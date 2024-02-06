The Business Notebook is a weekly wrap-up of business news in Southeast Missouri. To submit news, reach business editor Jay Wolz at business@semissourian.com.
Wood & Huston Bank in Cape Girardeau has signed a lease to open an additional branch in the Regent’s Parc building, 1610 N. Kingshighway, Suite 102, a space formerly occupied by MRV Banks.
According to community bank president Clint Karnes, the bank will move some of its staff to that location with the intent of remodeling its existing branch at 111 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau later this year.
Karnes said the Wood & Huston mortgage and investment staffs will be moving to the North Kingshighway location along with video tellers who will be available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The moves will take place in March, Karnes said.
The Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University has scheduled a series of business workshops March 6 at the university’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, 920 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
The workshops are part of the SBDC’s Business Success Series 2020 and will focus on:
Anyone interested can attend one or more of the four workshop sessions. There is no charge to attend but registration is requested. For more information or to register, visit http://engage.semo.edu/register (select semester: SBDC Workshops).
ULLIN, Ill. — High school students in the Shawnee Community College area will have a chance to discover various opportunities for training in various career and technical programs at the college during the school’s annual Career & Technical Training Day next month.
The program will take place Feb. 25 on the college’s main campus in Ullin.
More details are available by calling (618) 534-3200 or by visiting www.shawneecc.edu and requesting information.
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) has announced several Delta Workforce Program technical assistance workshops in each of the eight Delta states (including Missouri) starting next month and continuing through April.
The Delta Workforce Program is a DRA initiative designed to support workforce training and education, build long-term community capacity and increase economic competitiveness across the lower Mississippi Delta region and Alabama Black Belt.
According to DRA federal co-chairman Chris Caldwell, “The workshops are the next step in connecting our federal partners and subject matter experts to our rural communities, ensuring their access to critical resources, which help strengthen their talent pipeline, create jobs and improve quality of life throughout the region.”
In this area, workshops are scheduled Feb. 25 in Cape Girardeau and Feb. 26 in Carbondale, Illinois.
Workshop attendees must register in advance and space is limited.
Additional information and registration details are available at dra.gov/workforce.
Diane Bauman has been named director of human resources at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
In her new role, Bauman is responsible for employee relations, compliance with state and federal regulations, compensation, benefits, performance management, recruitment and retention for the Saint Francis organization.
Bauman has more than 30 years of experience in human resources in several business fields, including health care, technology, manufacturing, gaming, hospitality and retail. She was previously director of human resources administration at SoutheastHEALTH, director of human resources for U.S. at Mimeo.com and director of human resources at Dufresne Spencer Group in Memphis, Tennessee.
Holly Statler has joined the United Way of Southeast Missouri as director of donor development, a new position within the organization.
Statler’s position is being funded by a three-year grant from an anonymous donor and was created to develop major and long-term gifts and to grow affiliate groups, including retirees, pre-retirees and “leadership donors” (those who give $500 or more to the United Way).
A Missouri native, Statler has lived in the Cape Girardeau area since 1993. For the past 15 years, she has worked mostly in sales and marketing. However, she said she has been “wanting the opportunity to help others and to give back to our local communities.”
“With her knowledge, her large circle of contacts and her positive outlook, I have no doubt Holly will be a tremendous asset to our organization and our network,” said Elizabeth Shelton, the local United Way’s executive director, who pointed out the United Way’s operating budget will not be impacted since the position is grant-funded.
“Thanks to our corporate investors, 99% of every dollar donated by individuals will still go to our partners and programs,” Shelton said.
Mike “Smitty” Schmidt has been appointed by Welcome Wagon of Cape Girardeau to be community marketing executive for Cape Girardeau and Perry counties in Missouri and Jackson and Williamson counties in Illinois.
Schmidt retired from IBM after a 20-year career with that company and also owned the Playdium (now D’Ladiums) sports bar in Cape Girardeau.
“Welcome Wagon introduces local businesses to new families purchasing homes in our community and is looking for one business in each business category to recommend on an exclusive basis to those families,” Schmidt explained.
For more information about Welcome Wagon promotional opportunities, contact Schmidt at (573) 204-0753 or (573) 529-3521.
SIKESTON, Mo. — Tiara Ross, a human resources business partner at SoutheastHEALTH, has been named to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank Board of Directors.
Her appointment was approved at the board’s December meeting. She replaces former board member Janey Foust of Jackson, who served nine years on the board.
Ross has held multiple human resources positions within SoutheastHEALTH since joining the organization in 2012. She has also been involved with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization and Leadership Cape.
In addition to approving board membership for Ross, the board also elected new officers for one-year terms. The new officers are Marty Platz, chairman; Roger Guilliams, vice chairman; and Danielle Poyner, secretary.
More information about the Southeast Missouri Food Bank and its programs is available at www.semofoodbank.org.
Doug Spooler, a Farmers Insurance agent in Cape Girardeau, has been named Agent of the Year in Farmers Insurance District 88 in recognition of high achievements in all lines of business, including auto, home, life, commercial insurance and financial services.
“Doug exemplifies the standard of what it means to be a business leader within the community,” said Tim Bryant, the company’s district manager.
Spooler has been an insurance and financial representative with Farmers Insurance since 2016 and is licensed in Missouri, Illinois and Florida. His office is at 75 Sheridan Drive and he can be reached at (573) 335-4343.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. today at MidAmerica Rehab, 2927 E. Jackson Blvd., in observance of the rehabilitation facility’s opening.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s January Business After Hours gathering will be from 5 until 6 p.m. today at Celebrations Downtown, 19 S. Spanish St. Business After Hours member mixers are open to chamber members and their guests.
The next program in the Jackson chamber’s Business Leadership Series will focus on “The State of Jackson” and will feature insights from Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Jackson School District superintendent John Link. The one-hour program is set for 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Civic Center
The program is free but registration is requested. RSVP through the chamber’s website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.
Soveat Van of Jackson has filed a business license application with the City of Cape Girardeau to open Jackson Donuts at 1131 N. Kingshighway. The business is scheduled to open by the end of March, according to the application.
R. Jeanne Pound of Cape Girardeau has submitted a business license application to operate Budget Blinds of Cape Girardeau at 2749 Thomas Drive. The business offers custom window coverings for homes and businesses and was previously owned by Dane Phillips.
Paul Bradley Russom of Dyersburg, Tennessee, has filed a business license application to open Russom Automotive, an automotive collision-repair business, in a building leased from Bluff City Beer at 450 Siemers Drive.
