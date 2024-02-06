A plan to "kick-start" the area's economy in the weeks and months after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides is being developed by the chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City along with Cape Area Magnet and Visit Cape (the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau).

"COVID-19 has left significant unforeseen effects on our local community," according to a joint statement issued last week by the five organizations. "While we respect the reality of what we are experiencing as a nation and a world, we also understand the Cape area is the regional hub of Southeast Missouri and we are ready to exert just exactly who and what we are as we begin moving forward."

The statement went on to say "this global pandemic has stripped us of our normalcy and seized our sense of safety. As it's safe to do so, we must get back to our feet and 'Reclaim Our Region.'"

Through the "Reclaim Our Region" initiative, the news release from the chambers, Magnet and Visit Cape said the organizations "will take bold and definitive steps to ensure this community is the best it can be," and "we will do everything we can to support our local business community and its employees."

According to the joint statement from the organizations, a "multistep" plan will be developed over the next two-to-three weeks that will include a timeline for re-energizing the area's economy.

As part of the initiative, the business community is being asked to participate in an online survey from the SEMO Regional Planning Commission about how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting them. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/semorpc_business_survey.

P&G donates masks to Cape hospitals and UW

SoutheastHEALTH president Ken Bateman, left, and Han Oh, baby care products manager at Procter & Gamble in Cape Girardeau, pose with 6,000 face masks given to Southeast last week by P&G. Submitted

The Cape Girardeau Procter & Gamble plant donated 12,000 face masks to Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital last week to augment the personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies at both hospitals. Masks and other PPE have been in short supply throughout the nation's health care system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each hospital received 6,000 surgical barrier masks. In addition, P&G contributed 1,000 masks to the United Way of Southeast Missouri. According to Han Oh, P&G's baby care products manager at the Cape Girardeau plant, the company expects to distribute more masks in the coming weeks from P&G's corporate headquarters in Cincinnati.

Broadband providers offering special services during COVID-19 crisis

Missouri's current "stay at home" order is in effect for another two weeks and even after it is lifted, it will take a while, perhaps months, before life in the Show Me State and the rest of the nation returns to something resembling "normal." Most schools are closed for the rest of the academic year and its hard to say how long it will be before many businesses reopen.

Broadband access is more important than ever to help people stay connected during the coronavirus outbreak. Accessibility is critical to meet our needs for education, telemedicine, telecommuting and overall quality of life.

In response to the quarantine, several broadband providers are temporarily offering free internet service, waiving disconnect and late fees, providing access to Wi-Fi hot spots and other measures to help people at home access the services they need.

For a complete list of broadband services in Missouri and the offers they are making available during the pandemic, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website, health.mo.gov, and enter the keyword "broadband" in the search space.

Marketing firm offers free tool kit for crisis communications

A free crisis communications tool kit, designed to help businesses overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, is available online from BOLD, formerly BOLD Marketing, in Cape Girardeau.

The downloadable tool kit includes outlines of crisis communications plans for customers and employees, along with other resources designed to help businesses large and small cope with issues related to the coronavirus as well as any other obstacles that may come their way.

For more information and to download the tool kit, visit www.getboldmarketing.com.

New riverboat to cruise Mississippi; Cape not on schedule

Viking Cruises, known for its upscale cruises along European and Asian rivers, has announced plans to start cruises on the Mississippi River in the summer of 2022. However, Viking plans to sail past Cape Girardeau without weighing anchor here.

According to a company news release, the five-deck, 386-passenger Viking Mississippi, the cruise line's first custom vessel, will debut in August 2022, and will sail between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota. The Viking Mississippi's tentative cruise schedule includes eight-day cruises between St. Louis and St. Paul and between New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee, and an eight-day round trip cruise from New Orleans to Vicksburg, Mississippi, and back to New Orleans. The Viking Mississippi's sailing schedule will also include a 15-day trip from New Orleans to St. Paul.

None of the Viking Mississippi's itineraries includes a stop in Cape Girardeau; as of now, the ship's only scheduled Missouri stops will be in St. Louis and Hannibal.

"We would definitely want to be a part of this," said Brenda Newbern, executive director of Visit Cape (the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau). Newbern said she plans to contact Viking Cruises, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, to lobby for the addition of Cape Girardeau as a port of call.