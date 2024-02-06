"Move" is the key word for this week's Business Notebook, which includes an update on a local "moving" and transfer company, news about people who have "moved" into new positions and a note about family vacations as we "move" into summer.

Day Transfer affiliates with National Van Lines

Day Transfer Co., with headquarters on Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau, has become an agent for National Van Lines.

"We're hoping to be a major part of National Van Lines and increase our market," Day Transfer owner Justin Miller said in a news release. "Plus, we want to continue to grow and stay efficient."

Founded in 1933 as a grocery delivery business by William Day, the company specializes in full-service moves.

In addition to its Cape Girardeau base, Day Transfer operates out of North Carolina and Tennessee.

"Day Transfer Co. enjoys a wide geographic reach from which to mount its moving and storage efforts," National Van Lines vice president Mark Doyle said in a release. "This provides National Van Lines with a strategic and logistical advantage in those regions."

Awards and recognitions

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has been named one of the "40 best food banks in America" in an article recently published by MSN.com.

The article, which listed the Sikeston, Missouri-based food bank as No. 22 on its top 40 list, noted it serves 135 food distribution centers and other not-for-profit organizations in 16 Southeast Missouri counties and provides "direct service through its own initiatives serving children and seniors and providing emergency assistance and a mobile pantry." In addition, it stated the food bank's "Farm to Food Bank program seeks to add more fresh produce to the service stream by partnering with local farmers who donate excess, blemished and misshapen produce and some of whom pledge to plant extra crops for donation."

In 2018, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank distributed 11.8 million pounds of food, which helped feed more than 60,000 people in Southeast Missouri every month.

Three other Missouri food banks were also listed in the MSN article. They were the St. Louis Area Foodbank, listed at No. 6; the Ozarks Harvest Food Bank in Springfield, ranked at No. 16; and the Feed My People food bank, which was listed at No. 34 on the top 40 list.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves the following counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.

People on the Move

Lisa Newcomer

Lisa Newcomer, the service line director of cancer services, pulmonology and sleep medicine at Saint Francis Healthcare System, has achieved Fellow status of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).