It started out a few years ago as a place families could come to pick some apples together, and Knowlan Family Farm, at 3243 Highway 34 near Burfordville, is becoming more and more a destination.

A rendering of the Knollcrest event venue under construction on Knowlan Family Farm near Burfordville. Rendering by Mark Hovis Designs

That's intentional, said owner Bonnie Knowlan.

Childen play Saturday in the new children's play space at Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville. KASSI JACKSON

Knowlan and her husband, Jack, own the farm, originally two pieces of family-owned land now brought together under one name, more than 100 acres planted in apple and peach and nectarine trees, blueberry bushes and a pumpkin patch -- that opened over the weekend. They raise grass-fed cattle, too, and have a general store where vegetables, apples, cider, ice cream and other items are sold.

The new children's play area at Knowlan Family Farm is seen Wednesday in Burfordville. KASSI JACKSON

That operation has been well underway for a few years now, Bonnie Knowlan said, and this season, it was time to expand.

The new children's play area at Knowlan Family Farm is seen Wednesday in Burfordville. KASSI JACKSON

Behind the store, there's a trail that leads into a lightly wooded area -- and playground equipment, built by the Knowlans' son, Spencer.

Sophie, a kunekune pig, grazes Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville. KASSI JACKSON

There's a seating area for parents next to a toddlers' swing set, and beyond that, there's a wooden-plank bridge to a 16-by-16-feet pea gravel pit, a slide and other playground equipment.

Pygmy goats stand in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm on Wednesday Burfordville. KASSI JACKSON

Since there are so many trees, it's a shady spot, cool even in summer, Spencer Knowlan said: "It's neat to be in the woods."

Pygmy goats stand on a ledge in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm on Wednesday in Burfordville. KASSI JACKSON

In a sunny spot uphill a few paces, there's a petting zoo, also newly installed this year. It houses Sophie the pig and her two brothers, five goats, and a Scottish Highland cow named Lilly, with a puppy named Kenai.

A pygmy goat looks at the camera Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville. KASSI JACKSON

The fences are built specifically to allow hand-feeding, Spencer Knowlan said, and food is available to purchase for a small fee.

Kunekune pigs drink out of their water bucket Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville. KASSI JACKSON

Family is at the heart of what they do, Bonnie Knowlan said, and the bigger expansion announced recently reflects that.