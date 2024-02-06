Aside from Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, there hasn't been a great deal of development along Morgan Oak Street in the past decade or so. Once a heavily-traveled avenue that led to the old Mississippi River bridge, Morgan Oak now has an over abundance of vacant lots and underutilized buildings.

But there's something interesting happening at 509 Morgan Oak, once the home of Cape Feed & Seed Co. but vacant for several years.

Artist and custom knife maker Steve Watkins is renovating the building, which, in a few weeks, will become the new home of Ironman Forge, where he will craft high-end cutlery along with other handmade custom blades.

Watkins, who lived here for many years before moving to North Carolina, is returning to Cape Girardeau with a vision to not only build a forge on the lower level of the old seed company building, but to also create a gallery and showroom on the building's upper level, as well as a bar area toward the rear of the building.

I plan to write a business feature on Steve's forge later this summer once he begins making knives. In the meantime, you can learn more about Ironman Forge on his website, www.ironmanknives.com.

Restaurant updates

Bandana's Bar-B-Q will open at 4 p.m. today in the former location of Bob Evans, 156 Vantage Drive near the Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center.

According to a social media posting last week, the restaurant will be open from 4 until 10 p.m. daily this week for dinner service only. After that, the restaurant's hours will be 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

As reported in the Southeast Missourian in April, Bandana's is a St. Louis-based barbecue restaurant chain featuring "southern style" barbecue pork, beef, chicken, ribs, turkey and sausage.

An opening date for Trio, a plant-based restaurant at 1027 Broadway, will be announced soon, according to owner Laura Schumpert.

"We have passed all inspections and are moving forward with staff training," she told me last week. "Our menu is comfort food with a twist."

Trio's menu is filled with items such as a "jackfruit sandwich" that Schumpert said tastes and looks like pulled pork, but is made from a young green jackfruit topped with rainbow slaw and served on a pretzel bun.

Once it's open, the restaurant's hours will be 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It will be closed Mondays.

Creative Edge wins awards

Creative Edge, a full-service marketing agency headquartered in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower, recently received national recognition for six video projects as part of the 40th annual Telly Awards program. The video productions were for Saint Francis Healthcare System, Carbon Recall SEMO, Community Caring Council (now Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri) and Bobcat of St. Louis (three projects).

The agency's award-winning video productions were selected from among more than 12,000 entries submitted by marketing agencies and media outlets in all 50 states and five continents.

This was the first year Creative Edge entered the Telly Awards competition. The agency's entries were judged by the Telly Award Judging Council comprised of more than 200 representatives of advertising agencies, production companies and television networks.

"I am extremely proud of our group," commented Varonnica Kim, the agency's vice president of creative services. "I have always known my team was world class, but now it's proven."

In addition to video production, Creative Edge also specializes in other services, including digital strategy and social media management.