The latest county-by-county unemployment numbers from the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations shows Cape County's jobless rate held steady in November.

However, in most other Southeast Missouri counties, the percentage of jobless workers began inching up from their October levels. Only in St. Francois County did the unemployment rate drop slightly in November.

According to state data released to the Southeast Missourian last week, Cape County's November jobless rate was 3.3%, matching the county's October rate and nearly as low as Cape County's 3.2% unemployment rate recorded in February. That was just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the closure — either temporarily or permanently — of thousands of businesses and cost millions of Americans their jobs.

Although Cape County's jobless rate was unchanged from October through November, the number of county residents who filed initial claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly, from 327 in October to 355 in November. The number of initial claims submitted in November was just a fraction of the record 5,011 filings in Cape County in April, the first full month of the pandemic when the county's unemployment rate hit 9.5%.

November unemployment rates in Missouri counties adjoining Cape Girardeau County were:

Bollinger — 3.8%, up from 3.6% in October.

Perry — 2.7%, up from 2.3% in October.

Scott — 3.7%, the same as the county's September and October rates.

Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, November unemployment rates compared to October's percentages were as follows:

Butler — 4.2%, up from 3.8%.

Carter — 4.3%, up from 3.7%.

Dunklin — 4.9%, up from 4.6%.

Iron — 4.6%, up from 4.5%.

Madison — 3.9%, unchanged from October.

Mississippi — 4.1%, up from 3.8%.

New Madrid — 3.9%, up from 3.8%.

Pemiscot — 5.9%, up from 5.7%.

Ripley — 5.2%, up from 4.8%.

St. Francois — 4.1%, down from 4.3%.

Ste. Genevieve — 3.1%, up from 3.0%.

Stoddard — 3.8%, up from 3.4%.

Wayne — 4.3%, up from 3.9%.

Missouri's overall unemployment rate in November stood at 4.4%, down two-tenths of a percentage point from October's 4.6% rate and 5.8 percentage points below the state's peak jobless rate of 10.2% recorded in April.

As of Nov. 30, the U.S. unemployment rate was 6.7%, nearly twice as high as the 3.5% rate measured in February, but less than half the nation's record high rate of 14.7% in April.

Baskin-Robbins returning to Cape

After an absence of nearly 20 years, Baskin-Robbins is returning to Cape Girardeau.

BCAW Enterprises LLC, a family-owned business with three Baskin-Robbins locations in the St. Louis area, confirmed last week it will open a franchise store in Cape Girardeau later this spring. The 1,600-square-foot store will be in the new Broadway West Plaza, formerly the location of a convenience store and Ken's Cape Cleaners, at the intersection of Broadway and Perry Avenue just west of Capaha Park.

"We've always loved Baskin-Robbins and stand behind the brand," said Ashley Newport, BCAW Enterprises' operations director, in explaining how her family came to own Baskin-Robbins stores in the St. Louis suburbs of Florissant, Des Peres and O'Fallon, Missouri.

BCAW, Newport explained, is named after herself and her siblings, Brandy, Charles and twin sister Whitney. The family is originally from the West Coast, but eventually settled in the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, area where Newport's parents still reside.

The Cape Girardeau store will be the family's first Baskin-Robbins location outside the St. Louis area.

Known for its "31 flavors" of hand-dipped ice cream, Baskin-Robbins was a popular destination in the Town Plaza Shopping Center from 1978 until 2002. The store closed when Allied Domecq, an English company that owned Baskin-Robbins at the time, decided Cape Girardeau wasn't a viable market for a B-R location and revoked the local franchise.

Founded in 1945 by brothers-in-law Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins in Glendale, California, Baskin-Robbins is now owned by Inspire Brands, headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts. The company has 8,000 shops worldwide, including nearly 2,500 in the United States.

Each location, Newport said, features 18 "core" ice cream flavors and rotates several other flavors.

"Some stores carry as many as 48 at a time," she said, adding each store's customers have their favorite flavors.

"It will be interesting to see what Cape's most popular flavor will be," she said.

The Cape Girardeau store has a target opening date of May 1.

Hibachi and sushi restaurant opening soon in Jackson

A restaurant location in Jackson known for many years for having a Chinese buffet has been totally remodeled and will reopen as a Japanese hibachi and sushi restaurant later this month.

Tokyo Sushi Hibachi, 1815 E. Jackson Blvd., will reportedly open sometime between Jan. 10 and 15.

The building is owned by developer Chad Hartle, who said it's been home to a Chinese buffet restaurant dating back to when he built it in 2003. Most recently, it was known as the China House Buffet. It closed in mid-2020 when its lease expired. With the exception of a short-lived attempt to reopen it last fall, it has been closed since.

The new restaurateur, Hartle said, is coming to Jackson from Mississippi and is completely remodeling the facility.

"It's going to be totally different," he said.

According to Hartle, Tokyo Sushi Hibachi will be the first — and only — hibachi and sushi restaurant in Jackson.

Survey details views on pandemic and job skill needs

The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC) released results of its annual statewide employer survey last week, corresponding with its 2020 Missouri Economic & Workforce Report published a few weeks earlier.

The Economic & Workforce Report tracks the state's economy and workforce by fiscal year (July 2019-June 2020), while the employer survey focuses on several notable data points, including job growth, hiring trends, barriers to expanding employment, skill shortages and job-applicant shortcomings.