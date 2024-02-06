All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 11, 2019

Business Notebook: Heath-care consultant: Companies should break up categories of insurance for best price

Howard Danzig, president of Employers Committed to Control Health Insurance Costs, or ECCHIC, a St. Louis-based company, says employers are up against high costs in providing health insurance to their employees, and to address it, employers should consider breaking up insurance costs to get to the cost per unit...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Howard Danzig, president of Employers Committed to Control Health Insurance Costs, or ECCHIC, a St. Louis-based company, speaks Wednesday to local business owners during a luncheon at Delmonicos in Jackson.
Howard Danzig, president of Employers Committed to Control Health Insurance Costs, or ECCHIC, a St. Louis-based company, speaks Wednesday to local business owners during a luncheon at Delmonicos in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

Howard Danzig, president of Employers Committed to Control Health Insurance Costs, or ECCHIC, a St. Louis-based company, says employers are up against high costs in providing health insurance to their employees, and to address it, employers should consider breaking up insurance costs to get to the cost per unit.

Danzig said the health-insurance industry started to shift from a cost-indemnity model to a PPO, or preferred provider organization, model in the mid-1980s. That added middlemen, and added cost, he said, addressing a workshop group alongside Steve Horst of Horst Pharmacy on Wednesday at Delmonicos in Jackson.

Pharmacy costs make up one of four categories bundled together under a typical health insurance policy, Danzig said, the other three being administrative costs, catastrophic insurance and basic health care, such as checkups or other routine medical expenses.

And the cost of pharmacy coverage is the fastest-growing segment, Danzig said.

That's bad news for employers, who can face rising premiums and lowered benefits in today's market.

Many employers wind up premium-shopping, Danzig said, when they should be doing a detailed analysis of the actual costs associated with policies.

But many insurance companies won't release itemizations, Danzig said.

That, coupled with big-name mergers, winds up being bad for the consumer, Danzig said.

His company offers to eliminate middlemen and work directly with local providers and pharmacies, he said.

Industry-specific reps sought for mock interviews

The Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center is seeking business and industry representatives to assist with mock interviews at Student Professional Development Day on March 29. Morning and afternoon sessions are available. For more information, contact Rebecca Peters at petersrj@capetigers.com or (573) 334-0826.

Keynote speaker announced for Emerge Young Professionals Summit

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced Kendra Elaine, Millennial Leadership Expert, will be the keynote speaker for the Emerge Young Professionals Summit on April 26.

The second annual summit is a one-day experience providing a space for young professionals to get informed and become inspired. In addition to the keynote speaker, panel discussions, motivating change-maker sessions and opportunities to connect will be available.

Questions may be directed to Dana Brune or Taylor Laws at the chamber, (573) 335-3312 or capechamber.com.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ribbon cuttings

Dogwood Social House will hold a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. today at 80 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau to celebrate a grand opening.

Business licenses

Jeromy Fritz applied for a business license to operate Presort Inc., a mailing and advertising business, at 2121 Bessie St. in Cape Girardeau. Business open date listed was Feb. 15.

People on the Move

Holly Lovel
Holly Lovel

The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau recently announced Holly Lovel has been promoted to personnel analyst I, effective Feb. 1.

Lovel has been a member of the Missouri Veterans Home team since November 1998. She began her career as the front desk receptionist and was promoted to administrator secretary. In 2001, Holly was promoted to clerk stenographer III and in 2003 was given the position of personnel clerk, where she has worked as part of the Human Resource Department for 15 years.

During her tenure, Holly has been instrumental in the training of other human resource staff at the other six homes in the state. She was appointed to run the time keeping interface for all seven homes before the current system and is called on to help answer staff questions from other veterans homes regularly.

Matt McKenzie
Matt McKenzie

Recruiters Websites, a Cape Girardeau-based web design and development company, has named Matt McKenzie its web design and experience manager. In this role, he will lead the website project team, contributing insight, expertise and best practices to design, develop, manage and strategize clients' optimal digital experience.

McKenzie joined Recruiters Websites in 2014 as a web designer/front-end developer. He came from Canedy Signs & Graphics. A Jackson High School graduate, he earned his associate degree in applied science in computer technology from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a three-year member of the Cape Jaycees.

Got a Person on the Move at your business? Submit online at www.semissourian.com/forms/peopleonthemove.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 9
Stock market today: Nvidia drags Wall Street from its record...
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restaurateurs open new location, launch franchising initiative
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to vent frustrations over insurance
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new location
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy