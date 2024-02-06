All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessMay 22, 2017
Business notebook: Woman, sister-in-law buy Perryville custom-wear shop
Tracy Hemmann saw an opportunity when her former boss, Cindy Kirn, decided to retire. Hemmann had worked at the K&L Sports Locker custom-wear shop on the downtown square of Perryville, Missouri, for about 18 years, so she knew how to run the place. But she couldn't do it alone, so she turned to her sister-in-law, Melissa Hemmann...
Tyler Graef
Melissa Hemmann, left, and Tracy Hemmann pose for a photo Wednesday at their store, H Squared Monograms & More, in Perryville, Missouri.
Melissa Hemmann, left, and Tracy Hemmann pose for a photo Wednesday at their store, H Squared Monograms & More, in Perryville, Missouri.Fred Lynch

Tracy Hemmann saw an opportunity when her former boss, Cindy Kirn, decided to retire.

Hemmann had worked at the K&L Sports Locker custom-wear shop on the downtown square of Perryville, Missouri, for about 18 years, so she knew how to run the place.

But she couldn't do it alone, so she turned to her sister-in-law, Melissa Hemmann.

"Tracy approached me about going into buying it with her, and we did that in mid-February," Melissa said.

The Hemmanns now run H Squared Monograms and More.

"Since we're both married to Hemmann boys, we thought it was fitting," Melissa said. "Honestly, that was the hardest part -- figuring out what to call it."

H Squared offers full customization services, from monograms to logos and other personalization using transfer or embroidery.

Whether the order is for hundreds of T-shirts or a one-off, Melissa said their shop can supply.

"All the way down to one shirt," she said, nodding. "We just did a shirt for someone with the names of their grandchildren on it. ... We also just did shirts for a public-school camp -- 500 shirts."

They keep an array of uniform pieces compliant with local parochial schools, as well as premade fanwear, totes and even water bottles.

"Kind of a little bit of everything," Tracy said. "Soccer especially is a big thing in Perryville."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Melissa said they serve more than schoolchildren.

"We can also do embroidery on a polo shirt or another uniform shirt if you're a company," she said.

"And we have been really busy. Which is a good thing."

The Hemmanns said they're grateful for their shop's location, next to Villainous Grounds coffeehouse.

"We love being in the downtown area," Melissa said. "Just the hustle and bustle, there are a lot of towns that don't necessarily have that. We take great pride in being part of that. [The square] is the place to be."

Looking toward the future, the sisters-in-law plan to attend a conference for inspiration soon.

"We're hoping to come back completely full of ideas," Melissa said.

Business licenses

Terry Brewer-LaFont applied for a business license to operate a home business, Studio 402. The esthetics/facials, hot-stone therapy and aromatherapy business is scheduled to open June 15.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records as...
BusinessSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new r...
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about mo...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
BusinessSep. 27
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
BusinessSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realtors and mortgage bankers
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 27
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Maximize your savings and enjoy community-focused banking with Montgomery Bank
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to another record as stocks worldwide rally
BusinessSep. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks to another record as stocks worldwide rally
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patriotic mural
BusinessSep. 26
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patriotic mural
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts
BusinessSep. 26
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at home as inflation trend inverts
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its record highs
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from its record highs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy