A pair of "virtual" open houses are scheduled Wednesday to give the public information about the Limestone Ridge Project, an electric distribution project in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties.

The project is a joint venture among Ameren Missouri, Ameren Transmission Co. of Illinois, Wabash Valley Power Alliance and Citizens Electric Corp., and consists of an estimated 14 to 19 mile transmission line and several state-of-the-art substations designed to support continued power grid expansion in Southeast Missouri.

The 138-kilovolt transmission line will connect two new substations in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties, providing additional energy support to local manufacturing facilities and improving energy reliability for area homes and businesses. The projected in-service date for the project is December 2023.

The online open houses will provide an update on the project and give the public an opportunity to provide input on route development within the project area. The meetings will take place at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday and will include a presentation on the project, a Q&A session and an explanation about how the public can provide input.

Ameren held an earlier round of online public meetings about he project in August. Following the public outreach and route development process, Ameren expects to file a petition in early 2021 with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking approval of the project and its final recommended route.

Instructions for connecting to the virtual open house programs area available on the project's website, www.limestoneridgeproject.com, by emailing LimestoneRidgeProject@ameren.com or by calling (573) 232-3003.

Dollar General opens LaSalle Avenue store

A new Dollar General store has opened at 3927 LaSalle Ave., just west of Route W north of Cape Girardeau. It joins at least a half-dozen other Dollar General stores in the Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City vicinity.

Dollar General, headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, operates more than 16,700 general merchandise stores in 46 states offering a variety of household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medications, hygiene products, baby items, etc.

According to the company, approximately 75% of the U.S. population lives within 5 miles of at least one Dollar General store.

Store hours can be found on the Dollar General website, www.dollargeneral.com.

Local auto parts business relocates

Fisher Auto Parts has relocated to 2603 Gerhardt St. in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

One of the larger auto parts groups in the region, Fisher Auto Parts, has relocated its Cape Girardeau facility to 2603 Gerhardt St., just west of South Kingshighway.

The 10,000-square-foot warehouse showroom will serve as the company's walk-in parts showroom and customer delivery hub for the greater Cape Girardeau area.

Fisher Auto Parts in Cape Girardeau was formerly located in a 41,000-square-foot structure at 2350 Rust Ave., which served as both a walk-in showroom and area distribution center for many years.

Headquartered in Stanton, Virginia, Fisher Auto Parts purchased the locally-owned B & H Fleet and Industrial Supply Co. in 1994, acquiring it, along with various parts stores throughout Southeast Missouri.

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handled the company's relocation to Gerhardt. Lorimont is marketing the company's former location on Rust Avenue along with 2.63 acres with an asking price of $895,000.

Local health system schedules career fair

SoutheastHEALTH will host a career fair from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday at Drury Plaza in Cape Girardeau.

A variety of job opportunities are available within the Cape Girardeau-based health system, such as positions in patient care (RNs, LPNs, techs, administrative assistants, etc.), central sterile, clinical lab, dietary, environmental services, volunteer services and more.

Complimentary professional headshot photos will be provided for all attendees. Masks will be required.

More information is available at www.SEhealth.org/Careers.

Ameren announces more utility-bill assistance

Because of the ongoing financial hardship experienced by some utility customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ameren Missouri announced last week it is providing an additional $500,000 in energy assistance to its customers in the state. That is on top of $4 million previously pledged this year.

The additional half-million dollars makes energy assistance for more customers by expanding income eligibility requirements. Moderate-income families who need assistance for the first time, but don't qualify for Missouri's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) may now be eligible for these new "Clean Slate" funds.

To be eligible for assistance, customers must meet the following requirements:

Household income up to 250% of the federal poverty level who do not qualify for LIHEAP assistance.

Pay 25% of their past-due balance.

Prove loss of income or employment due to COVID-19.

Have an active Ameren Missouri electric account that is past due, or have an account that is being reconnected.

More information is available online at www.AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate or by calling (800) 552-7583.

Three Rivers offering CDL driver training

The Workforce Development program at Three Rivers College now offers a five-week commercial driving program to prepare students to fulfill test requirements for a Missouri Class A driver's license.

Several financial assistance programs offered by the State of Missouri are available to help qualified students complete the CDL training free of charge.

"CDL drivers are always in demand and the jobs offer good pay and benefits," said Will Cooper, chairman of career studies and workforce development at Three Rivers. "The state programs and grants available for this training make it a great opportunity."