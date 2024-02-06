Businesses participate in back-to-school activities

As a salute to teachers as they begin a new school year, participating Scooter's Coffee locations will offer free beverages to teachers Tuesday.

Upon showing a valid school ID, teachers can receive a free beverage of any size at participating Scooter's locations, including the one at 601 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

The Shelter Insurance agency office of Jessica Swan and Amanda Kight at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau is participating in a "Kick for Kids" program, providing shoes for children in the area.

Pairs of shoes may be delivered to the agency's office during business hours, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and they will be provided at no cost to families in need.