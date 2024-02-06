To step into Spirit Halloween in Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau is to step into the essence of autumn: spiderwebs, spooky figures, makeup and masks.
And that's just what the company is going for, said store manager Katelyn Sanders.
This Spirit location is on the small side, Sanders said, and next year, "If Cape wants us back, we'll be bigger."
Normally, Spirit stores have a full-on haunted house inside, in addition to the sales floor, she said.
That's not to say Spirit in Cape Girardeau doesn't have its share of creepy factor -- life-size models of scary specimens are posed between rack after rack of costumes, accessories and decorations, and other full-size displays give customers ideas for how to celebrate Halloween.
Sanders said this year's big seller is online video game "Fortnite," which is fortunate, since Spirit has an exclusive license.
Even though the store is here temporarily, it provides a boost to the local economy, employing between 10 and 15 people this season, Sanders added.
And, she said, gesturing to the wall behind the register crammed with Spirit Children donor names, Spirit stores collect donations for a local children's charity. In Cape Girardeau, it's the Shriners, she said, and 100 percent of proceeds go directly to that organization.
Customer service representative Stephanie Sansoucie said she loves working at Spirit, as it's one of her favorite places.
And, she said, "I love Halloween."
Helping people find makeup and accessories to go with their costumes, it all comes down to helping people build their best Halloween experience, Sansoucie said.
Ophelia at 139 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau has moved to 201 S. Mount Auburn Road, with sister store Freehand, according to a sign in the shop's Main Street window.
R & R Estates Investment LLC will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. today to celebrate The School House, an AirBNB property at 400 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. An open house will immediately follow.
MRV Bank will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a new location at 1505 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Courtyard by Marriott will hold a grand opening ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Saturday at 400 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Jennifer Green has applied for a license to operate Milestone, an adult day habitation business, at 523 Second St. E. in Scott City. The business will have three employees.
Dave Bogenpohl received a construction permit for a new shop and office building, BB Rentals, at 2380 E. Outer Road N. in Scott City.
SoutheastHEALTH recently added three employees, according to a news release.
Erin Ezzell, DO, hematology/oncology, has joined specialists at Southeast Hematology/Oncology at the Southeast Cancer Center.
Dr. Ezzell completed her medical education at A.T. Still University, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Kirksville, Missouri. She completed her residency and fellowship at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium in San Antonio. She holds board certification in Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Hematology.
She served 11 years in the U.S. Air Force as a general hematologist and oncologist and in Afghanistan as an internist.
Drew Satterfield, DO, family medicine, has joined medical specialists at Southeast Primary Care in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Family Medicine in Dexter, Missouri.
Dr. Satterfield completed his medical training at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri. He completed his residency at the University of Missouri Department of Family and Community Medicine in Columbia.
Dr. Satterfield sees patients at Southeast Primary Care in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and also sees patients at Southeast Family Medicine in Dexter on Wednesday and Thursday.
Yifan Tu, MD, PhD, hematology/oncology, has joined specialists at Southeast Hematology/Oncology at the Southeast Cancer Center.
Dr. Tu received her medical doctor degree from Fudan University Medical Center in Shanghai. She completed her residency at North Division of Montefiore Medical Center, affiliated with New York Medical College, New York. She also holds a doctorate in molecular and cellular biology from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
Dr. Tu holds board certification in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology.
At Southeast Hematology/Oncology, Dr. Tu joins Andrew Dickey, MD, Andrew Moore, MD, and Erin Ezzell, DO.
Greg Carter has been named director of sales for KFVS12 and The Heartland's CW, according to KFVS12 vice president and general manager Chris Conroy.
Carter comes to KFVS12 from sister Raycom Media station WXIX, the Fox affiliate in Cincinnati, where he served as local sales manager.
Prior to Cincinnati, Carter worked in broadcast sales in various markets including Nashville, Tennessee; Pittsburgh; Atlanta; and Terre Haute, Indiana.
As director of sales, Carter will oversee all revenue generating efforts for KFVS12 and WQWQ-TV, along with all of the stations' digital platforms. He will lead the station's sales teams in Cape Girardeau and Southern Illinois.
Carter graduated from Indiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in Radio/TV. Prior to that, he was in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he achieved the rank of sergeant.
Tyler Cuba of Cuba Financial Group recently attended the University of Texas, where he completed a Masters Course in Financial Planning, according to a recent announcement. This course is part of Cetera Financial Group's Wealth Management University offered through Cannon Financial.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.