July 14 and 15, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Josh Hubbard of Dynamite Coffee at 1 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau was among hundreds of baristas competing to earn a coveted spot in the U.S. Coffee Championships by brewing a perfect cup.
The top four competitors moved on to the prestigious event, slated January in Nashville, Tennessee -- and Hubbard was one of them.
Hubbard is no stranger to high-end coffee brewing techniques and strategies. Of Dynamite Coffee's four workers, two of them, owners Robbie and Katie Britt, also compete in coffee contests.
Each of the three specializes in an aspect of coffee creation.
Katie Britt has a well-developed coffee palate. She's ranked fourth in the nation after her performance at the 2018 Cup Tasters Championship, and Robbie Britt's focus is on roasting.
This way, he said, information can flow freely between the team, and they can all learn from each other.
Britt said he's been a member of the Specialty Coffee Association for a long time, and it's a beneficial membership for a lot of reasons.
There are several different grades of coffee bean, Britt explained, from commodity grade to fair trade, but specialty coffee is at the top of the pyramid.
"The customer benefits because it's tastier coffee," Britt said, but more than that, the coffee farmer is paid a premium for the higher-quality beans produced, meaning farmers earn a sustainable wage, which is better for everyone involved.
Hubbard said for his part, he competes because it's not only a lot of fun, but it's a way for him to learn more about his craft.
He started at Dynamite Coffee two years ago, and said Robbie Britt encouraged him to push himself by competing on a nationwide stage -- then coached him through the process.
It's intense, Hubbard acknowledged.
At the competition, he's given equipment and a choice: one of three roasts. He doesn't know what they are, just chooses from A, B or C.
Then, he prepares multiple cups from the roast in a given time frame, aiming for perfect consistency among the cups, and a brew that also tastes good.
"I had to nail aroma and taste," Hubbard said, as well as acidity, body and balance, among other factors, all in front of three judges.
He also had to give a speech, he said, to demonstrate excellent customer service.
There's a lot that goes into it, he said, but training at Dynamite Coffee with a supportive team made a lot of difference.
"It's a team effort, for sure," Robbie Britt said.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Former Cape Girardeau resident Larry Beard, founder of The Beard Law Firm in Southern Illinois, will celebrate the firm's 30th anniversary with an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at 801 W. Main St. in Carbondale, according to a recent news release.
Beard and the firm's two associate attorneys will be available to talk with the public, offer legal advice and conduct free consultations. Staff members from the Anna and Marion, Illinois, branches also will be on hand to greet the public.
A St. Louis native, Beard earned his bachelor's degree in economics education and master's degree in counseling from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He worked as director of career services at Southeast Missouri State University and held professional positions at Florida State University and Mississippi State University.
Beard graduated from SIU School of Law in 1987 and opened the Carbondale-based firm late that year. His practice focuses primarily on personal-injury cases, the release stated.
MoWear USA will hold a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 507 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
Lawler Law Firm LLC will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 1353 N. Mount Auburn Road, Suite D, in Cape Girardeau.
The Jana Jateff Unit with Mary Kay Cosmetics recently honored top producers for the year at a picnic, according to a news release. Adoptee award winners were Kelly Napoli of Cape Girardeau and Marti Suedmeyer of Jackson. Miss Enthusiasm was Leslie Bruner-Thresher of East Prairie, Missouri. LaDonia Beggs of Jackson, Kay Waller of Cape Girardeau, Chanel Tucker of Cape Girardeau, Sherry McCall of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Amy Romack of Jackson and Jan Fiedler of Jackson earned a trip to Destin, Florida. Rookie of the year award winner was Kim Bierschwal of Cape Girardeau.
Most consistent consultant award winners were LaDonia Beggs and Kay Waller. Miss Mary Kay Image was Darla Beggs of Jackson. Most Improved Consultant was Sherry McCall of Sedgewickville.
Top 10 in retail sales were, in ascending order, Emily Versemann, Leslie Bruner-Thresher, Jan Fiedler, Pat Brashear, Kay Waller, Chanel Tucker, LaDonia Beggs, Devon Barker, Amy Romack, with Sherry McCall named Queen of Sales.
Jackson Medical Weight Loss staff members Megan Ladd, Janell Burnes and Chris Crawford recently attended a training seminar for Body Endermologie in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to a recent news release. The three completed both theoretical and practical applications for cellulite treatment, body sculpting, skin smoothing and improving blood circulation through Endermologie. Jackson Medical Weight Loss at 502 W. Main St. in Jackson continues to be the only facility in Missouri with technicians certified to provide Endermologie treatments.
