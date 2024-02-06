Business Notebook: Limbaugh: Recession talk is premature at this point

Predictions of an economic recession in the next couple of years are premature, according to at least one Cape Girardeau banker.

Jim Limbaugh, regional president and executive vice president of Montgomery Bank, shared his thoughts with me after reading my story in last Wednesday's paper about a survey by the National Association for Business Economics in which 74% of the 226 survey respondents said the U.S. will be in an economic recession by the end of 2021.

In my story I also included general information from David Yaskewich, chairman of the Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance at Southeast Missouri State University, about the typical causes of a recession and that he thought the nation was becoming "more vulnerable" to an economic downturn.

Limbaugh, however, cited the opinion of Brian Wesbury, chief economist with First Trust Advisors, who says there are few similarities between the economy leading up to the last major recession in 2008 and economic conditions today. In his Aug. 19 newsletter, he said "those predicting a recession in the near term are way too pessimistic."

Limbaugh agreed and said conditions today are much different from what they were prior to the last recession. "The fundamentals are different now," Limbaugh said. "You have unemployment at all-time lows, the housing bubble is not there, you have (appropriate) price-earnings ratios in the markets and yes, in previous recessions there has also been an inverted yield curve, but the fundamentals are so different now than they were in 2008 and in earlier recessions."

Limbaugh said the local economy is robust. "Our customers that we deal with, both big and small, are having really, really good years. They're growing. It's a slow, steady, controlled growth, which is sound in my mind," he said.

"My grandfather (Rush H. Limbaugh, Sr.) always said, even back during the Depression, that this market did not fall under these huge economic swings," Limbaugh remarked, adding while this area isn't completely "recession-proof," the local economy is "fundamentally sound" because of the diversity in the market with strong manufacturing, education, health care, retail and agriculture sectors.

"We're not a one-horse town," he said.

KFVS exhibit

Oscar C. Hirsch and the early days of KFVS is the subject of an exhibition at the Cape River Heritage Museum that will be on display through November.

On Saturday, three longtime and now retired KFVS employees -- weather forecaster Bob Reeves, master control operator Dave Heise and chief engineer Arnold Killian -- shared their memories of Hirsch and their years at KFVS with a capacity audience that included several Hirsch family members and a number of current and former station staffers including Mike Smythe who was the station's general manager form 1998 until 2011 and the recently-retired Jim Burns who was with the station almost 40 years, 36 of which as anchor of The Breakfast Show.

Hearing some of their stories reminded me of the "cup of coffee" I had with KFVS in the mid-1980s when I reported out of the station's news bureau in Carbondale, Illinois. Back in college, I also worked one summer as an on-air announcer at one of Mr. Hirsch's radio stations, WHCO in Sparta, Illinois. (It wasn't until my last day there that I realized the station's call letters were his initials, O.C.H., in reverse.)

The museum's Hirsch/KFVS exhibit is on display through November. The museum, located in the old Cape Girardeau fire station at 538 Independence St., is open from noon until 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

No update yet

In case you're wondering, I checked with Drury Southwest late last week and there's still nothing to report on the future of the Ruby Tuesday and O'Charley's buildings at the intersection of William Street and South Mt. Auburn Road. Stay tuned.

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Tipton Linen achieves

Clean Green' certification

Tipton Linen, a family-owned and operated laundry business in Cape Girardeau, has been certified "Clean Green" by the Textile Rental Services Association (TRSA).

The three-year certification reflects Tipton's commitment to operational efficiency and sustainability and is attained by adhering to TRSA-designated water and energy use thresholds and using best management practices consistent with ASTM environmental laundering standards.

These practices include:

Recovering heat from drained hot water and heat dispersed from the process of warming water;

Recapturing drained water from rinses for reuse;

Using environmentally-friendly detergents;

Removing solids and liquids from wastewater;

Using solar energy and energy-efficient lighting;

Recycling programs;

Re-routing trucks to save fuel; and

Spill prevention plans.

"I applaud Tipton Linen for their sustainability efforts and maintaining the highest standards in their production and delivery operations," said TRSA president and CEO Joseph Ricci. "Meeting all the criteria for certification is not easy, but the company is committed to industry-leading processes and technologies."

SoutheastHEALTH

honors scholarship

recipients and donors

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation scholarship recipients and scholarship donors were recognized at a recent luncheon at the Jackson Civic Center. The event celebrated the success of 24 students who received $47,200 in scholarship awards.

Scholarship recipients are enrolled in health care education programs at the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, Missouri State University, Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College.

"Because of the generosity of donors, our scholarship recipients are working to enter a field dedicated to helping others," said foundation executive director Patti Ranzini. "Our scholarship programs not only make a difference to patients, but also to our communities as scholars meet their academic goals and enter the health care work force."

Nearly $1.5 million in scholarships has been awarded by the foundation since 1962.

Awards & Recognitions

Olivia Carter, school counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, has been named Missouri State Counselor of the Year by the Missouri School Counselor Association.

Olivia Carter

Carter is in her eighth year as a school counselor and fourth year at Jefferson Elementary. She was named the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association's Elementary Counselor of the Year during the 2018-19 school year.

Carter credits the Jefferson students, parents and staff for her success as a counselor. "Every teacher goes above and beyond to meet student needs and they have really embraced my role," she said. "I couldn't have the comprehensive school counseling program that I do without the support of our amazing students, families and staff."