BusinessDecember 18, 2017

Business Notebook: Lacefield Music selling pianos in Cape; one has a price tag of $100K

Cathy McReynolds, president of Lacefield Music & 88 Play Piano of St. Louis, said the decision to set up a temporary shop in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall was a step in the right direction. Lacefield is the nearest Kawai piano dealer this side of Memphis, Tennessee, she said, and because the company already serves the Cape Girardeau area, the store made sense...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Howard Kessler, store manager, demonstrates Friday the Lowrey Inspire organ, which was used by St. Louis Cardinals organist Dwayne Hilton last season at Busch Stadium, at Lacefield Music in West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.
Howard Kessler, store manager, demonstrates Friday the Lowrey Inspire organ, which was used by St. Louis Cardinals organist Dwayne Hilton last season at Busch Stadium, at Lacefield Music in West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Cathy McReynolds, president of Lacefield Music & 88 Play Piano of St. Louis, said the decision to set up a temporary shop in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall was a step in the right direction.

Lacefield is the nearest Kawai piano dealer this side of Memphis, Tennessee, she said, and because the company already serves the Cape Girardeau area, the store made sense.

"We thought, this is a great market if we can go down and serve it," McReynolds said.

The store will close Dec. 30, McReynolds said. But for the time being, the shop is operating in West Park Mall across from Barnes & Noble.

Several grand pianos are on offer, McReynolds said, including new Kawai pianos, digital and classic, Shigeru pianos, Lowrey Organs and Pearl River pianos.

Kiana Newkirk, left, and Lana Woolard try out a Shigeru Kawai grand piano Friday at Lacefield Music in West Park Mall.
Kiana Newkirk, left, and Lana Woolard try out a Shigeru Kawai grand piano Friday at Lacefield Music in West Park Mall.Fred Lynch

One piano in the store retails for more than $100,000, she said, and several people have been in to test it. Some local teachers even have held recitals with it, she added.

"So far, it's been great," McReynolds said. "People are buying pianos."

McReynolds said Lacefield has held sales in Cape Girardeau before at Southeast Missouri State University, and they've been successful.

McReynolds said the shop also is offering the first four piano lessons with the purchase of the instrument.

"We want people to be able to learn to play the piano," she said, adding it helps local teachers as well.

"We appreciate the opportunity to come in, and that the market has been so kind to us," McReynolds added.

Southeast Hospital pharmacy residency program accredited

The Southeast Hospital pharmacy residency program with the St. Louis College of Pharmacy has been accredited through 2023 by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The first residents completed the program in June. Two new resident pharmacists, Alexander McGraw and Nathan Sylvain, recently began their post-graduate training at Southeast's program.

During the 12-month residency program, resident pharmacists have the opportunity to practice in a variety of clinical settings to gain skills and experience applicable to future careers.

Rotational experiences include internal medicine, critical care, cardiology, neurology, oncology, antimicrobial stewardship, surgical care and small and rural practice. Residents also focus on drug information and medication safety throughout the year.

New senior housing opens in Perryville

The Meadows of Perryville held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Dec. 7.

"MACO would like to express our appreciation to the Missouri Housing Development Commission and Affordable Equity Partners Inc.," said Deanna Earnhart of MACO Development Co. "Without the help of these agencies, the new construction of this development would not have been possible."

The Meadows of Perryville is a senior affordable housing community of 48, one- and two-bedroom apartments. It was financed by federal and state low-income housing tax credits.

MACO Development completed a similar affordable housing development in 2010, Sycamore Village. The Meadows of Perryville is the second phase of this project.

One-bedroom apartments rent from $295 to $415 a month; two-bedroom apartments range from $356 to $480.

In addition to the housing provided by the project, local subcontractors were awarded construction contracts in excess of $1.2 million.

Courses to be offered at extension center

Customer service with a retail/service focus is the topic of a seminar being offered at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Cape Girardeau County University of Missouri Extension Center by the Cape Girardeau County Small Business Technology & Development Center, led by Richard Proffer.

Refreshments will be served. Reservations are encouraged, as seating is limited. Call (573) 243-3581 for reservations.

Sustainable rural biz course offered

To help entrepreneurs looking to stay rural based, a five-part series class is being offered by the University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Small Business Technology & Development Center at 684 W. Jackson Trail in Jackson.

Classes will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 9, 18, 23, 30 and Feb. 6.

The curriculum was created by the Minnesota Institute for Sustainable Agriculture in 1996 and has been used all over the nation. It addresses the evolving business planning needs of beginning and experienced rural entrepreneurs.

Richard Proffer will be the main instructor for the course.

The $200 fee covers the notebook, rural business management software and an evening meal. MU Extension is seeking sponsors to help reduce the registration cost.

To register, call (573) 243-3581 before Jan. 2. If there is not sufficient registration for this class, it will be canceled. Any pre-paid registrations will be refunded. For questions, email profferrd@missouri.edu.

Business licenses

  • Julie Palmer applied for a license to operate MOI -- My Organizational Institute, an organizational and home inventory service, at Codefi, 338 Broadway, sixth floor, in Cape Girardeau.
  • JoBeth Scherer Williams applied for a license to operate Southern Loop, a retail clothing, home decor and gift boutique, at 135 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The business is slated to open Feb. 2.
  • Marylynda McDonald, Casey Ruggieri and Mary Bauer applied for a license to operate Chu Chu Loo Cape LLC, a retail business, at 125 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Business
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

