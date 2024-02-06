Teacher Gail Timpe says Notre Dame Regional High School's business law class isn't just about the legalities of starting, owning and operating a business. It's also about researching and building a business from the ground up, and students do exactly that over the course of a semester, in a "Shark Tank"-like "Dog Fight."

The course is broken up into four quarters, Timpe said.

The first quarter's main focus is on the law aspect, Timpe said.

"We talk about the law in general and get into more of the laws associated with business: contracts, dissolutions, how the court system works, and so on," she said.

She brings in several guest speakers, she said, because "I am not a lawyer," but that's where lawyers and judges come in -- not just from Cape Girardeau, but also Illinois, to give a wider perspective.

The second quarter focuses heavily on entrepreneurship, Timpe said, and again, people from the community come in to speak to their expertise.

Also in the second quarter, students come up with a business or product idea, and formulate a business plan.

"They do all the research behind it as if it's a real business," Timpe said.

That quarter's final exam is the presentation of the business plan at the "Dog Fight," Timpe said. As a class, students vote on the three best proposals, and those three present in a bank's board room with guest judges from the community.

Judges fire questions at the presenters, just like they would for a real presentation, Timpe said.

"They have to be able to defend their proposals," she added. "We practice a bit in class but then it's up to the kids."

One two-person team that successfully pitched a product was Brent Glenzy and Parker Pfeiffer, whose edible cookie-dough product posed some unexpected challenges.

Pfeiffer said she learned how to talk in front of people, and how to respond professionally.

Glenzy said there's a lot of back work to building a business plan -- more than he'd expected.

Another successful team, Ellie Fennewald and Madeline Hulshof, said their app to encourage safe driving for teens was much more expensive than the market would bear, so they had to come up with creative ways to bring costs down.

Hulshof said what was most surprising to her was how much research they had to do, and how much they had to figure out for themselves.

"There's no textbook way to make a business," Hulshof said.

Fennewald said the technical aspect was tough, but that it was "kind of cool" figuring out how to make the math work out so the venture would be profitable.

Hulshof said figuring out how to advertise on a budget was interesting, too.

All four students said it was a great experience, although, Fennewald said, "I think it's almost too much risk" for her.

Glenzy agreed, although, he said, "It's so bumpy starting out, but once you're there, you're set."

Timpe said this is the third year for the business law class. Students are enjoying it and learning vital skills, as well as thinking through elements of planning for a business that will help in many areas of life.

"It's valuable hands-on learning," Timpe said.

Presort Inc. purchases Cape building

A direct-mail company based in St. Louis is coming to Cape Girardeau.

Jeromy Fritz, a co-owner of Presort Inc., said Cape Girardeau is an ideal location, central among several Missouri cities where the company already does business, including Perryville, Farmington and Poplar Bluff.

Fritz added the company will have a headquarters in St. Louis, but is opening up operations at the former Midwest Painting building and property at 2121 Bessie St. in Cape Girardeau.

Tom Kelsey, commercial Realtor with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate in Cape Girardeau, represented the property seller. Kara Gendron with Realty Executives of Cape County represented the buyer.

Fritz said the company has a unique business model. Where many companies are moving away from direct mail and into online-only campaigns, he said, Presort Inc.'s model takes data from online marketing and applies it to direct mail campaigns for a more targeted approach.

Kelsey said the seller, Cape Girardeau-based Midwest Painting, had outgrown the 3,280 square-foot building and purchased a larger facility at 758 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau. The Lorimont broker also handled that transaction in November.

Poplar Bluff Pediatrics to join Saint Francis Healthcare System

Effective March 1, Poplar Bluff Pediatrics will become a medical partner with Saint Francis Healthcare System, according to a recent news release.

Poplar Bluff Pediatrics has served patients since 1991 and will remain at its current location, 2210 Barron Road, Suites 120-122, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Cape Girardeau businessman dies

Lynn VanMatre, who purchased the Cape Girardeau Buick dealership in 1980, died Sunday, Feb. 10. He was 88.

There will be no visitation, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.