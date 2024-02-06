Employment in various business sectors in Cape Girardeau County generally mirrors statewide data, according to information presented by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner at the chamber's Women's Network luncheon last week.

"For nongovernment employees, we took a look at some of the major categories to see where we are," Mehner said.

For instance, Mehner reported 11% of Cape County's workforce works in some form of manufacturing business, which is the same percentage as Missouri's overall workforce.

"So we're right on par with the state," he said.

Statewide, 13% of the workforce is engaged in retail sales, while in Cape County the number is somewhat higher at 17%, which Mehner said stands to reason because Cape Girardeau is a regional shopping hub.

Hotel and food service workers comprise 12.5% of the county's workforce, while Missouri overall checks in at 11%.

Mehner noted there is a significant difference between the county and state percentages when it comes to the health care sector. Statewide data indicates 17% of working Missourians are employed in a health-related occupation, but in Cape County the number is 27%.

"If you're a 'glass half-full' person, you would say 'That's awesome,' because it's a high paying field and it's likely to increase because some of us are getting older by the day and are going to require more and more care," Mehner said. "But if you're a 'glass half-empty person, you would say 'Wow, we have more than 25% of our workforce in one category, and we need to be extremely concerned about that as we move on.' I actually agree with both of those positions."

Government-related occupations — which includes people working in public education in the elementary, secondary and postsecondary levels — accounts for 14% of Cape County's workforce, slightly less than the statewide average of 15%.

2019 Leadership Cape participants pose for a photo Sept. 6 during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. Jay Wolz

Earlier this month, the Missourian published a summary of the five projects presented by the 2019 Leadership Cape teams during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee on Sept. 6.

The chamber has uploaded a more detailed description of each of the five projects on its website. The link to the presentations page is www.capechamber.com/blog/home/2019/leadership-cape-presentations.

A few months ago, this would have been a more significant story, but it was announced last week discount retail merchandiser and pharmacy chain Fred's has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and will close its remaining stores in the next couple of months.

Fred's closed its Cape Girardeau store on South Sprigg Street earlier this year.

Back in February, Fred's had 568 stores and nearly 6,600 employees in 15 states, mostly in the southeastern U.S. But after multiple rounds of store closures, including one announced in April that included the Cape Girardeau store, the retail chain now has only about 80 locations.

Fred's tried several strategies to avoid bankruptcy including flash sales, cost cuts and asset sales.

"Despite our team's best efforts, we were not able to avoid this outcome," Fred's CEO Joe Anto said in a statement.

Rick Hetzel and Cheryl Mothes, owners of the Fresh Healthy Cafe, are expanding the eatery's menu to include a "plant-based Fresh Beyond Burger." The new menu item is available beginning today at the Fresh Healthy Cafe adjacent to Fitness Plus at Saint Francis Medical Center.

"After months of testing and sampling different plant-based burgers, we selected the Fresh Beyond Burger because of the unbelievable texture and taste," Hetzel said in a news release about the new menu offering. He added many of his "taste testers" couldn't tell the difference between the plant-based and traditional meat-based burgers.

According to Mothes, who is pursuing a doctorate in holistic nutrition and has been a vegetarian for nearly 30 years, plant-based foods are more easily digested, are nutrient dense and are better for overall health than meat-based products.

The Fresh Beyond Burger contains no soy, no GMOs and no cholesterol. It has just below 500 calories and is offered as a combination with a side and a drink or can be purchased separately.

Speaking of eating establishments, a favorite breakfast and lunch spot in Jackson will be reopening next week. Check out the Missourian's business section next Monday for the delicious details.

