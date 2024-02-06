The federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will reopen this week, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced Friday. This new round of PPP loans is intended for new and certain existing PPP borrowers.

Initially, only community financial institutions will be available to make "first draw" PPP loans beginning Monday, followed by "second draw" loans starting Wednesday. The program will be open to all participating lenders shortly after that, according to the SBA.

Updated PPP guidance, outlining program changes intended to enhance its effectiveness and accessibility, was released last week in accordance with the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act.

This round of PPP loans is intended to provide small businesses with up to $284 billion to be used toward job retention and other expenses through March 2021.

In 2020, the Paycheck Protection Program provided 5.2 million loans worth about $525 billion to American businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new guidelines released by the SBA Friday:

PPP borrowers can set their PPP loan's covered period to be any length between eight and 24 weeks to help accommodate their business needs.

PPP loans will cover additional expenses, including expenses for operations, property damage costs, supplier costs and worker protection expenditures.

The program's eligibility is expanded to include 501(c) (6) organizations, housing cooperatives, and destination marketing organizations, among others.

PPP provides greater flexibility for seasonal employees.

Certain existing PPP borrowers may request to modify their "first draw" PPP loan amounts and are eligible to apply for a "second draw" PPP loan.

A borrower is generally eligible for a "second draw" PPP loan if the borrower:

Previously received a "first draw" PPP loan and will use, or has used, the full amount of that loan only for authorized uses.

Has no more than 300 employees.

Can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

More information on SBA assistance to small business is available online at www.sba.gov/ppp or www.treasury.gov/cares.

Marijuana dispensaries project openings in coming weeks

Cape Girardeau's first medical marijuana dispensary could open before the end of January.

"If everything goes right, (it will be) before the end of the month," said Krystal Wright, spokeswoman for Cape Girardeau Investments LLC, which is licensed to open a dispensary at 1001 Broadway to be known as Greenlight.

Wright told the Missourian on Friday that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has scheduled an inspection at the dispensary, a necessary step before it can open.

Meanwhile, representatives of two other dispensaries — one in Cape Girardeau and one in Jackson — said they are targeting February openings for their businesses.

"We are planning to open the second week of February," said Jessica Landry, project manager for Organic Remedies Inc., which is licensed to open a dispensary in the former location of the Lemonade House Grill, 350 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. "The date will be determined by DHSS, but we are shooting for our (state) inspection to be Feb. 5."

Missouri Medical Marijuana Collective is planning to open its dispensary in Jackson, at 1336 Clover Drive, in "mid-to-late February," according to Missouri Medical Marijuana managing member Justin Neely.

"The number one thing we are trying to avoid is opening and having limited supply," he said. "We want our patients to be able to count on us to have products in stock (but) currently the supply situation is horrible. Limited supply is also creating ridiculous prices."

Two other dispensaries licensed to operate in Cape Girardeau — Bloom Medicinals of MO LLC at 1802 Broadway and QPS Missouri Holdings LLC at 772 S. Kingshighway — did not respond last week to recent email inquires from the Missourian about their projected opening dates.

Optometry practice consolidates Cape Girardeau offices

Leet Eye Care, which has offices in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, will consolidate its two Cape Girardeau locations next month.

During Friday morning's webcast of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee, optometrist Ryne Wood announced Leet Eye Care will merge its office at 856 N. Kingshighway with the practice's main office at 3230 Blattner Drive. He and optometrist Jeremey Dohogne will begin seeing patients at the Blatter Drive location starting Feb. 1.

The move will not affect the practice's Jackson location at 1014 E. Jackson Blvd.

More information is available by calling the practice at (573) 334-2020.

G and G Nutrition opens in Jackson

G and G Nutrition opened last week at 511 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, next door to Hardee's.

The smoothie and juice bar offers a wide range of loaded teas, shakes and prolessa shots, with add-ins such as collagen, probiotics and beverage mixes. Beverages are sugar and gluten free and, because they're plant based, they're vegan-approved as well.

"Our products are from a global company called Herbalife, which has been around since 1980," commented Grant Gray, one of several people with "G" names who own the business, along with his wife, Rachel Gray. Others involved in G and G Nutrition's ownership and management include Taylor and Whitney Gorton and Perry and Morgan Middleton.

G and G Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays. More information is available on the G and G Nutrition's Facebook page.

Awards & Recognitions

Kacie Walley

Kacie Walley of Elite Travel Inc. in Cape Girardeau recently completed training for certification in rail travel with Amtrak Vacations.

The training focused on train vacation packages connecting some of the most beautiful and popular destinations across the United States and Canada in an eco-friendly, flexible and fun way to discover America.

Walley is able to assist clients with hundreds of preplanned train trips or can custom create an itinerary. She can be reached by contacting Elite Travel, (573) 334-1234, or through the agency's website, www.elitetravelinc.com.

n

Several local Realtors in the Cape Girardeau/Jackson area have become Sterling R investors in the Realtors Political Action Committee, according to the National Association of Realtors.

They include Dolores Baker, Terry Baker, Rebecca Buehler, Bill Cole, Jessica Farrar, Liz Lockhart, Lois Long, Beth McFerron, Tom Meyer, Terri Penrod, Jared Ritter, Vicki Stroud and Angie Womack.

David Soto of Soto Property Solutions has also been recognized as a Sterling R investor and Southeast Realtors' only President's Circle member.

The bipartisan Realtors PAC is a grassroots-based political advocacy organization working to protect the real estate industry, working to advance public policies and candidates that build strong communities, protect property interest and rights, and promote a vibrant business environment.

Investments from PAC members are applied toward supporting homeownership, commercial real estate transactions and the future of the real estate industry.

People on the Move

Dr. Gilbert L. Kukielka

Dr. Gilbert L. Kukielka, an interventional cardiologist, has joined Cape Cardiology Group, a practice affiliated with Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Kukielka comes to Cape Girardeau from Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, Ohio, where he practiced general and interventional cardiology and served as director of the hospital's cardiac catheterization laboratory.