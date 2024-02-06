Business notebook: New animal hospital opens in Cape

Before Elizabeth Kistner was a veterinarian, she was a Girl Scout.

"That was when I started volunteering in Sikeston in a clinic," she recalled. "It was before I could drive, so probably 13, 14."

She'd been fascinated with the clinic, she said, since her dachshund Digger had been boarded there after a tornado destroyed their family home.

"I would go and check in with him on weekends," she said.

Her volunteering at the clinic turned into a kennel attendant job. Before long she was completing her undergraduate studies -- a double-major in biology and music -- at Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. After earning her graduate degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2004, she's served as associate veterinarian at the emergency clinic in Scott City.

Veterinarian Elizabeth Kistner stands outside the new Doctors' Park Animal Hospital on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

After that clinic's closing, she's started her own in Cape Girardeau. Doctors' Park Animal Hospital opened earlier this month.

"I wanted someplace where I could practice progressive medicine," she said. "Top of the line, the most recent or most current information."

Internal medicine, dermatology, dentistry ... she said she enjoys all aspects of treating animals.

"I wanted someplace here I could practice the best I possibly could," she said.

Kistner also is a member of the Academy of Veterinarian Practitioners, a professional group dedicated to continuing education. This means she undergoes an extra 40 hours of new study per year.

"When you do more continuing education, you have more exposure and are more up-to-date on current treatments and current technology," she said. "Medicine and surgery are constantly evolving. We've come a long way treating certain cancers, for example."

She said her office is equipped to perform digital X-rays, complicate dental procedures and emergency calls.

"I will be doing my own emergency calls," she said, adding she will be available during the week and on weekends.

In addition to her regular practice, she said she will be working with the Humane Society and Mac's Mission.

The clinic's regular office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.