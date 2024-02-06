The future of the 150,000-square-foot Sears Grand building in Cape Girardeau is uncertain following the announcement last week by Sears Holdings the store is among 26 large-format Sears and Kmart outlets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico that will close by late October.

I was told last week by a confidential source there has been "some interest" in the building at 330 Siemers Drive, but it will be some time before any public announcement is made.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Recorder's Office, the building itself is owned by U.S. Bank Trust and is being leased to Sears.

The Thos. L. Meyer Realty Co. in Cape Girardeau recently relocated its primary offices, from 230 N. Sprigg St. to the building next door, 226 N. Sprigg St., which was formerly occupied by lawyer Tim Ruddy's office.

"Our move from a 3,000-square-foot building to a 1,000-square-foot building is in keeping with the times," according to Thomas M. Meyer, son of Thomas L. Meyer, who initially worked for the Ben Vinyard Real Estate Co. starting in 1946. He subsequently established his own real estate firm at 120 N. Sprigg St. in the block south of Broadway before moving it to 230 N. Sprigg St. in 1953.

The younger Meyer told me there is not as much need for office space for his real estate business as there once was.

"Where we had rooms filled with files going back to the '50s, we now have either shredded them or had them electronically scanned and stored. Phone systems gave way to cellphones, so having all those lines didn't make sense. Our sales staff is reduced and often additional office space is not warranted since smartphone use is now the norm, making us more efficient," Meyer said, adding that company agents now often work from home.

The exterior of the new location has been updated while the old location at 230 N. Sprigg St., which includes utilities, internet and other amenities, is now available for a new tenant, Meyer said.

Is Godfather's Pizza coming to Cape Girardeau? Yes, according to the pizza chain's Facebook page.

A post last week on the pizza chain's Facebook page listed Cape Girardeau as one of the 11 communities in nine states where Godfather's Pizza franchises will be opening this month. Two other Missouri communities -- Springfield and Trenton -- are also on the list of August openings.

If true, this would be the second time Godfather's Pizza has been available in Cape Girardeau. Godfather's served up pizza and other Italian fare at 2109 William St., across from the Town Plaza Shopping Center, from 1980 until 1995.

I have reached out to Godfather's vice president of franchise services but as of Friday afternoon she had not replied.

I read a business feature online a few days ago saying Lowe's is laying off "thousands" of employees who were responsible for assembling lawn mowers, barbecue and other merchandise, opting instead to outsource those tasks to "third-party" assemblers.

No word on how many employees at the Cape Girardeau store may have been affected by this move, but Lowe's says employees who were in those positions will be given "transition pay" and will have the opportunity to apply for job openings within the company.

The North Carolina-based home improvement retailer has about 300,000 employees and approximately 2,200 stores nationwide.

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Zonta announces 2019 award nominations

The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, an international service organization of business and professional women, has announced the nominees for its 2019 Woman of Achievement Award. They are:

Laurel Adkisson of American Family Insurance, agency owner

Sister Jane Kiefer, retired pastoral care chaplain at Saint Francis Medical Center

Dr. Carmen Keith, founder, CEO and medical director of 360 Living

Julia Meiners Koester, Cape Girardeau County assistant prosecuting attorney

Debbie Leoni, Southeast- HEALTH cardiovascular outreach services director

Merideth Pobst, Jackson School District director of communications and foundation director

Sonia Rucker, dean of students and assistant to the president for equity and diversity at Southeast Missouri State University

Angie Umfleet, owner of Chap Arnold Insurance

This year's award recipient will be announced at the club's 15th annual Zonta Women of Achievement Celebration and Luncheon on Nov. 15 at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center.

The luncheon is a major fundraiser for the local Zonta Club and helps fund scholarships for students at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center and Southeast Missouri State University. The club also supports several not-for-profit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri, Tiger Lilies at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School, Community Counseling Center, Crisis Aid International, Jackson High School/Missouri Girls State, Pink Up Cape, Safe House for Women, SEMO NASV and The BeTween Initiative.

In addition to naming the 2019 Woman of Achievement, during the luncheon the club will also recognize Barbara Capshaw Kohlfeld, principal of Blanchard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, and Loretta Prater, emeritus professor and a former dean at Southeast Missouri State University.

Luncheon tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at capezonta.org or by emailing woa@capezonta.org.

Cape-Kil observes 70th anniversary

It was Aug. 15, 1949, that Charles Knote -- who had graduated from Purdue University a few years earlier after studying entomology and agricultural economics -- founded the Cape Chemical Co., focusing on chemical applications for agricultural use. The company became more commonly known as Cape-Kil starting in 1959 and this week the company will mark its 70th anniversary.

Knote's daughter, Lizbe Knote, is now the company's president and owner. She, too, graduated from Purdue after studying chemical engineering. After several years working for Monsanto, she joined the family business in 1981 and purchased the company in 1986.

Today, the company, headquartered at 33 N. Frederick St., serves the pest control needs of residential and industrial customers throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

Over the years, the Knotes have created several innovative products to manage and eradicate rodents, insects and other pests such as the Mouse Majik Box, the Pest Arrester and Lizbe Knote's recently-patented Bed Bug Baker, a portable tent-like heating chamber for eradicating bed bugs, cockroaches, moths, lice and other pests from furniture, mattresses, luggage, clothing and so forth. The Bed Bug Baker is available in several sizes, the largest of which is 10-by-10-by-5-feet.

More information about the Bed Bug Baker is available online at www.bedbugbattalion.com. Cape-Kil can be reached at (573) 334-3004.

Hospital receives cardiology award

For the eighth consecutive year, Southeast Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain--MI Registry Platinum Performance Award for 2019.

The award recognizes Southeast as one of only 225 hospitals nationwide to qualify as a top performing hospital for heart care.

The award also signifies the hospital has reached its goal of treating heart attack patients at levels of care specified by the American College of Cardiology as well as within the guidelines and recommendations of the American Heart Association.

Dr. Gabe Soto, a cardiologist with Cardiovascular Consultants who serves as Southeast's interim chief medical officer, said "the award recognizes the unwavering commitment of the entire heart team of physicians, nurses and support staff who are dedicated to continually advancing the care of the hundreds of heart attack patients who turn to Southeast for care every year."

More than 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack annually, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scuba business opens this week

Cape Dive & Travel will open Tuesday in the Shawnee Center, 623 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau, according to Nick Laiben, one of the business owners.

Laiben's partners in the business are Earnie Wilson and Mitch Penn of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Cape Dive & Travel offers sales and service of scuba (self-contained underwater breathing apparatus) equipment as well as PADI-certified dive training. PADI is the Professional Association of Diving Instructors.

Store hours will be 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. It will be closed Sundays and Mondays. The store's website is www.capediveandtravel.com.

Cape Tractor Trailer Supply building sold

The former Cape Tractor Trailer Supply property, 900 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has been sold, according to Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, who handled the recent sale. The heavy truck parts distributor and repair facility closed almost a year ago.

Kelsey said the 17,100-square-foot warehouse and retail structure will eventually house at least a couple of new businesses, adding an unidentified investment buyer is renovating and remodeling the building, which is near the intersection of South Kingshighway and Southern Expressway.