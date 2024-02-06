This year, the Marquette Tech District's 1st50K competition had not one, but two winners: Homecooked, the "Airbnb of in-home dining," and T-Var EdTech, which designs and sells services teaching children classified as "non-readers" how to read.
Startup companies vie for up to $50,000 in cash grants, and must relocate to Cape Girardeau for one year. Company heads and employees can then take advantage of extensive technical support and mentoring programs at Codefi Labs, in Marquette Tower in Cape Girardeau.
Hojung Kim, CEO of Homecooked, and Alex Tavares with T-Var spoke during Codefi's Meet the Member presentation Wednesday.
Kim moved to Cape Girardeau from Madison, Wisconsin, with the creative director for Homecooked, Gabriel Oviawe, he said.
"Homecooked organizes small, communal meals at a chef's home," he said, noting the meals are designed for six to eight people, and the hope is people will spend more time eating with other people as a social event.
"It stemmed from a personal struggle with loneliness," Kim said, adding that each successive generation is lonelier than the last. The turning point, he said, came during his college years, when a social psychology professor said how many adults are now eating alone.
"I thought that was sad," Kim said -- and the idea for Homecooked was born.
Tavares, who is originally from Rhode Island but spent several years in Ohio, said Cape Girardeau is a "refreshing place to be."
T-Var teaches children considered non-readers to read, he said, and children with visual impairments can be helped, as can children with dyslexia or autism, but "we're trying to reach the entire phonics market in the United States, eventually."
Kim said one challenge Homecooked faces is sourcing the chefs as well as the guests, but filling supply and demand while also creating guest benefits properly will, he hopes, bring people to the events not just once or twice but maybe even multiple times a week.
But, he said, safety isn't a big concern.
"It's actually really hard to make people sick with food," Kim said.
Guests sign a waiver, he said. They understand they're not eating in an actual restaurant, and it will be a different experience.
He likened it to Airbnb and Uber, whose advent normalized the idea of getting into a stranger's car or sleeping in a stranger's house.
"It turns out, people aren't really strangers," Kim said.
Tavares said he's had to learn a lot, as he isn't an engineer himself.
"I had lots of effort put forth just to see things fail," he said.
"I do it all until I can't do it anymore," Tavares said, and he's at a point where the mistakes he'd make are more expensive than he's willing to risk.
But, thanks in part to 1st50K funding, he can now hire qualified people who can get the job done under his guidance.
Tavares said he's benefited from being a one-man show early on, but now that he's getting more technical, he wants more in-depth capability.
Kim said if he'd tried to do this alone, it would have been impossible. Between event management and platform design, he said, "I am very conscious that I am not an expert in those areas, so it's great to have those guys."
And even though the long work weeks have led to some inevitable friction, he said, "I think it's definitely worth the struggle to have a team that will be committed."
Perry County Memorial Hospital designed and implemented a program to improve the health and quality of life for vulnerable older adults in the community by targeting those at risk for frailty, according to a recent news release. Through a geriatric rapid assessment tool, the hospital established a systematic approach for early identification and intervention of at-risk older adults, using health-care workforce education, an inter-professional assessment team and rapid screenings. The program used the Medicare Annual Wellness Visits as an opportunity to increase identification and assessment, and to deliver targeted interventions. Using the system, the hospital screened 29 percent of the 3,000 older adults in its primary care system and increased wellness visits by 81 percent. At-risk older adults were invited to participate in specialized programs for individuals with moderate to severe cognitive and functional limitations. More than 150 older adults are participating.
Thomas Fowler applied for a license to operate AP Commercial LLC, a real-estate sales company, at 605 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as Nov. 1.
Edward Jones Financial adviser Cheryl Mothes of Jackson will attend Barron's Top Women Advisors Summit from Dec. 5 through 7 in Palm Beach, Florida.
This is fifth time Mothes has been asked to attend the invitation-only event.
The conference gathers the nation's top women financial advisers and leading industry decision-makers. Over the course of the three-day event, those in attendance will have the opportunity to share ideas, grow professionally and network among their peers.
Bethany Byrd of Nunnery Travel and Associates in Cape Girardeau attended Cruise World from Nov. 7 to 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with ship inspection opportunities available at both Fort Lauderdale and Miami ports Nov. 10 and 11.
There, Byrd was able to network and brainstorm with other home-based travel advisers, have face-to-face meetings with suppliers and chat with the industry leaders. This networking event combined land and sea suppliers, along with business and educational sessions by the top agents and CEOs in the country, according to the announcement.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently named Ashley Seabaugh, RN, BSN, director of Training and Development.
In this role, Seabaugh will be responsible for the overall management, design, development and delivery of enterprise learning for Saint Francis' more than 3,000 colleagues.
Seabaugh has been with Saint Francis for 14 years and has worked in surgical and as the assistant manager of Neurosciences.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed nurse practitioner Laura Standridge, APRN, FNP-BC, to Cape Gastroenterology Specialists.
She joins Ronald Angles, DO; Rafid Hussein, DO; Thomas Kelly, MD; Wilfred Lee, MD; Wilson Pais, MD, MBA, FACP, FRCP; and Kimberly Phillips, RN, FNP-BC.
Together, they will provide the region with care for gastrointestinal conditions, including abdominal pain, biliary disorders, Crohn's disease, gastrointestinal bleeding, gastroesophageal reflux, liver disorders, pancreatic disease, peptic ulcer disease, ulcerative colitis and other digestive disorders.
She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and is board certified from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
