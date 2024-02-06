Cathy McReynolds, president of Lacefield Music & 88 Play Piano of St. Louis, said the decision to set up a temporary shop in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall was a step in the right direction.

Lacefield is the nearest Kawai piano dealer this side of Memphis, Tennessee, she said, and because the company already serves the Cape Girardeau area, the store made sense.

"We thought, this is a great market if we can go down and serve it," McReynolds said.

The store will close Dec. 30, McReynolds said. But for the time being, the shop is operating in West Park Mall across from Barnes & Noble.

Several grand pianos are on offer, McReynolds said, including new Kawai pianos, digital and classic, Shigeru pianos, Lowrey Organs and Pearl River pianos.

Kiana Newkirk, left, and Lana Woolard try out a Shigeru Kawai grand piano Friday at Lacefield Music in West Park Mall. Fred Lynch

One piano in the store retails for more than $100,000, she said, and several people have been in to test it. Some local teachers even have held recitals with it, she added.

"So far, it's been great," McReynolds said. "People are buying pianos."

McReynolds said Lacefield has held sales in Cape Girardeau before at Southeast Missouri State University, and they've been successful.

McReynolds said the shop also is offering the first four piano lessons with the purchase of the instrument.

"We want people to be able to learn to play the piano," she said, adding it helps local teachers as well.

"We appreciate the opportunity to come in, and that the market has been so kind to us," McReynolds added.

Southeast Hospital pharmacy residency program accredited

The Southeast Hospital pharmacy residency program with the St. Louis College of Pharmacy has been accredited through 2023 by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The first residents completed the program in June. Two new resident pharmacists, Alexander McGraw and Nathan Sylvain, recently began their post-graduate training at Southeast's program.

During the 12-month residency program, resident pharmacists have the opportunity to practice in a variety of clinical settings to gain skills and experience applicable to future careers.

Rotational experiences include internal medicine, critical care, cardiology, neurology, oncology, antimicrobial stewardship, surgical care and small and rural practice. Residents also focus on drug information and medication safety throughout the year.

New senior housing opens in Perryville

The Meadows of Perryville held its grand opening and ribbon cutting Dec. 7.