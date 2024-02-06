Business notebook: New animal hospital opens in Cape

Before Elizabeth Kistner was a veterinarian, she was a Girl Scout.
"That was when I started volunteering in Sikeston in a clinic," she recalled. "It was before I could drive, so probably 13, 14."
She'd been fascinated with the clinic, she said, since her dachshund Digger had been boarded there after a tornado destroyed their family home.
"I would go and check in with him on weekends," she said.
Her volunteering at the clinic turned into a kennel attendant job. Before long she was completing her undergraduate studies -- a double-major in biology and music -- at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. After earning her graduate degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2004, she's served as associate veterinarian at the emergency clinic in Scott City.
After that clinic's closing, she's started her own in Cape Girardeau. Doctors' Park Animal Hospital opened earlier this month.
"I wanted someplace where I could practice progressive medicine," she said. "Top of the line, the most recent or most current information."
Internal medicine, dermatology, dentistry ... she said she enjoys all aspects of treating animals.
"I wanted someplace here I could practice the best I possibly could," she said.
Kistner also is a member of the Academy of Veterinarian Practitioners, a professional group dedicated to continuing education. This means she undergoes an extra 40 hours of new study per year.
"When you do more continuing education, you have more exposure and are more up-to-date on current treatments and current technology," she said. "Medicine and surgery are constantly evolving. We've come a long way treating certain cancers, for example."
She said her office is equipped to perform digital X-rays, complicate dental procedures and emergency calls.
"I will be doing my own emergency calls," she said, adding she will be available during the week and on weekends.
In addition to her regular practice, she said she will be working with the Humane Society and Mac's Mission.
The clinic's regular office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Cape Girardeau's ALDI grocery store has announced it will reopen Nov. 17.
The store at 2145 Independence St. is closed for renovations.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri executive director Carol Childers resigned October 25.
"We are saddened by this announcement as Carol has done so much during her leadership to move the club to new heights," said Bilal Rashid, board member. "However, we respect her decision and we are fortunate she will still support the Club, just in a different capacity."
The organization is searching for a full-time executive director to replace Childers. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree and at least three years' experience in a leadership role, management position or operations.
Childers will continue to serve the organization as an advocate, and Stephani Schuchart, Operations Leader for the Club, will assume day-to-day executive director responsibilities.
"We can't say enough about Stephani's leadership at the Club," Rashid said. "She was instrumental in the growth and success of our recent summer-camp session and in leading the team to prepare for the 2017-18 school year. The Club, our students and our school partners are in good hands during this transition."
Gary Howard Jr. has joined Commerce Bank as vice president and relationship manager, according to a news release.
In the new position, Howard will be responsible for business development and relationship management for Commerce.
"We are pleased to welcome Gary to our expanding commercial team in the Cape Girardeau-Jackson area. With his expertise in commercial lending and treasury services, Gary will be an exceptional asset for the bank and its customers," said Timothy Woodard, president of Commerce Bank Southeast Missouri region. "Gary is a true reflection of our commitment to hiring experienced professionals who are active in the communities we call home."
Howard has more than 20 years of commercial banking experience and was most recently market president at an area bank.
Howard earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Southeast Missouri State University and graduated from the Leadership Cape program in 2007.
He serves on the board of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Community Counseling Center Foundation and is a member of the Old Town Cape Economic Vitality Committee and Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau.
