In case you hadn't noticed, Southeast Missouri State University students are back in town, and while we might complain about the extra traffic on streets surrounding campus, we should all be happy about the economic impact students have on the community.

A study a few years ago by several faculty members and students in the Donald L. Harrison College of Business and Computing showed students spend more than $63 million during the academic year in the Cape Girardeau area on everything from pizza and clothes to school supplies and gasoline.

The study went on to note merchants who sell goods and services to students may, in turn, increase their purchases from other businesses, which is an "indirect" benefit of student spending, and when economic activity increases because of more spending, incomes in the region rise leading to additional spending.

So the next time you see a Southeast student in the checkout line, say "Thank you!"

Moe Sandfort

Speaking of "thank yous" the Cape Area Community Foundation board hosted a "thank you" reception at Celebrations Downtown last week to honor retiring board member Maurice "Moe" Sandfort for his service to the foundation and the community.

Moe retired a few years back after a 46-year career in banking, working in executive management positions in Cape Girardeau, West Plains, Columbia and St. Charles. But did he relax and take it easy? Nope! In 2015, Moe became a founding member for the foundation, serving as the first staff member of the organization, which is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The foundation's regional advancement associate Judy Cantoni told me Moe was "instrumental in making the foundation available to this region."

Moe and I worked together on United Way campaigns. He has also been involved with two of my past employers, Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Missouri State University (Moe and I have also been boxing sparring partners).

Foundation funds help support 32 charitable organizations in the Cape Girardeau community.

Moe is a tremendous asset to the Cape Area Community Foundation and the Cape region.

It seems just about every week a new list comes out ranking U.S. cities on all kinds of things -- schools, affordability, housing, overall cost of living and so forth.

Last week, Cape Girardeau showed up on a list that found its way into my email inbox. Seems Cape has been ranked as the sixth best small city (populations of 150,000 or less) in the United States for administrative assistants.

The study, done by AdvisorSmith, an online business insurance advising firm, ranked cities on the basis of the availability of administrative assistant positions, administrative assistant salaries and the cost of living in each community.

According to the study, Cape Girardeau ranked 14th overall in the study of 376 U.S. cities. The study noted Cape Girardeau has 127% more jobs per capita for administrative assistants than the average city and offers administrative assistants an average salary of $30,080 while Cape Girardeau's cost of living is 13% below the national average.

The following is a list of the top 10 small cities for administrative assistants:

1) Ithaca, New York

2) Carson City, Nevada

3) Dothan, Alabama

4) Santa Fe, New Mexico

5) Ames, Iowa

6) Cape Girardeau

7) Farmington, New Mexico

8) St. Joseph, Missouri

9) Gadsden, Alabama

10) Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Among mid-size cities and areas with populations between 150,000 and 500,000, Jefferson City, Missouri, was ranked third, while in large metropolitan areas with populations above 500,000, St. Louis checked in at No. 4 while Kansas City, Missouri, ranked 10th.

To see the full report, go to www.advisorsmith.com/data/best-cities-for-administrative-assistants.

Over the years, I've had the good fortune of working with several excellent administrative assistants -- Katrina, Janet, Debbie and Angie -- each made me a better employee and supervisor at some of my previous work places. Thanks to each of you!

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

New agreements streamline transfer process to SEMO

Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced agreements last week that will help Three Rivers students with associate degrees in business administration and agriculture seamlessly transfer into Southeast's bachelor's degree programs in those areas.

Under the agreements, TRC students with an associate of arts degree in business administration can transfer into any of Southeast's 13 Bachelor of Science in business administration programs, while students with an associate of arts degree in agriculture are able to transfer into Southeast's Bachelor of Science in agribusiness program as well as the Bachelor of Science in agriculture education program.

The agreements are effective with the fall 2019 semester. More information is available by contacting Pauletta Burns, coordinator of academic and student services at TRC, at (573) 840-9575, or the Southeast Office of Admissions at (573) 651-2590.

State Farm contest could benefit local Safe House

Out of approximately 2,000 applicants, Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau has been chosen as a "Top 200 Finalist" for the State Farm Insurance Neighborhood Assist grant program.

Program voting is underway at www.neighborhoodassist.com and continues through Friday. People interested in participating in the grant program can vote up to 10 times a day on any internet-connected device.

The 40 programs receiving the most votes will receive $25,000 grants from State Farm. If Safe House receives one of the grants, it will be used for client services at the new Safe House shelter.

Safe House is one of only four Missouri finalists in the Neighborhood Assist program and is the only finalist from Southeast Missouri.

Brian Gerau

Gerau among graduates of leadership institute

Brian Gerau, president and CEO of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, recently became one of 25 2018-2019 graduates of the Delta Regional Authority's Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.