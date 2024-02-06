Tracy Hemmann saw an opportunity when her former boss, Cindy Kirn, decided to retire.

Hemmann had worked at the K&L Sports Locker custom-wear shop on the downtown square of Perryville, Missouri, for about 18 years, so she knew how to run the place.

But she couldn't do it alone, so she turned to her sister-in-law, Melissa Hemmann.

"Tracy approached me about going into buying it with her, and we did that in mid-February," Melissa said.

The Hemmanns now run H Squared Monograms and More.

"Since we're both married to Hemmann boys, we thought it was fitting," Melissa said. "Honestly, that was the hardest part -- figuring out what to call it."

H Squared offers full customization services, from monograms to logos and other personalization using transfer or embroidery.

Whether the order is for hundreds of T-shirts or a one-off, Melissa said their shop can supply.

"All the way down to one shirt," she said, nodding. "We just did a shirt for someone with the names of their grandchildren on it. ... We also just did shirts for a public-school camp -- 500 shirts."

They keep an array of uniform pieces compliant with local parochial schools, as well as premade fanwear, totes and even water bottles.

"Kind of a little bit of everything," Tracy said. "Soccer especially is a big thing in Perryville."