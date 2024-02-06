Area Properties Real Estate has partnered with Drury Properties to promote Deerfield Estates, a new residential subdivision on Cape Girardeau's west side.

The new subdivision just inside Cape Girardeau's city limits is along County Road 313 about a quarter-mile north of Deerfield Lodge and immediately south of Klaus Park on 40 acres of rolling countryside. The two-phase development has 54 home sites in the initial phase, each about a quarter-acre in size, and will have another 44 lots in its second phase.

"We're going to have a big grand opening in the spring, but the lots are ready now," said Becky Harding of Area Properties. "They're ready for the public to come see."

Homes in Deerfield Estates will be priced from about $350,000 to $600,000 and will feature floor plans ranging from about 1,800 to 3,000 square feet, incorporating some of the latest design trends and amenities sought by today's homebuyers.

"We're doing some new and different things with the floor plans, and construction will be open to all builders," Harding said, adding Area Properties staff conducted focus groups and site visits as part of their home-design process.

Matching pavilions are mirrored in the common area lake at Deerfield Estates, a 40-acre residential development between Interstate 55 and County Road 313 just inside Cape Girardeau's western city limits. Jay Wolz

"We traveled to different places and looked at what other areas are doing and combined some of those things into the Deerfield home designs," she said.

In addition, Area Properties will offer a concierge service for custom home designs.

"We've done our homework and are really excited about the houses that are going to be going up there," Harding said.

Area Properties hosted a gathering of builders, bankers and material suppliers last week in the development's recently completed pavilions. The twin pavilions are in a common area overlooking a water retention lake surrounded by a lighted concrete walking path, and are among several amenities available to Deerfield Estates homeowners, according to Mitch Drury of Drury Properties.

Deerfield Estates, he said, will "set the tone for development" along County Road 313. "It's going to be a nice place."

The small lake in the common area of Deerfield Estates, as seen last week from one of two lakeside pavilions, is surrounded by a lighted concrete walkway. Jay Wolz

The development features concrete streets, including several cul-de-sacs, and sidewalks throughout.

"All of the infrastructure — the streets, sewers, city water and other utilities — is complete," Drury said.

"This is a subdivision designed for active older adults as well as families," he said. "We want to create a neighborhood with a community feel."

More information about Deerfield Estates is available by calling Harding or Teresa Hastings at Area Properties, (573) 803-3353.

Missouri student loan default rates decrease

Missouri's three-year student loan default rate has decreased two-tenths of a percentage point this year compared to 2019's rate, according to data released last week by the state's Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

Missouri's has a current default rate of 9.7% compared to 9.9% last year. The national default rate also decreased this year from 10.1% to 9.7%. Compared to other states, Missouri ranks 23rd in terms of repayment rates, an improvement from its 26th position in 2019.

"We are pleased to see this steady decline in default rates," commented Zora Mulligan, Missouri's commissioner of higher education. "Students entering repayment is a confirmation that colleges and universities are helping students make smart financial decisions and to only borrow what they need."

The U.S. Department of Education's default figures are based on rates for borrowers whose first educational loan repayments came due between Oct. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2017, and subsequently defaulted on their loans before Sept. 30, 2019.

Nationally, more than 4.2 million borrowers began student loan repayments during that time period. That number includes more than 83,000 Missouri residents.

Current default rates in neighboring states are: Arkansas, 13.2%; Illinois, 9.4%; Iowa, 8.2%; Kansas, 11.7%; Kentucky, 13.9%, Nebraska, 8.3%; Oklahoma, 14.2%; and Tennessee, 11.5%.

SEMO offering free business seminars

Southeast Missouri State University's Economic and Business Engagement Center will host three online business workshops on three consecutive Tuesday mornings in November.

All workshops are free of charge but do require registration. They are as follows: