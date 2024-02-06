Business notebook: Sign Master stays on the move since it moved

Paige Sparks said it was a good sign she was the only one in the office at Sign Master on a Friday afternoon.

"All my installers are out at the SportsPlex," she said.

Having moved to an upgraded facility at 2311 Bloomfield Road last month, she said the company's four-person team has been kept busy.

And the business, she pointed out, can serve as a barometer of sorts for the local economy in general.

"Since 2011, we've more than doubled the business," she said. "So it tells us the economy is good. There was a definite lull around 2008 and 2009, but the signage business is back."

Sparks and her husband, Jim, bought Sign Master in 2002. When it comes to signage and promotional materials, Sparks said they pretty much do it all.

"It's mind-boggling how much we do with our people," she said. "We work very hard. It's very fast-paced."

She said sometimes someone wants a whole truck wrapped in a specific decal.

Other times, people don't have a logo for their business and may not even be quite sure what their favorite color is.

"We're happy to work with that," Sparks said. "We're trying to help. And we'll always send a packet of proofs until someone's absolutely happy before we go and print anything."