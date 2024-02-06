Businesses participate in back-to-school activities

As a salute to teachers as they begin a new school year, participating Scooter's Coffee locations will offer free beverages to teachers Tuesday.
Upon showing a valid school ID, teachers can receive a free beverage of any size at participating Scooter's locations, including the one at 601 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
n
The Shelter Insurance agency office of Jessica Swan and Amanda Kight at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau is participating in a "Kick for Kids" program, providing shoes for children in the area.
Pairs of shoes may be delivered to the agency's office during business hours, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and they will be provided at no cost to families in need.
n
Coalter Insurance offices at 1001 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau and 120 S. Missouri St. in Jackson are drop-off locations for a back-to-school supply drive that continues through Thursday.
A variety of school supplies are sought, including wide-rule loose-leaf paper, highlighters, spiral notebooks, scissors, glue sticks, colored pencils, crayons, markers, dry erase markers, dry erasers, tissues, rulers, paper towels, pencil pouches (three-holed to fit in binders) and 100-page composition notebooks.
These and other items will be distributed to children in need of school supplies.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.