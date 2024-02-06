All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessFebruary 28, 2022

Camping World reports record results and increases its dividend, as new Scott County facility is built

Camping World Holdings, which is reported to be the world's largest supplier of recreational-vehicle parts and supplies and which is building a 33,000-square-foot facility in Scott County, announced last week record results for fourth quarter 2021 and for the full year...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Concrete has been laid for Camping World's announced new 33,000-square-foot facility at 49 Airport Road near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, in a photo taken Wednesday. CW, based in the Chicago suburbs, announced last week it was raising its dividend by 25%.
Concrete has been laid for Camping World's announced new 33,000-square-foot facility at 49 Airport Road near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, in a photo taken Wednesday. CW, based in the Chicago suburbs, announced last week it was raising its dividend by 25%.Jeff Long

Camping World Holdings, which is reported to be the world's largest supplier of recreational-vehicle parts and supplies and which is building a 33,000-square-foot facility in Scott County, announced last week record results for fourth quarter 2021 and for the full year.

"Since we took the company public at the end of 2016, we have almost doubled our annual revenue to $6.9 billion and more than tripled our annual net income," said Marcus Lemonis, CWH's chairman and CEO, in a release.

CWH also announced it is raising its dividend by 25% to $0.625, bringing the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company's annual dividend to $2.50.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Camping World announced Dec. 9 it would build on a 12-acre parcel off Nash Road near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport with hopes to open for business in July, according to www.rv.campingworld.com/locations.

There was, as of midweek, no information on CW's website nor at the construction site on hiring for the new outlet.

The company already has four locations in Missouri: Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 25
World stocks are mixed as Japan's Nikkei falls ahead of week...
BusinessOct. 24
Wall Street finishes mixed after Tesla soars and IBM slumps
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy