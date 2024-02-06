The Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations has published a set of unemployment demographics that breaks down the state's unemployed population by age, race, gender and various industries where the most unemployment has occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released last week provided a snapshot of Missouri unemployment in May.

Among the findings:

Most unemployed Missourians, 54.7%, are female while males make up 45.3%.

More than three-quarters (76.4%) of jobless Missourians in May were classified as white and 19.9% were listed as Black or African American. The remainder was comprised by Asians, American Indians, native Alaskans, native Hawaiians or other races.

Among the state's unemployed adults, 6.1% were younger than 22; 8.3% were age 22 to 24; 26.1% were 25 to 34; 20.3% were in the 35 to 44 range; 16.9% were 45 to 54; 8.4% were in the 55 to 59 age range; 6.9% were 60 to 64; and 6.7% were age 65 or older.

In terms of occupations, food preparation and restaurant workers were the largest single group of unemployed workers, numbering nearly 45,000, followed by more than 31,000 office and administrative support workers and nearly 25,000 Missourians who had been working in sales and related occupations.

Funding available for rural meat processing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) is accepting applications for two programs aimed at rural small-business improvement, specifically meat processors, across the state.

"At a time when Missouri's economy is recovering from COVID-19, our board members and staff are proud to offer programs that help the Missouri families running these small businesses," said MASBDA executive director Jill Wood. "Our meat processors are critical to our farmers, ranchers and small communities. It's vital that we have facilities to process Missouri's agricultural goods."

Agricultural businesses in communities with populations of under 50,000 may be eligible for funding through the Missouri Agribusiness Revolving Loan Fund, which can be used to start, acquire, operate or expand an agribusiness, according to a news release last week from MASBDA. Loans through the fund are currently available at a fix interest rate of 4%.

The Meat Processing Facility Investment Tax Credit Program is also available to qualifying meat processors interested in modernizing or expanding their facilities. The program is designed to stimulate investment in Missouri's meat-processing industry and can provide tax credits covering up to 25% of modernization or expansion costs, with a maximum of $75,000 annually.

More details about both programs, along with application forms, may be found on MASBDA's website.

People on the Move

Brittney Lee

Brittney Lee and Heather Dameron have been promoted to senior vice president positions at First Missouri State Bank in Cape Girardeau. The announcement was made Thursday in a news release from the bank.

Heather Dameron

Lee has been a member of the First Missouri State Bank team since the bank opened in 2002, starting as a personal banker. She has also served as the bank's sales and marketing manager and became the organization's chief financial officer in 2016.

She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2002 and the Paul W. Barret Jr. Graduate School of Banking in 2012 and is pursuing a master's degree in business administration.