The Business Notebook is a weekly wrap-up of business news in Southeast Missouri. To submit news, reach business editor Jay Wolz at business@semissourian.com.

Bank opening new branch

Wood & Huston Bank in Cape Girardeau has signed a lease to open an additional branch in the Regent’s Parc building, 1610 N. Kingshighway, Suite 102, a space formerly occupied by MRV Banks.

According to community bank president Clint Karnes, the bank will move some of its staff to that location with the intent of remodeling its existing branch at 111 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau later this year.

Karnes said the Wood & Huston mortgage and investment staffs will be moving to the North Kingshighway location along with video tellers who will be available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The moves will take place in March, Karnes said.

SBD Center at SEMO schedules workshops

The Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University has scheduled a series of business workshops March 6 at the university’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, 920 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The workshops are part of the SBDC’s Business Success Series 2020 and will focus on:

The seven most important steps to take when starting a business.

Strategic business growth using a management tool called GrowthWheel.

Creating a brand experience for customers.

Ten ways businesses can identify and develop innovations within their companies.

Anyone interested can attend one or more of the four workshop sessions. There is no charge to attend but registration is requested. For more information or to register, visit http://engage.semo.edu/register (select semester: SBDC Workshops).

Shawnee to host career training day

ULLIN, Ill. — High school students in the Shawnee Community College area will have a chance to discover various opportunities for training in various career and technical programs at the college during the school’s annual Career & Technical Training Day next month.

The program will take place Feb. 25 on the college’s main campus in Ullin.

More details are available by calling (618) 534-3200 or by visiting www.shawneecc.edu and requesting information.

Delta Regional Authority announces workforce assistance programs

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) has announced several Delta Workforce Program technical assistance workshops in each of the eight Delta states (including Missouri) starting next month and continuing through April.

The Delta Workforce Program is a DRA initiative designed to support workforce training and education, build long-term community capacity and increase economic competitiveness across the lower Mississippi Delta region and Alabama Black Belt.

According to DRA federal co-chairman Chris Caldwell, “The workshops are the next step in connecting our federal partners and subject matter experts to our rural communities, ensuring their access to critical resources, which help strengthen their talent pipeline, create jobs and improve quality of life throughout the region.”

In this area, workshops are scheduled Feb. 25 in Cape Girardeau and Feb. 26 in Carbondale, Illinois.

Workshop attendees must register in advance and space is limited.

Additional information and registration details are available at dra.gov/workforce.

People on the Move

Diane Bauman

Diane Bauman has been named director of human resources at Saint Francis Healthcare System.

In her new role, Bauman is responsible for employee relations, compliance with state and federal regulations, compensation, benefits, performance management, recruitment and retention for the Saint Francis organization.

Bauman has more than 30 years of experience in human resources in several business fields, including health care, technology, manufacturing, gaming, hospitality and retail. She was previously director of human resources administration at SoutheastHEALTH, director of human resources for U.S. at Mimeo.com and director of human resources at Dufresne Spencer Group in Memphis, Tennessee.

n

Holly Statler

Holly Statler has joined the United Way of Southeast Missouri as director of donor development, a new position within the organization.

Statler’s position is being funded by a three-year grant from an anonymous donor and was created to develop major and long-term gifts and to grow affiliate groups, including retirees, pre-retirees and “leadership donors” (those who give $500 or more to the United Way).

A Missouri native, Statler has lived in the Cape Girardeau area since 1993. For the past 15 years, she has worked mostly in sales and marketing. However, she said she has been “wanting the opportunity to help others and to give back to our local communities.”

“With her knowledge, her large circle of contacts and her positive outlook, I have no doubt Holly will be a tremendous asset to our organization and our network,” said Elizabeth Shelton, the local United Way’s executive director, who pointed out the United Way’s operating budget will not be impacted since the position is grant-funded.