Howard Danzig, president of Employers Committed to Control Health Insurance Costs, or ECCHIC, a St. Louis-based company, says employers are up against high costs in providing health insurance to their employees, and to address it, employers should consider breaking up insurance costs to get to the cost per unit.

Danzig said the health-insurance industry started to shift from a cost-indemnity model to a PPO, or preferred provider organization, model in the mid-1980s. That added middlemen, and added cost, he said, addressing a workshop group alongside Steve Horst of Horst Pharmacy on Wednesday at Delmonicos in Jackson.

Pharmacy costs make up one of four categories bundled together under a typical health insurance policy, Danzig said, the other three being administrative costs, catastrophic insurance and basic health care, such as checkups or other routine medical expenses.

And the cost of pharmacy coverage is the fastest-growing segment, Danzig said.

That's bad news for employers, who can face rising premiums and lowered benefits in today's market.

Many employers wind up premium-shopping, Danzig said, when they should be doing a detailed analysis of the actual costs associated with policies.

But many insurance companies won't release itemizations, Danzig said.

That, coupled with big-name mergers, winds up being bad for the consumer, Danzig said.

His company offers to eliminate middlemen and work directly with local providers and pharmacies, he said.

Industry-specific reps sought for mock interviews

The Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center is seeking business and industry representatives to assist with mock interviews at Student Professional Development Day on March 29. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. For more information, contact Rebecca Peters at petersrj@capetigers.com or (573) 334-0826.

Keynote speaker announced for Emerge Young Professionals Summit

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced Kendra Elaine, Millennial Leadership Expert, will be the keynote speaker for the Emerge Young Professionals Summit on April 26.

The second annual summit is a one-day experience providing a space for young professionals to get informed and become inspired. In addition to the keynote speaker, panel discussions, motivating change-maker sessions and opportunities to connect will be available.

Questions may be directed to Dana Brune or Taylor Laws at the chamber, (573) 335-3312 or capechamber.com.