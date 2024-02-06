A pair of internet communications companies — Big River Communications and Charter Communications — both announced significant steps last week toward the expansion of fiber-optic and broadband connections in the region.

Big River, based in Cape Girardeau, announced last week the start of construction on its fiber-optic internet and telephone service through its new division, Circle Fiber. The network will connect to Circle Fiber's platform in downtown Cape Girardeau and will provide a gigabit network for residential and business customers in Big River Communication's service area.

The initial build of Circle Fiber's network will include Jackson as well as parts of Cape Girardeau and will extend outside the city boundaries to service customers in Oak Ridge and areas north of Cape Girardeau. Eventually, the multiyear project will bring gigabit-capable services to approximately 125,000 people in Big River's service region.

In addition to announcing initiation of Circle Fiber's network construction, the company also announced the selection of Cape Electrical Supply as a strategic partner and supplier of network infrastructure components.

Circle Fiber president Chris Simmons noted Cape Electrical Supply has extensive experience supplying equipment to companies building fiber-optic networks throughout the nation.

Meanwhile, Charter Communications announced plans last week to deliver gigabit high-speed broadband to about 61,000 underserved Missouri homes and small businesses. The company said it will invest nearly a quarter billion dollars in Missouri, including $200 million from Charter and more than $48 million in support the company received through the Federal Communications Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity auction.

The effort is part of the company's recently-announced anticipated investment of about $5 billion to expand Charter's network to what the FCC estimates to be more than a million homes and small businesses in lower-density, mostly rural communities, across 24 states.

SEMO College of Business earns reaccreditation

The Donald L. Harrison College of Business and Computing at Southeast Missouri State University has been reaccredited by AACSB International, the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, students, and businesses to create the next generation of business leaders.

In Missouri, just over 20% of the educational institutions offering an associate or higher degree in business have met AACSB's accreditation standards. Southeast is one of 882 institutions to have earned the organization's accreditation worldwide.

As of the fall of 2020, the Harrison College of Business and Computing had 1,657 undergraduates majoring in accounting, marketing, management, international business, economics, finance, business administration, health care administration and hospitality management. The college also had 126 graduate students enrolled in the university's MBA program and Master of Science in management curriculum.

More information about the Harrison College of Business and Computing may be found at www.semo.edu/business-computing. More details about AACSB International are online at www.aacsb.edu.

Hospital recognized for maternity care

Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau has been named to Newsweek's 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The recognition is part of Newsweek's Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group, recognizing facilities that have provided exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by Leapfrog's 2020 hospital survey.

Southeast is one of only three hospitals in Missouri to be recognized in the Newsweek list. The others are Freeman Health System in Joplin and Mercy Hospital in Jefferson County. Southeast was also included in Newsweek's list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals in 2020, the first year the list was published, and is the only Missouri hospital to be recognized in both 2020 and 2021.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national organization focused on health care quality and safety. In the category of maternity care, Leapfrog's standards include lower rates of cesarean sections, early elective deliveries, and episiotomies, as well as assuring bilirubin screenings for all newborns and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

More information is available at www.sehealth.org/delivery.

State to host virtual job fair spotlighting manufacturing

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, in partnership with the Missouri Association of Manufacturers, will host a "Return Strong Virtual Job Fair" on March 23, featuring job openings at manufacturing companies across the state.

The event is part of the state's efforts to help Missourians "skill up" and get back to work following the economic downturn caused by layoffs and business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Manufacturing is a $40 billion industry in Missouri, a key component of the state's economy," according to Mardy Leathers, Missouri's director of workforce development. "Connecting employers and job seekers in this industry is a big step in the right direction on the road to economic recovery."

During the job fair, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., job seekers will be able to search job listings, meet "virtually" with hiring organizations, receive tips for resume writing and job interviews, and learn about Missouri Job Center services and training opportunities.

Manufacturing accounts for more than 11% of the state's private sector employment and has added 17,324 jobs in Missouri since 2012, according to the Missouri Association of Manufacturers.

In addition to the job fair March 23, virtual job fairs are scheduled for April 6 (health care), April 20, May 4, May 18 (information technology) and June 8 (remote and part-time work).

Interested job seekers may register for the March 23 event, and any of the other upcoming employment fairs, at www.returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com.

The employer deadline to register for the manufacturing fair is the end of this week. Employers interested in taking part in this or upcoming fairs can register and set up a virtual "booth" at www.returnstrongmo.getyourbooth.com.

State ag department seeks photo entries

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has launched its 12th annual Focus on Missouri Agriculture photography contest. The contest was announced last week as part of the state's Thank a Farmer Week.

Amateur photographers in the state are invited to share "the unique stories and images" of the state's agriculture industry through their photos. Contest entries will be accepted through June 11.

More information about the contest, including details about judging and the recognition of winning entries, may be found online at www.agriculture.Mo.Gov/focus.