The Small Business Technology Development Center, or SBTDC, office at 920 Broadway, Southeast Missouri State University campus, has a workshop series coming up that director Jakob Pallesen hopes will offer a big benefit for a little investment of time and attention by members of the business community in and near Cape Girardeau.
"Our job normally is business consulting, one-on-one work," Pallesen said.
The workshop series is an attempt to have a bigger impact, he added.
Since the company operates under the economic development umbrella, Pallesen said, if they can help businesses move forward, that will give business owners and employees a better chance at success. That helps create jobs, which gives the area's economy a better foundation.
To that end, "Resources make a difference," Pallesen said.
So how to get those concepts, ideas and topics in front of people in a meaningful way?
Well, a workshop series, offered at no cost to attendees, Pallesen said.
The series is sponsored by EBO MD, and Pallesen said topics were chosen to be of broad interest to the business community.
"We're looking to plant a seed," Pallesen said, then be available for follow-up.
"The staff here will facilitate each workshop," Pallesen said. "Although we love to partner with area businesses and people with expertise to come in and teach."
Pallesen said the SBTDC is part of a statewide network, so if a particular issue comes up for a business and there isn't an expert in Pallesen's office who can help address that need, there's likely someone in the network who can offer some guidance, he said.
Pallesen, business development associate Kayla Ray and two graduate assistants are there to help, he said.
Registration is open for the series, set to kick off in April.
More information is at https://engage.semo.edu/trainings/.
According to the agenda for tonight's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, improvements to the stormwater infrastructure at the Burger King restaurant and future corporate headquarters facilities at 195 S. Mount Auburn Road were recently completed. Mid-America Hotels Corp. constructed the public improvements by a private contract.
Changes are coming to the Perry County Transfer Station. Beginning today, the price will go from $48.40 per ton with a $2 tipping fee, to $51 per ton and no tipping fee. A minimum charge of $5 will be assessed to customers with loads under 196 pounds.
Additionally, the hours of operation at the facility are being extended: New hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The decision to increase rates was made by Perry County Solid Waste Committee, which oversees the removal of trash locally.
Committee members include the Perry County Commission, the Perryville city administrator and mayors from Perryville, Altenburg and Frohna, Missouri.
2018 saw the consolidation of the Perry County Recycling Center and the Perry County Transfer Station to be one cohesive department after the committee requested Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission conduct a study on trash removal and recycling options available for businesses and the more than 19,000 residents of Perry County.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will hold a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Friday at 2122 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Franchise owner Eric Schneider confirmed Friday the restaurant will open at 6 a.m. Feb. 12.
Kenny Foeste, owner and president of Kenneth E. Foeste Masonry Inc. in Cape Girardeau, recently was inducted into the Mason Contractors Association of America's Masonry Hall of Fame.
Foeste's career began in 1963, when he was 22, as a hod carrier. In 1973, he founded Foeste Masonry, and in the years since, has been a longtime member of the Mason Contractors Association of America and the Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis, among other organizations.
Foeste also formerly served as an instructor at the bricklaying school in Cape Girardeau.
Foeste's wife, Judy, joined him as vice president and senior estimator in 1980, and their son Mark Foeste has worked in the field for the company from a young age, joining officially in 1983.
Perry County employee Cindy Besand was awarded a certificate for 30 years of service to Perry County on Jan. 10. Besand works as the administrative assistant for Perry County's Emergency Management and 911 Department.
Thomas M. Meyer recently earned his certification with the designation of Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist, announced Thos. L. Meyer Realty Co. Meyer is the only Realtor in Southeast Missouri trained and certified to provide probate real estate sales, according to the announcement.
The process includes settling an estate through probate, but also assistance coordinating the need for locksmiths, clean-up crews for trash removal, estate sales or a property evaluation.
Meyer is a second generation Realtor, and is a past local and state Realtor president. He holds several educational and real estate designations. He is also involved on local community committees and boards, and more recently served on the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.
Meyer Realty Co. moved offices Jan. 14 from 230 N. Sprigg St. to 226 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed board certified nurse practitioner Alicia Green, APRN, FNP-C, to Immediate Convenient Care, or ICC.
Green began working at ICC on Oct. 29.
She graduated from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing in 2012 and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University. She completed a Master of Science in Nursing from Cox College in Springfield, Missouri, in May.
Green is board certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).
She previously worked as an ER nurse at Southeast Hospital.
Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial adviser with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was representative of the month and life leader in the Missouri East Region for January.
Darby joined Modern Woodmen in November 2010.
Travel agent Krista Chapman of Elite Travel Inc. has successfully completed the #agentsgiveback training and experience.
During this training Chapman inspected six preferred resorts in Mexico.
SoutheastHEALTH recently announced the appointment of Angie Umfleet to its system board of directors, effective Jan. 1.
Umfleet is the chief financial officer and owner of Chap Arnold Insurance in Cape Girardeau. She is a graduate of Oral Roberts University with a Bachelor of Science in Education, a minor in business administration, and additionally, has completed a master's degree in administration from Southeast Missouri State University.
Umfleet serves on the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and as chairwoman for the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. She also devotes service to Graces of United Way and the Cape Girardeau Safe House for Women Advisory Board and is a volunteer for Read to Succeed.
The SoutheastHEALTH System Board of Directors comprises chairman Frank Kinder, vice chairman Steven Green, secretary Charles Kruse, treasurer Stanley Crader, immediate past chairman Robert Neff, Donny Beasley, James Dufek, Kevin Ford, Christopher Hutson, Michael Kohlfeld, Benjamin Lewis, Christine Mackey-Ross, Dr. Gabriel Soto, MD, A.M. Spradling III and Burl Stamp.
Spencer Fane LLP recently announced Travis Niswonger has joined the firm in the Cape Girardeau office.
He is an associate in the litigation practice group, and becomes the fourth Spencer Fane attorney in Cape Girardeau.
Most recently, he worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County and as a special assistant United States attorney for the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri (Southeastern Division).
Niswonger's practice focuses on complex civil litigation covering a range of issues in state and federal jurisdictions. He works with matters involving general commercial litigation, business disputes,and the defense of serious personal injury and wrongful death claims. He also counsels businesses on labor, employment and litigation-related issues.
After completing his undergraduate education at the University of Missouri, Niswonger earned his Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law, where he graduated second in his class. He then joined a large St. Louis-based international firm where his practice focused on complex civil litigation, before returning home to Cape Girardeau County to serve as a prosecutor.
