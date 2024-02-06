To step into Spirit Halloween in Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau is to step into the essence of autumn: spiderwebs, spooky figures, makeup and masks.

The inside of Spirit Halloween is seen Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

And that's just what the company is going for, said store manager Katelyn Sanders.

This Spirit location is on the small side, Sanders said, and next year, "If Cape wants us back, we'll be bigger."

Normally, Spirit stores have a full-on haunted house inside, in addition to the sales floor, she said.

That's not to say Spirit in Cape Girardeau doesn't have its share of creepy factor -- life-size models of scary specimens are posed between rack after rack of costumes, accessories and decorations, and other full-size displays give customers ideas for how to celebrate Halloween.

Sanders said this year's big seller is online video game "Fortnite," which is fortunate, since Spirit has an exclusive license.

Even though the store is here temporarily, it provides a boost to the local economy, employing between 10 and 15 people this season, Sanders added.

And, she said, gesturing to the wall behind the register crammed with Spirit Children donor names, Spirit stores collect donations for a local children's charity. In Cape Girardeau, it's the Shriners, she said, and 100 percent of proceeds go directly to that organization.

Customer service representative Stephanie Sansoucie said she loves working at Spirit, as it's one of her favorite places.

And, she said, "I love Halloween."

Helping people find makeup and accessories to go with their costumes, it all comes down to helping people build their best Halloween experience, Sansoucie said.

Downtown store moved to west side

Ophelia at 139 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau has moved to 201 S. Mount Auburn Road, with sister store Freehand, according to a sign in the shop's Main Street window.

Ribbon cuttings

R & R Estates Investment LLC will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. today to celebrate The School House, an AirBNB property at 400 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. An open house will immediately follow.

MRV Bank will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of a new location at 1505 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

Courtyard by Marriott will hold a grand opening ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Saturday at 400 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Business licenses

Jennifer Green has applied for a license to operate Milestone, an adult day habitation business, at 523 Second St. E. in Scott City. The business will have three employees.