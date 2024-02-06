Camping World Holdings, which is reported to be the world's largest supplier of recreational-vehicle parts and supplies and which is building a 33,000-square-foot facility in Scott County, announced last week record results for fourth quarter 2021 and for the full year.
"Since we took the company public at the end of 2016, we have almost doubled our annual revenue to $6.9 billion and more than tripled our annual net income," said Marcus Lemonis, CWH's chairman and CEO, in a release.
CWH also announced it is raising its dividend by 25% to $0.625, bringing the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company's annual dividend to $2.50.
Camping World announced Dec. 9 it would build on a 12-acre parcel off Nash Road near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport with hopes to open for business in July, according to www.rv.campingworld.com/locations.
There was, as of midweek, no information on CW's website nor at the construction site on hiring for the new outlet.
The company already has four locations in Missouri: Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.