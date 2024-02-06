The familiar green-logo-on-white-truck of Strickland Engineering in Jackson is just one outward sign of a thriving company, one that's celebrating 40 years in business this month.

Tom Strickland founded the company in 1979, and his sons Brian and Mark now run the company. Mark's son Caleb Strickland joined the team this year.

"We're fortunate to have employees with great work ethic who are proud of our accomplishments as a team," said president and founder Tom Strickland. "While we're a family-owned business, we consider everyone here to be family members, and that generates good camaraderie and exceptional projects and services. We're thankful to Jackson for being our home and our clients around the United States for supporting us."

Prior to founding Strickland Engineering, Tom Strickland worked at the Delco Remy Division of General Motors in Anderson, Indiana, for 12 years as a project engineer in design and manufacturing, according to a news release.

Tom launched Strickland Engineering working with school districts and local governments by designing energy conservation projects in 1979.

He grew the company to provide engineering services to commercial and industrial clients.

The company is licensed in engineering and surveying in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and 14 more states.

Strickland Engineering employs a professional team of engineers, project managers and office personnel to move client projects forward, and many team members have been at the company for more than 10 years.

"Our company has really grown over the years and we credit that to our talented team," said Brian Strickland, owner/principal with the civil/survey team.

Tom Strickland has reduced his work hours at the office and is preparing to retire, according to the release.

"Dad set a standard of design and care for our clients, and we've continued that," said Mark Strickland, owner/principal with the mechanical/electrical team. "We have a strong reputation for high quality accuracy, precision and communication thanks to Dad's example. We uphold that tradition every day."

A ribbon cutting to celebrate the anniversary will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at 113 W. Main St. Suite 1 in Jackson.

Artisan Contracting to relocate in Cape

For 20 years, Artisan Contracting's offices were on the third floor of the Cape Girardeau Commerce Bank building, and will soon relocate to larger facilities at 2097 Corporate Circle in Cape Girardeau.

Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, handled the recent real estate transaction, and said the contracting firm will move into the 14,475 square foot facility in early summer.

Artisan was formed in 1995 as a general contracting company, Kelsey said.

The business also has a satellite office in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

The Chateau Girardeau honored

Cape Girardeau-based provider of senior rehabilitation services, The Chateau Girardeau recently announced it is the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight's 2019 Customer Experience Award.

The provider qualified for the award in 11 categories, including Overall Satisfaction, Overall Customer Experience, Atmosphere/Therapy Area and Results Achieved.

By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award, The Chateau Girardeau has satisfied the demand of scoring in the top 15 percent nationally across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this Best in Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to reflect each resident's experience.

Apex wins paving award

Apex Paving Co., a subsidiary of the Delta Companies Inc., won a 2018 Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement.

The company received its award in January at a ceremony during the National Asphalt Pavement Association's (NAPA) 64th annual meeting in Marco Island, Florida.

The Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award recognizes the 10 highest-scoring projects submitted for a Quality in Construction Award in the General Paving (less than 50,000 tons) category.