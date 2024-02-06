Cafe coming to Cape Girardeau's Mount Auburn Center

Located on an end-cap of the center, the cafe will have a drive-through, an outdoor patio seating area, plus seating for diners inside.

Fresh Healthy Cafe, according to a news release, specializes in pure smoothies, fresh squeezed juices and wraps, salads, paninis and soups, with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

"All of the food and beverages at Fresh Healthy Cafe are made fresh to order using only natural ingredients of the highest quality," Hetzel said.

