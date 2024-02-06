Business notebook: KRCU honored for broadcast excellence

KRCU’s “Living in the Shadows” project received honorable mention in the news series category at the Missouri Broadcasters Association’s annual Convention and Awards Banquet in Branson, Missouri.
The four-part series by KRCU feature reporter Marissanne Lewis-Thompson profiled youth homelessness in Cape Girardeau.
"This is an example of what public-radio news does best, by taking a deeper look at issues in our local community," KRCU general manager Dan Woods said. "Marissanne's reporting shed a light on some of the teens and families being impacted by teen homelessness. I am so glad that she was recognized for her work."
The award is KRCU's fifth Missouri Broadcaster's Award and Lewis- Thompson's first since joining the station in 2015.
The American Advertising Federation awarded Southeast Missouri State University's communications and marketing department a National Silver and Mosaic ADDY Awards for a recent video campaign.
More than 40 hours of conversation went into making "The Talking Booth" video, in which students and others talked at booths featuring members of various ethnic and cultural groups under signs including "Ask an African American," "Ask a Christian" and "Ask an LGBTQ." The video was viewed more than 100,000 times in the week after its release.
"It is an amazing honor for our staff to be recognized at the highest level in the industry and for our advertising peers to distinguish the marketing and technical talents and quality of this video," said Jeff Harmon, executive director of university communication and marketing.
Tonya Wells, assistant director of marketing and digital media, accepted the award Saturday at the AAF's annual national conference in New Orleans.
This fall, SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors will award certain area not-for-profit groups with automatic external defibrillators and CPR kits.
The equipment will be funded by collaboration between the Ambassadors and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and be distributed on an application basis. Agencies that address community-health improvement will receive priority.
Ten defibrillator and CPR kits, with training, will be available through the initiative.
tgraef@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3627
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.