All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 16, 2021

Businesses participate in back-to-school activities

As a salute to teachers as they begin a new school year, participating Scooter's Coffee locations will offer free beverages to teachers Tuesday. Upon showing a valid school ID, teachers can receive a free beverage of any size at participating Scooter's locations, including the one at 601 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

As a salute to teachers as they begin a new school year, participating Scooter's Coffee locations will offer free beverages to teachers Tuesday.

Upon showing a valid school ID, teachers can receive a free beverage of any size at participating Scooter's locations, including the one at 601 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.

n

The Shelter Insurance agency office of Jessica Swan and Amanda Kight at 465 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau is participating in a "Kick for Kids" program, providing shoes for children in the area.

Pairs of shoes may be delivered to the agency's office during business hours, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and they will be provided at no cost to families in need.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

n

Coalter Insurance offices at 1001 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau and 120 S. Missouri St. in Jackson are drop-off locations for a back-to-school supply drive that continues through Thursday.

A variety of school supplies are sought, including wide-rule loose-leaf paper, highlighters, spiral notebooks, scissors, glue sticks, colored pencils, crayons, markers, dry erase markers, dry erasers, tissues, rulers, paper towels, pencil pouches (three-holed to fit in binders) and 100-page composition notebooks.

These and other items will be distributed to children in need of school supplies.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street dips to head for a rare back...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy