A pair of "virtual" open houses are scheduled Wednesday to give the public information about the Limestone Ridge Project, an electric distribution project in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties.
The project is a joint venture among Ameren Missouri, Ameren Transmission Co. of Illinois, Wabash Valley Power Alliance and Citizens Electric Corp., and consists of an estimated 14 to 19 mile transmission line and several state-of-the-art substations designed to support continued power grid expansion in Southeast Missouri.
The 138-kilovolt transmission line will connect two new substations in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties, providing additional energy support to local manufacturing facilities and improving energy reliability for area homes and businesses. The projected in-service date for the project is December 2023.
The online open houses will provide an update on the project and give the public an opportunity to provide input on route development within the project area. The meetings will take place at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday and will include a presentation on the project, a Q&A session and an explanation about how the public can provide input.
Ameren held an earlier round of online public meetings about he project in August. Following the public outreach and route development process, Ameren expects to file a petition in early 2021 with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking approval of the project and its final recommended route.
Instructions for connecting to the virtual open house programs area available on the project's website, www.limestoneridgeproject.com, by emailing LimestoneRidgeProject@ameren.com or by calling (573) 232-3003.
A new Dollar General store has opened at 3927 LaSalle Ave., just west of Route W north of Cape Girardeau. It joins at least a half-dozen other Dollar General stores in the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City vicinity.
Dollar General, headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, operates more than 16,700 general merchandise stores in 46 states offering a variety of household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medications, hygiene products, baby items, etc.
According to the company, approximately 75% of the U.S. population lives within 5 miles of at least one Dollar General store.
Store hours can be found on the Dollar General website, www.dollargeneral.com.
One of the larger auto parts groups in the region, Fisher Auto Parts, has relocated its Cape Girardeau facility to 2603 Gerhardt St., just west of South Kingshighway.
The 10,000-square-foot warehouse showroom will serve as the company's walk-in parts showroom and customer delivery hub for the greater Cape Girardeau area.
Fisher Auto Parts in Cape Girardeau was formerly located in a 41,000-square-foot structure at 2350 Rust Ave., which served as both a walk-in showroom and area distribution center for many years.
Headquartered in Stanton, Virginia, Fisher Auto Parts purchased the locally-owned B & H Fleet and Industrial Supply Co. in 1994, acquiring it, along with various parts stores throughout Southeast Missouri.
Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handled the company's relocation to Gerhardt. Lorimont is marketing the company's former location on Rust Avenue along with 2.63 acres with an asking price of $895,000.
SoutheastHEALTH will host a career fair from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday at Drury Plaza in Cape Girardeau.
A variety of job opportunities are available within the Cape Girardeau-based health system, such as positions in patient care (RNs, LPNs, techs, administrative assistants, etc.), central sterile, clinical lab, dietary, environmental services, volunteer services and more.
Complimentary professional headshot photos will be provided for all attendees. Masks will be required.
More information is available at www.SEhealth.org/Careers.
Because of the ongoing financial hardship experienced by some utility customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ameren Missouri announced last week it is providing an additional $500,000 in energy assistance to its customers in the state. That is on top of $4 million previously pledged this year.
The additional half-million dollars makes energy assistance for more customers by expanding income eligibility requirements. Moderate-income families who need assistance for the first time, but don't qualify for Missouri's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) may now be eligible for these new "Clean Slate" funds.
To be eligible for assistance, customers must meet the following requirements:
More information is available online at www.AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate or by calling (800) 552-7583.
The Workforce Development program at Three Rivers College now offers a five-week commercial driving program to prepare students to fulfill test requirements for a Missouri Class A driver's license.
Several financial assistance programs offered by the State of Missouri are available to help qualified students complete the CDL training free of charge.
"CDL drivers are always in demand and the jobs offer good pay and benefits," said Will Cooper, chairman of career studies and workforce development at Three Rivers. "The state programs and grants available for this training make it a great opportunity."
The grants and financial assistance programs he referenced include the Missouri Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant for adults pursuing a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential in a "high need" area; the SkillUp program for food stamp recipients; and the TREAD program, which is open to Department of Corrections participants.
More information about each of these programs may be found on the Three Rivers website, www.trcc.edu/workforce. Details about the CDL program are available by contacting program coordinator Charles Hower at (573) 840-9682, ext. 2110, or chower@trcc.edu.
Jason T. Lee of Innovative Financial Solutions recently earned his securities license and is now a licensed retirement planner. He also holds a chartered retirement planning counselor designation from the College for Financial Planning.
Lee has been a member of the Innovative Financial Solutions team since 2009, focusing on the senior market and assisting clients with Medicare supplements and other plans.
In addition, he helps individuals develop personal retirement plans, helps businesses with 401(k) programs, and educates employers and employees on the importance of retirement savings.
n
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Diane Patterson, coordinator of testing services at Three Rivers College, recently received the President's Award from the National College Testing Association (NCTA) in recognition of her service as the chairwoman of the NCTA's Test Centre Certification Committee.
During her term as head of the committee, Patterson helped streamline processes so institutions can qualify for national certification in four months. Previously, the certification process could take up to 18 months.
National certification by NCTA assures vendors testing centers use best practices in proctoring tests and follow standards set by vendors and the NCTA.
Ziglin Signs Inc., headquartered in Washington, Missouri, has expanded its offerings and services into additional territories in Southeast Missouri and has added Doug Lands, based in Scott City, as an area sign consultant.
Lands brings more than 12 years of sign industry experience to Ziglin Signs and works with clients in Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and parts of Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee on interior and exterior signage needs.
Founded in 1997, Ziglin Signs is a full-service sign company, offering consultation, design, manufacturing and installation services.
Products and services offered by Ziglin Signs include electronic message centers, dimensional lettering, illuminated channel letters, custom wall mount signs and panels, monument signs, pylon and pole signs, wayfinding and directional signage, graphics and banners, vehicle wraps, rebranding, installation, sign maintenance, engineering, project management and permitting.
Lands may be reached at (573) 652-6455, (573) 419-9366 or dougl@ziglinsigns.com.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will officiate a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Wednesday to mark the official renaming of Harps Foods, formerly Country Mart, at 309 E. Jackson Blvd. Social distancing will be encouraged.
n
A ribbon-cutting, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at S&S Nails, 125 S. Broadview Plaza.
Angel Carrasquillo of Jackson filed a business license application last week with the City of Cape Girardeau to operate Sushi by Angel, a catering and mobile food service business. According to the application, the business will begin operations next week.
n
Kevin Armstrong of Jackson has submitted a business license application to open Armstrong Outdoors, featuring hunting and fishing equipment, outdoor clothing and accessories, at 3437 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The store is slated to open Saturday, according to the license application.
n
Brinker Missouri Inc. of St. Louis submitted a business license application last week to open Chili's Grill & Bar 1621 at 3093 William St. in Cape Girardeau. According to the application, the restaurant will open Jan. 15.
n
Terrica Daniels of Cape Girardeau filed a business license application with the City of Cape Girardeau last week to open D & K Beauti Supply at 1301 N. Kingshighway, Suite F, in Cape Girardeau. Described as a curbside liquor and tobacco outlet, the business reportedly opened last week.
n
Fenena Seyer of Cape Girardeau submitted an application for a business license last week to open Panadekia Daxaquena, described as a bread, tortillas and tamales store, at 525 N. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The business has a target opening date of Nov. 1.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.