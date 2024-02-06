Camping World Holdings, which is reported to be the world's largest supplier of recreational-vehicle parts and supplies and which is building a 33,000-square-foot facility in Scott County, announced last week record results for fourth quarter 2021 and for the full year.

"Since we took the company public at the end of 2016, we have almost doubled our annual revenue to $6.9 billion and more than tripled our annual net income," said Marcus Lemonis, CWH's chairman and CEO, in a release.

CWH also announced it is raising its dividend by 25% to $0.625, bringing the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company's annual dividend to $2.50.