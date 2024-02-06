The Business Notebook is a weekly wrap-up of business news in Southeast Missouri. To submit news, reach business editor Jay Wolz at business@semissourian.com.

Limbaugh inks new contract

Conservative radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh will continue broadcasting "The Rush Limbaugh Show" well into the new decade, based on published media reports.

According to CNN Business, Limbaugh recently renewed his contract with Premiere Radio Networks. His contract was scheduled to expire later this year.

Premiere, a division of iHeartMedia, has not disclosed the contract terms except to say it is a "long-term agreement."

However, at a campaign rally earlier this month, President Donald Trump told the crowd "Rush just signed another four-year contract."

Limbaugh marked his 31st year in national radio syndication in August. He reportedly reaches tens of millions of people through radio stations across the country as well as through web streams and appearances on Fox News.

Census Bureau hiring 500,000 employees

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire as many as a half-million part-time workers over the next couple of months to fill roles as census takers.

Individuals hired will visit door-to-door at residences of individuals who do not respond to census questionnaires. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old, and bilingual individuals are encouraged to apply.

According to information provided by the Census Bureau, working hours can be flexible and most workers will be employed from May until June following a paid training period.

In Cape Girardeau County, part-time, temporary census workers will be paid $18 an hour plus mileage reimbursement if applicable, according to an interactive map on the Census Bureau's website.

The hiring process will continue through February with training of new employees to be held later in the spring.

For more information or to apply, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs.

Funds available for startup launches

Missouri Technology Corp. is accepting grant applications to help launch and grow high-tech startups headquartered in Missouri through the Missouri IDEA (Innovation, Development and Entrepreneurship Advancement) program.