Three years after introducing an autonomous robot called "Tally" at select stores to enhance inventory management, Schnuck Markets Inc. announced last week it is expanding the robotic technology to 46 additional stores, including the Schnucks in Cape Girardeau.

The artificial-intelligence unit will begin roaming the aisles at the Cape Girardeau store either later this year or early 2021, according to a Schnucks spokesperson at the company's St. Louis headquarters.

Tally technology, created by Simbe Robotics of San Francisco, is designed to count items on store shelves and report back to human controllers.

"The amount of critical data and valuable insights that Tally brings us from a select number of stores is immeasurable," said Dave Steck, Schnucks vice president of information technology infrastructure and development. "By expanding our partnership with Simbe and introducing Tally to more than half our stores, we will improve our in-stock position for our customers and free up our teams from tedious inventory-related tasks."

Tally, Steck said, can detect 14 times more out-of-stock items than manual auditing and can do it more accurately, as well.

Schnucks started a pilot program of Tally robots three years ago in a handful of its grocery stores with robots traversing store aisles two-to-three times a day and automatically capturing inventory of approximately 35,000 products per store.

With the upcoming expansion to the Cape Girardeau store and 45 other Schnucks locations, Tally units will scan more than 4.2 million products daily.

Schnuck Markets operates 112 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. According to Forbes' 2019 rankings, Schnucks is the 115th largest privately owned company in the nation and 16th largest privately owned grocer.

Ameren announces drive toward 'renewable' energy

Ameren Corp. has announced a "net-zero" carbon emissions goal over the next 30 years across all its operations in Missouri and Illinois. The announcement came last week, along with word Ameren is planning its largest-ever expansion of solar and wind generation.

The plan calls for an investment of nearly $8 billion in renewable energy over the next two decades and will create thousands of jobs, according to a news release issued last week by the company.

It "accelerates Ameren's transition toward cleaner energy and targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 while meeting our customers' expectations for safe, reliable and affordable energy," according to Warner Baxter, Ameren's chairman, president and CEO.

Milestones for the carbon emissions program call for a 50% reduction by 2030 and 85% by 2040, based on 2005 emission levels.

More information about the company's plans to expand renewable energy sources and reduce its carbon emissions may be found on the Ameren website, www.ameren.com.

Marquette Tech District to receive $1.3M grant

The Marquette Tech District Foundation, based in Cape Girardeau, has been designated to receive a $1,364,200 grant to enhance workforce development efforts in the region.

Announcement of the grant was made last week in a news release issued by Delta Regional Authority.

The Marquette Tech District Foundation is one of 13 organizations sharing a total of $14,587,500 through a Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) initiative under the auspices of Delta Regional Authority in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration.

Grants awarded through the WORC initiative are focused on areas that have been "hard hit by economic transition," according to the news release. "Selected projects are innovative and sustainable strategies providing needed career, training, and support services to eligible individuals, which will assist in meeting workforce challenges and industry needs currently underserved by other resources."

Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage economic development in the lower Mississippi River valley and the Alabama Black Belt region.

DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training and business development throughout 252 counties and parishes in an eight-state region.

SBDC to host free business workshops

The Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University will host four one-hour virtual workshops Tuesday mornings in October, focusing on several topics of interest to small-business owners, managers and marketers.

The topics and dates and times of the workshops are as follows:

Strategic Growth — 11 a.m. Oct. 6: Explore how your company can strategically assess and prioritize focus areas for growth. Register at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22353 .

Creating Your Brand Experience — 11 a.m. Oct. 13: Find out how to create and implement a powerful brand. Register at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22354 .

Developing Your Company Culture — 11 a.m. Oct. 20: Learn how to create and implement a company culture in which your employees will thrive. Register at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22361 .

Understanding Small Business Financial Statements — 10 a.m. Oct. 27: Participants will find out why financial statements are important for small-business operations and strategy, will learn about the use of different financial statements and will find out how to analyze information on balance sheets, profit and loss statements and cash-flow documents. Register at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22362 .

Zoom links will be emailed to registrants before each program.

All of the webinars are being presented with support from Region's Bank.

State workforce office hosting virtual job fairs

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development is hosting a series of "Return Strong" virtual job fairs from now until mid-December.

The job fairs are part of the state's efforts to help Missourians "skill up" and return to work following the economic downturn and layoffs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds have been used to provide a new software that enables employers to showcase their companies through "virtual" booths and connect with job seekers throughout the state.

Job seekers will be able to search job listings, meet with hiring companies, receive tips on resume writing and interviewing skills, and learn more about training opportunities and Missouri Job Center services.

Upcoming fairs will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 15. The fair Oct. 20 will be manufacturing specific, while the one Nov. 3 will focus on agriculture and the Dec. 1 fair will be information technology specific.

Job seekers are invited to create profiles, upload their resumes and register online for any fair at www.returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com.