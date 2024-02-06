All sections
BusinessApril 4, 2022

Cafe coming to Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn Center

Fresh Healthy Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will open a second location later this spring at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, part of the Rhodes Group development known as Mount Auburn Center. The original cafe, inside Saint Francis Medical Center, opened in January 2019...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Fresh Healthy Cafe will open a second location later this spring inside Mount Auburn Center in Cape Girardeau.
Jeff Long

Fresh Healthy Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will open a second location later this spring at 1707 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, part of the Rhodes Group development known as Mount Auburn Center.

The original cafe, inside Saint Francis Medical Center, opened in January 2019.

Both are owned by R. Hetzel Holdings president Rick Hetzel and his wife, Cheryl Mothes.

Located on an end-cap of the center, the cafe will have a drive-through, an outdoor patio seating area, plus seating for diners inside.

Fresh Healthy Cafe, according to a news release, specializes in pure smoothies, fresh squeezed juices and wraps, salads, paninis and soups, with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

"All of the food and beverages at Fresh Healthy Cafe are made fresh to order using only natural ingredients of the highest quality," Hetzel said.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
