No one likes to talk about failure, especially when it's their own.

John Gary, CEO of Gibson Recovery Center and interim director of Cape Area Habitat for Humanity, left, speaks with Southeast Missouri State University women's basketball head coach Rekha Patterson near Tameka Randle, board president of Gibson Recovery Center, middle, during a Cocktails & Epic Fails event Wednesday at BOLD Marketing in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

But that's exactly what several business leaders and other professionals did last week at "Cocktails & Epic Fails." The program, hosted and sponsored Wednesday evening by BOLD Marketing in Cape Girardeau, featured keynote presentations by several nationally-known business experts. Each told tales of how they turned their failures into successes.

"Its easy to find self-help books, tips and resources, giving you false assurances that if you smile, it will all be okay and success will come if you just work hard," BOLD president Dana Thomas told program attendees as she kicked off the evening. "But here's what I want to share. Life sucks. It gets messy. It's unpredictable and no amount of smiling is going to change that. Failure happens. In business, in life, in relationships. In raising your kids."

River Radio program director Jen Odden, left, and Brown's Shoe Fit owner Nick Mercer speak during a Cocktails & Epic Fails event Wednesday at BOLD Marketing in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

She and the program's guest speakers, however, said failure is often a good thing.

"You will have epic fails," she said. "You will be forced to learn from them and you can either move forward, or you can cower and, in turn, end your dreams."

She added "if you are failing, at least you are moving, and if you aren't failing at something, you are standing still."

VisitCape director Brenda Newbern of Cape Girardeau, left, and Southeast Missouri State University women's basketball head coach Rekha Patterson speak during a Cocktails & Epic Fails event Wednesday at BOLD Marketing in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Among the evening's guest speakers was Josh Linkner, entrepreneur, venture capitalist, CEO and New York Times best-selling author, whose multimillion dollar online business nearly failed during the dot-com crash in early 2001.

"Failure stinks," he said. "We take it personally and we have to decide if it will be our defining moment of defeat or if it will be our opportunity for growth."

Linkner and other presenters told the program attendees "so many of us live our lives playing it safe, but that's the riskiest strategy of all. Persistence, tenacity and grit will determine our successes."

Dana Thomas, president/owner of BOLD Marketing, speaks during a Cocktails & Epic Fails event Wednesday at BOLD Marketing in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Each failure should be considered a learning opportunity, Linkner said.

"James Dyson failed thousands of times before he perfected the Dyson vacuum," he pointed out. "I've never seen anyone succeed who didn't fail along the way."

Another of the evening's presenters, American Physical Therapy Association CEO Justin Moore, told the group "either you win or you learn." He added "Thomas Edison failed well over 1,000 times trying to invent the light bulb and Abraham Lincoln failed to win many elections before he was elected president.

American Physical Association CEO Justin Moore speaks during a Cocktails & Epic Fails event Wednesday at BOLD Marketing in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Quoting Henry Ford, Moore noted "failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently."

The evening was capped by a panel discussion featuring Jay Spoonhour, head basketball coach at Eastern Illinois University; William Kuecker, vice president of marketing for Mondi Group North America; Jackie Smith, NFL Hal of Fame tight end with the St. Louis football Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys; John Gary, executive director of the Gibson Recovery Center; Cindy Gannon, assistant general manager of the Cape Catfish Prospect League baseball team and retired women's associate athletic director at Southeast Missouri State University; and John Mehner, president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Each panelist shared insights into the failures they dealt with in their lives, from the playing fields to the boardrooms, and how those failures ultimately led to success.

Carstar Auto Body coming to Cape

Russom's Carstar Auto Body is expected to open by early summer at 450 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau in a 16,000-square-foot location formerly occupied by Bluff City Beer's warehouse operations. Tom Kelsey, commercial broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, handled the transaction and said his company is also looking for a suitable tenant for the former Bluff City Beer office building, which is a separate 6,770-square-foot two-level office on an adjacent site.

Carstar is the largest multi-shop operator network of independently owned collision repair facilities in the United States, offering auto body repair, paintless dent repair and vehicle storm damage repair with 24/7 accident assistance. The company is in its 30th year in business.

Bruce and LaDona Russom will operate the local Carstar franchise. They operate two other Carstar locations, in Dyersburg and Rutherford, Tennessee. Kelsy said the Russoms plan to completely overhaul the warehouse, both inside and out, to make it suitable for their business.

Agency earns Apple distinction

Apple Vacations has awarded it's Golden Apple award to 1st Class Travel in Cape Girardeau, recognizing the agency as one of the top sellers of Apple Vacation packages. Apple specializes in all-inclusive vacations to beach destinations throughout Mexico and the Caribbean.

"Golden Apple travel agents deserve much of the credit for making Apple Vacations America's favorite vacation company by embracing our quality products, exclusive vacation flights and value-added incentives," Tim Mullen, president of Apple Vacations, said in a news release.

"We are super excited to have received this recognition from Apple Vacations," 1st Class Travel founder and president Shari Elfrink said in the release. "We work hard for our travelers wherever they may be going."

Buchheit awards scholarships

Buchheit Retail has announced the recipients of the company's 2019 scholarships.