The Business Notebook is a weekly wrap-up of business news in Southeast Missouri. To submit news, reach business editor Jay Wolz at business@semissourian.com.
Conservative radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh will continue broadcasting "The Rush Limbaugh Show" well into the new decade, based on published media reports.
According to CNN Business, Limbaugh recently renewed his contract with Premiere Radio Networks. His contract was scheduled to expire later this year.
Premiere, a division of iHeartMedia, has not disclosed the contract terms except to say it is a "long-term agreement."
However, at a campaign rally earlier this month, President Donald Trump told the crowd "Rush just signed another four-year contract."
Limbaugh marked his 31st year in national radio syndication in August. He reportedly reaches tens of millions of people through radio stations across the country as well as through web streams and appearances on Fox News.
The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire as many as a half-million part-time workers over the next couple of months to fill roles as census takers.
Individuals hired will visit door-to-door at residences of individuals who do not respond to census questionnaires. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old, and bilingual individuals are encouraged to apply.
According to information provided by the Census Bureau, working hours can be flexible and most workers will be employed from May until June following a paid training period.
In Cape Girardeau County, part-time, temporary census workers will be paid $18 an hour plus mileage reimbursement if applicable, according to an interactive map on the Census Bureau's website.
The hiring process will continue through February with training of new employees to be held later in the spring.
For more information or to apply, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs.
Missouri Technology Corp. is accepting grant applications to help launch and grow high-tech startups headquartered in Missouri through the Missouri IDEA (Innovation, Development and Entrepreneurship Advancement) program.
Missouri IDEA funds are a co-investment opportunity promoting the formation and growth of businesses engaging in the transfer of science and technology into job creation. The application deadline is Nov. 14.
More information about the Missouri IDEA funding program is available at www.missouritechnology.com.
Mario Garcia, formerly the associate dean for academics in the College of Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, has been named director of the Institute for Cybersecurity at Southeast Missouri State University. He began his duties at Southeast on Jan. 1.
The Institute for Cybersecurity was created in September by the Southeast Board of Regents and will launch this month with the beginning of the university's spring semester. The institute's objective is to further research, education and service activities in the field of cybersecurity.
In addition to his role as the institute's director, Garcia will serve as professor of cybersecurity in the university's Department of Computer Science in Southeast's Harrison College of Business and Computing.
Garcia has taught in higher education since 1980 and since 1993 has held faculty positions in computer science at Texas A&M University, Monterrey Institute of Technology, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and National System of Technological Institutes in Mexico. He has also been an instructor at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory working with students from across the nation in the laboratory's Cyber Defenders Summer Program.
He holds a doctoral degree in computer science with a major in artificial intelligence from Texas A&M University and has done postdoctoral work in information assurance at the University of Maryland University College.
Southeast's Institute for Cybersecurity is a National Security Agency (NSA)/U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)-designated National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to mark the opening of Tin & Cotton Trading Company, 610 S. Kingshighway, Suite 102, in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau issued a pair of sizable commercial building permits last week.
One permit was issued to Dayton Hudson Corp. of Minneapolis for interior remodeling at Target, 202 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau. The remodeling, scheduled to begin in the spring, will be done at an estimated cost of $1,025,000.
The other permit was issued to the Cape Girardeau Community Shelter for a warehouse addition to the Heartland Industries building at 1310 Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau. The cost of construction was not listed on the permit.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.