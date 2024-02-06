For Jacob Pattengill, center manager at Select Physical Therapy in Cape Girardeau, the capabilities of the new technology were at once exciting and humbling.

"The truth kind of slapped me in the face," he said.

Using traditional evaluative methods, he said, he and his colleagues were good at spotting physiological vulnerabilities. The dorsaVi and ViPerform Athletic Movement Index were something else, he said. A paradigm shift.

"There's nothing like it on the market," he said. "This is 'Star Trek,' cutting-edge stuff."

The systems use a series of 3-D motion-tracking tools to evaluate movement and identify weaknesses in an athlete's lower body. The data produced then can be used to assess risk of injury or track recovery.

Garrett Alsup, left, and Kevin Hammes of Select Physical Therapy conduct a range-of-motion test Sept. 26 with Kaley Leyhue, a member of the women's basketball team at Southeast Missouri State University, at the Student Recreation Center. Fred Lynch

Although the technology is still relatively new, Pattengill said the system is being used by professional athletes including NFL teams. The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks men's and women's basketball teams are among Select Physical Therapy's clients.

"As a sports-medicine physician for more than 25 years, I have seen very few tools that have the impact for injury prevention and rehabilitation of sports injuries that ViPerform testing and the Play it Safe Program provides," Redhawks team physician Jimmy D. Bowen said in a news release. "It is a blessing to our athletic community that Select Physical Therapy provides this service. The goal for the future would be that all athletics with lower-extremity and back issues not be returned to play without this testing and program."

Pattengill said the test results also can be used by healthy athletes to help focus on physical weaknesses to improve performance, not just reduce injury risk.

But the value in injury prevention, he said, can be hugely beneficial for an athlete.

"There are 300,000 ACL tears in the country every year," he said. "The data is just staggering. If it was anything not sports-related it would be an epidemic in this country."

The tests take roughly an hour in most cases, and results are available immediately, Pattengill said.

"If there's, say, a high-school athlete trying to make a decision whether or not he's ready to play a Friday-night football game, we can get that determination right there that day," Pattengill said. "It's a legal competitive edge, that's what it is."