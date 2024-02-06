This year, the Marquette Tech District's 1st50K competition had not one, but two winners: Homecooked, the "Airbnb of in-home dining," and T-Var EdTech, which designs and sells services teaching children classified as "non-readers" how to read.

Startup companies vie for up to $50,000 in cash grants, and must relocate to Cape Girardeau for one year. Company heads and employees can then take advantage of extensive technical support and mentoring programs at Codefi Labs, in Marquette Tower in Cape Girardeau.

Hojung Kim, CEO of Homecooked, and Alex Tavares with T-Var spoke during Codefi's Meet the Member presentation Wednesday.

Kim moved to Cape Girardeau from Madison, Wisconsin, with the creative director for Homecooked, Gabriel Oviawe, he said.

"Homecooked organizes small, communal meals at a chef's home," he said, noting the meals are designed for six to eight people, and the hope is people will spend more time eating with other people as a social event.

Mark Rigdon asks a question Wednesday during a Meet the Member session with this year’s 1st50K winners at Codefi in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"It stemmed from a personal struggle with loneliness," Kim said, adding that each successive generation is lonelier than the last. The turning point, he said, came during his college years, when a social psychology professor said how many adults are now eating alone.

"I thought that was sad," Kim said -- and the idea for Homecooked was born.

Tavares, who is originally from Rhode Island but spent several years in Ohio, said Cape Girardeau is a "refreshing place to be."

T-Var teaches children considered non-readers to read, he said, and children with visual impairments can be helped, as can children with dyslexia or autism, but "we're trying to reach the entire phonics market in the United States, eventually."

Kim said one challenge Homecooked faces is sourcing the chefs as well as the guests, but filling supply and demand while also creating guest benefits properly will, he hopes, bring people to the events not just once or twice but maybe even multiple times a week.

But, he said, safety isn't a big concern.

"It's actually really hard to make people sick with food," Kim said.

Guests sign a waiver, he said. They understand they're not eating in an actual restaurant, and it will be a different experience.

He likened it to Airbnb and Uber, whose advent normalized the idea of getting into a stranger's car or sleeping in a stranger's house.

"It turns out, people aren't really strangers," Kim said.

Tavares said he's had to learn a lot, as he isn't an engineer himself.

"I had lots of effort put forth just to see things fail," he said.

"I do it all until I can't do it anymore," Tavares said, and he's at a point where the mistakes he'd make are more expensive than he's willing to risk.

But, thanks in part to 1st50K funding, he can now hire qualified people who can get the job done under his guidance.

Tavares said he's benefited from being a one-man show early on, but now that he's getting more technical, he wants more in-depth capability.

Kim said if he'd tried to do this alone, it would have been impossible. Between event management and platform design, he said, "I am very conscious that I am not an expert in those areas, so it's great to have those guys."

And even though the long work weeks have led to some inevitable friction, he said, "I think it's definitely worth the struggle to have a team that will be committed."