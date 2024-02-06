All sections
BusinessMay 28, 2019

Business Notebook: Moving companies partner, food bank receives accolades, and are you ready for the summer?

"Move" is the key word for this week's Business Notebook, which includes an update on a local "moving" and transfer company, news about people who have "moved" into new positions and a note about family vacations as we "move" into summer. Day Transfer Co., with headquarters on Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau, has become an agent for National Van Lines...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

"Move" is the key word for this week's Business Notebook, which includes an update on a local "moving" and transfer company, news about people who have "moved" into new positions and a note about family vacations as we "move" into summer.

Day Transfer affiliates with National Van Lines

Day Transfer Co., with headquarters on Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau, has become an agent for National Van Lines.

"We're hoping to be a major part of National Van Lines and increase our market," Day Transfer owner Justin Miller said in a news release. "Plus, we want to continue to grow and stay efficient."

Founded in 1933 as a grocery delivery business by William Day, the company specializes in full-service moves.

In addition to its Cape Girardeau base, Day Transfer operates out of North Carolina and Tennessee.

"Day Transfer Co. enjoys a wide geographic reach from which to mount its moving and storage efforts," National Van Lines vice president Mark Doyle said in a release. "This provides National Van Lines with a strategic and logistical advantage in those regions."

Awards and recognitions

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has been named one of the "40 best food banks in America" in an article recently published by MSN.com.

The article, which listed the Sikeston, Missouri-based food bank as No. 22 on its top 40 list, noted it serves 135 food distribution centers and other not-for-profit organizations in 16 Southeast Missouri counties and provides "direct service through its own initiatives serving children and seniors and providing emergency assistance and a mobile pantry." In addition, it stated the food bank's "Farm to Food Bank program seeks to add more fresh produce to the service stream by partnering with local farmers who donate excess, blemished and misshapen produce and some of whom pledge to plant extra crops for donation."

In 2018, the Southeast Missouri Food Bank distributed 11.8 million pounds of food, which helped feed more than 60,000 people in Southeast Missouri every month.

Three other Missouri food banks were also listed in the MSN article. They were the St. Louis Area Foodbank, listed at No. 6; the Ozarks Harvest Food Bank in Springfield, ranked at No. 16; and the Feed My People food bank, which was listed at No. 34 on the top 40 list.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves the following counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne.

People on the Move

Lisa Newcomer
Lisa Newcomer

Lisa Newcomer, the service line director of cancer services, pulmonology and sleep medicine at Saint Francis Healthcare System, has achieved Fellow status of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

"This distinction signifies Lisa's expertise, experience and commitment to continuing education and professional development in the health care field," Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said in a news release.

The FACHE credentialing system involves academic preparation, health-care management experience, three years of tenure as an American College of Healthcare Executives member, passing the Board of Governors Examination in Healthcare Management, continuing education, references and community and civic involvement.

Donna Thompson
Donna Thompson

The SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) has named Donna Thompson to serve as the organization's executive director. She will succeed SADI founder and executive director Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth when she retires at the end of this month. Thompson is SADI's associate executive director and has been with the organization more than 18 years, starting in 2001 as a part-time independent-living specialist. SADI is a community based, not-for-profit, nonresidential center for independent living for people with disabilities.

Callie Welker
Callie Welker

Callie Welker has joined SoutheastHEALTH's bus- iness development staff as physician and HealthWorks specialist. Welker is a registered dietitian and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine as a personal trainer.

Welker has a bachelor's degrees in health management and dietetics, both from Southeast Missouri State University. She is president of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees Golf Advisory Board and the local Care to Learn chapter. She is also a member of Zonta International and the Old Town Cape organizational committee.

Business Licenses

  • Dana Grace of Olive Branch, Illinois, has applied for a business license to operate Dana's Hallmark Shop at 2136 William St., Suite 130, in Cape Girardeau. The projected opening of the card and gift store is mid-August.
  • Rhett Pierce of Cape Girardeau has applied for a business license to operate Hanai Salon LLC at 91 South Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. According to the license application, the tentative opening date for the tanning and hair-care business is today.
  • Carrie McClard of Cape Girardeau has applied for a business license to operate Kismet Hair Studio at 206 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. The salon will open "as soon as possible" according to the license application.
  • Ryan Barker and Jesse Stuart, both of Jackson, have applied for a business license to operate SEMO CBD LLC at 725 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. According to the license application, the business will be a retail outlet for wellness products. No specific opening date for the business was listed in the license application.

Ribbon Cuttings

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. Friday to commemorate new ownership and other changes at BG's Olde Tyme Deli, 205 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau.

Summer travel forecast

According to a recent AAA Travel survey, nearly 100 million Americans -- 4 in 10 U.S. adults -- are planning to take family vacations this year, slightly more than last year and most of those family vacations will be by automobile. According to the AAA survey, travelers in the South are more likely to make plans for a family trip this year (62%) than travelers in the Northeast (35%). AAA added gasoline prices are expected to be lower this summer than last year.

Got a Person on the Move at your business? Submit online at www.semissourian.com/forms/peopleonthemove.

jwolz@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

