BusinessOctober 1, 2018

Business Notebook: Putting the family in family fun: Knowlan Family Farm has a lot to offer

It started out a few years ago as a place families could come to pick some apples together, and Knowlan Family Farm, at 3243 Highway 34 near Burfordville, is becoming more and more a destination. That's intentional, said owner Bonnie Knowlan. Knowlan and her husband, Jack, own the farm, originally two pieces of family-owned land now brought together under one name, more than 100 acres planted in apple and peach and nectarine trees, blueberry bushes and a pumpkin patch -- that opened over the weekend.

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Tyler Eagan, 7, feeds the pygmy goats Saturday in the new petting barn space of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.
Tyler Eagan, 7, feeds the pygmy goats Saturday in the new petting barn space of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.

It started out a few years ago as a place families could come to pick some apples together, and Knowlan Family Farm, at 3243 Highway 34 near Burfordville, is becoming more and more a destination.

A rendering of the Knollcrest event venue under construction on Knowlan Family Farm near Burfordville.
A rendering of the Knollcrest event venue under construction on Knowlan Family Farm near Burfordville.

That's intentional, said owner Bonnie Knowlan.

Childen play Saturday in the new children's play space at Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.
Childen play Saturday in the new children's play space at Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.

Knowlan and her husband, Jack, own the farm, originally two pieces of family-owned land now brought together under one name, more than 100 acres planted in apple and peach and nectarine trees, blueberry bushes and a pumpkin patch -- that opened over the weekend. They raise grass-fed cattle, too, and have a general store where vegetables, apples, cider, ice cream and other items are sold.

The new children's play area at Knowlan Family Farm is seen Wednesday in Burfordville.
The new children's play area at Knowlan Family Farm is seen Wednesday in Burfordville.

That operation has been well underway for a few years now, Bonnie Knowlan said, and this season, it was time to expand.

The new children's play area at Knowlan Family Farm is seen Wednesday in Burfordville.
The new children's play area at Knowlan Family Farm is seen Wednesday in Burfordville.

Behind the store, there's a trail that leads into a lightly wooded area -- and playground equipment, built by the Knowlans' son, Spencer.

Sophie, a kunekune pig, grazes Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.
Sophie, a kunekune pig, grazes Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.

There's a seating area for parents next to a toddlers' swing set, and beyond that, there's a wooden-plank bridge to a 16-by-16-feet pea gravel pit, a slide and other playground equipment.

Pygmy goats stand in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm on Wednesday Burfordville.
Pygmy goats stand in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm on Wednesday Burfordville.

Since there are so many trees, it's a shady spot, cool even in summer, Spencer Knowlan said: "It's neat to be in the woods."

Pygmy goats stand on a ledge in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm on Wednesday in Burfordville.
Pygmy goats stand on a ledge in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm on Wednesday in Burfordville.

In a sunny spot uphill a few paces, there's a petting zoo, also newly installed this year. It houses Sophie the pig and her two brothers, five goats, and a Scottish Highland cow named Lilly, with a puppy named Kenai.

A pygmy goat looks at the camera Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.
A pygmy goat looks at the camera Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.

The fences are built specifically to allow hand-feeding, Spencer Knowlan said, and food is available to purchase for a small fee.

Kunekune pigs drink out of their water bucket Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.
Kunekune pigs drink out of their water bucket Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.

Family is at the heart of what they do, Bonnie Knowlan said, and the bigger expansion announced recently reflects that.

Lilly, a Scottish highland cow, stands in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm on Wednesday in Burfordville.
Lilly, a Scottish highland cow, stands in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm on Wednesday in Burfordville.

Knollcrest will be an event venue once construction is complete, slated for July 2019, Bonnie Knowlan said. The main hall will seat about 250, with a professional kitchen, restrooms and a wide patio overlooking the 12-acre lake. A breezeway will connect the hall with an open-air chapel, complete with working bell tower "to celebrate the couple," Bonnie Knowlan said.

Animals are seen Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.
Animals are seen Wednesday in the new petting barn of Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville.

Families can celebrate together, she said, and the name, Knollcrest, comes from her husband's father, Jack Senior, whose Knoll Crest was a working farm, with an apple orchard, cattle and horses, near Burfordville.

The site of Knowlan Family Farm's Knollcrest event barn and chapel is seen Wednesday in Burfordville.
The site of Knowlan Family Farm's Knollcrest event barn and chapel is seen Wednesday in Burfordville.

Bonnie Knowlan said her four children grew up enjoying that property, so the name made a lot of sense to use for this venture.

And the Knollcrest event venue will be secluded, in the middle of a 100-acre property, with a hill between it and Highway 34.

The gravel driveway has a gentle curve, and wends between the apple and peach orchards, past the hoop house where vegetables grow, through a stand of trees that open out into the grounds surrounding the site.

Construction is already underway, and so far, people seem excited about it. Bonnie Knowlan said: "There's been a good response."

She smiles as she views the construction site, and says, "We're carrying on the past. Granddad would love that."

Business license

John Gorey, CFO, applied for a license to operate FBM Logistics, a freight trucking company, at 2109 Rust Avenue in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as July 1.

People on the Move

SoutheastHEALTH recently announced the appointment of Andrea Marchi, PT, MBS, CSCS, and Jason Emmenderfer, PT, MBA, CSCS, as directors of Rehabilitation Services. They succeed Frankie Erlacker, executive director of HealthPoint Fitness and Rehab, who retired in August.

Andrea Marchi
Andrea Marchi

Marchi joined SoutheastHEALTH in 1997. She opened Southeast's Outpatient Rehabilitation clinic in Jackson in 2002 and was promoted to HealthPoint Rehab manager in 2004. She holds a Bachelor of Health Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Missouri--Columbia and a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri. Marchi is certified as a strength and conditioning specialist. Her responsibilities include Inpatient Rehabilitation services as well as Outpatient Rehabilitation services in Jackson.

Jason Emmenderfer
Jason Emmenderfer

Emmenderfer joined SoutheastHEALTH in 1997, initially in the inpatient setting before transitioning to outpatient care. In 2004, he was promoted to HealthPoint Rehab manager. Emmenderfer holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Missouri--Columbia and a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University. He is also certified as a strength and conditioning specialist. His responsibilities include Outpatient Rehabilitation Services in Cape Girardeau, Outpatient Rehabilitation Business Office and Regional Resource.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

