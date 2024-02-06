July 14 and 15, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Josh Hubbard of Dynamite Coffee at 1 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau was among hundreds of baristas competing to earn a coveted spot in the U.S. Coffee Championships by brewing a perfect cup.

The top four competitors moved on to the prestigious event, slated January in Nashville, Tennessee -- and Hubbard was one of them.

Hubbard is no stranger to high-end coffee brewing techniques and strategies. Of Dynamite Coffee's four workers, two of them, owners Robbie and Katie Britt, also compete in coffee contests.

Each of the three specializes in an aspect of coffee creation.

Katie Britt has a well-developed coffee palate. She's ranked fourth in the nation after her performance at the 2018 Cup Tasters Championship, and Robbie Britt's focus is on roasting.

This way, he said, information can flow freely between the team, and they can all learn from each other.

Britt said he's been a member of the Specialty Coffee Association for a long time, and it's a beneficial membership for a lot of reasons.

There are several different grades of coffee bean, Britt explained, from commodity grade to fair trade, but specialty coffee is at the top of the pyramid.

"The customer benefits because it's tastier coffee," Britt said, but more than that, the coffee farmer is paid a premium for the higher-quality beans produced, meaning farmers earn a sustainable wage, which is better for everyone involved.

Hubbard said for his part, he competes because it's not only a lot of fun, but it's a way for him to learn more about his craft.

He started at Dynamite Coffee two years ago, and said Robbie Britt encouraged him to push himself by competing on a nationwide stage -- then coached him through the process.

It's intense, Hubbard acknowledged.

At the competition, he's given equipment and a choice: one of three roasts. He doesn't know what they are, just chooses from A, B or C.

Then, he prepares multiple cups from the roast in a given time frame, aiming for perfect consistency among the cups, and a brew that also tastes good.

"I had to nail aroma and taste," Hubbard said, as well as acidity, body and balance, among other factors, all in front of three judges.

He also had to give a speech, he said, to demonstrate excellent customer service.