With October just days away, the Cape Girardeau County Treasurer's Office and the chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau and Jackson are reminding retailers, restaurants and other businesses of the county's new sales tax rate going into effect Thursday.

In June, Cape County voters approved a half-cent (0.5%) law enforcement and public safety sales tax with an effective date of Oct. 1.

In years past, the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) would have sent "courtesy rate notification letters" to notify businesses of tax rate changes. However, the DOR recently discontinued the notification process and is encouraging entities responsible for paying sales tax to regularly check the DOR's website for any rate changes.

According to Cape County Treasurer Roger Hudson, the best way for business owners to check and confirm their new tax rate is to go to the DOR's website, mytax.mo.gov, click "Business," then click on "Find Sales and Use Tax Rates," and then click the box labeled "Click Here to Begin."

From there, taxpaying entities can enter their business address, change the "Transaction Date" to 10/01/2020, and then click "Search." The site will then calculate an updated sales and use tax rate summary.

State announces agricultural grants

The Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority (MASBDA) announced last week it is accepting applications for "value added" agriculture grants that add value to Missouri agriculture products and the economy of Missouri's rural communities.

According to information supplied by MASBDA, grant applications will be considered for value-added agricultural business concepts that "lead to and result in development, processing and marketing of new or expanded uses or technologies for agricultural products, and foster agricultural economic development" in rural areas of the state.

Grant applications will be considered for expenses related to feasibility and marketing studies, legal assistance, marketing and business plans, operational consulting and prospectus development for cooperatives.

The maximum grant amount is $200,000 and grants will be awarded on a competitive basis with scores based on their economic development potential as well as a number of other factors. Applicants are required to provide a 10% cash match toward eligible expenses, which do not include operating expenses, salaries or capital improvements.

The grant application deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, for consideration in the January 2021 funding cycle.

More information can be found on the MASBDA's website, www.MASBDA.com.

College opens student food distribution center

ULLIN, Ill. — Shawnee Community College has opened a food distribution center, called The Cupboard, to provide essential food items to SCC students who may be facing food insecurity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cupboard provides weekly distributions to students thanks to donations made by The Saints Foundation of Shawnee College, along with several SCC student clubs and organizations.

For more information, or to contribute to the foundation, all (618) 634-3211 or email tinad@shawneecc.edu.

Members join development board at Saint Francis

Marvin Adams Jr.

Four new members — Marvin Adams Jr., Kimberly Likens, Daniel Presson and Susan Layton Tomlin — recently joined the board of directors of the Saint Francis Health Development Board, the for-profit arm of the Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Kimberly Likens

Adams is president of First State Community Bank, was previously vice president of commercial lending, and brings extensive experience with expansion projects, real estate construction and financial feasibility studies to the board.

Daniel Presson

Likens is a media sales consultant with KFVS12 and has been a Saint Francis volunteer for many years, serving on The Friends of Saint Francis Board of Directors. Since it began in 2016, she has served as co-chairwoman of the Friends Gala.

Susan Layton Tomlin

Presson is director of career services at Southeast Missouri State University. He serves as president of Red Star Neighborhood Revival and is a member of the Cape Girardeau City Council and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Work Ready Coalition.

Tomlin is an attorney with Layton & Southard in Cape Girardeau, specializing in estate, probate and real estate law. She has served on The Friends of Saint Francis board as well as other community boards.

The Saint Francis Health Development board identifies expansion opportunities in new and existing markets. Board members can serve a maximum of four three-year terms and must be approved by the bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.

Counseling center reinstalls several board members

Anna Berkbuegler

Community Counseling Center reinstalled several members of its board of directors earlier this month.

Jackie Majoros

The organization's board comprises 10 members representing the five counties served by the Community Counseling Center — Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve.

Jan Ward

Four board members were reinstalled for one-year terms:

Melissa Whitaker

Kim Browne