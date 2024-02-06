All sections
BusinessMay 1, 2017

Business notebook: Sign Master stays on the move since it moved

Paige Sparks said it was a good sign she was the only one in the office at Sign Master on a Friday afternoon. "All my installers are out at the SportsPlex," she said. Having moved to an upgraded facility at 2311 Bloomfield Road last month, she said the company's four-person team has been kept busy...

Tyler Graef
Paige Sparks, co-owner of Sign Master, poses for a photo Friday inside the shop in Cape Girardeau.
Paige Sparks, co-owner of Sign Master, poses for a photo Friday inside the shop in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Paige Sparks said it was a good sign she was the only one in the office at Sign Master on a Friday afternoon.

"All my installers are out at the SportsPlex," she said.

Having moved to an upgraded facility at 2311 Bloomfield Road last month, she said the company's four-person team has been kept busy.

And the business, she pointed out, can serve as a barometer of sorts for the local economy in general.

"Since 2011, we've more than doubled the business," she said. "So it tells us the economy is good. There was a definite lull around 2008 and 2009, but the signage business is back."

Sparks and her husband, Jim, bought Sign Master in 2002. When it comes to signage and promotional materials, Sparks said they pretty much do it all.

"It's mind-boggling how much we do with our people," she said. "We work very hard. It's very fast-paced."

She said sometimes someone wants a whole truck wrapped in a specific decal.

Other times, people don't have a logo for their business and may not even be quite sure what their favorite color is.

"We're happy to work with that," Sparks said. "We're trying to help. And we'll always send a packet of proofs until someone's absolutely happy before we go and print anything."

And no job is the same, she said.

The business was put signage on train cars, monster trucks, helmets and coffee carafes.

"There's never anything that's the same. Since everything's custom, there are lots of unusual things," she said. "But we love all of our clients, whether they're big or small."

She said despite its team being small, Sign Master has more than 30 years combined sign experience.

Before joining Sign Master, Sparks spent 12 years working in marketing, which she said has helped her forge close relationships with many local businesses.

"Whether it's lawn care or one-man-band remodelers, they need T-shirts, business logos on their trucks, magnets. We get a lot of that from different people," she said. "And they tell us business is back."

Business licenses

  • Dale Heins applied for a business license to operate Photos Unlimited at 3439 William St. inside Wal-Mart. The portrait-photography studio is listed as opening May 1.
  • Gregory Steven Rich applied for a business license to operate Ray's Banquets LLC at 3257 William St. The business will offer rental space for events such as weddings, receptions, annual employee awards, dinners and class reunions, with catering and bar service available.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

