The Small Business Technology Development Center, or SBTDC, office at 920 Broadway, Southeast Missouri State University campus, has a workshop series coming up that director Jakob Pallesen hopes will offer a big benefit for a little investment of time and attention by members of the business community in and near Cape Girardeau.

"Our job normally is business consulting, one-on-one work," Pallesen said.

The workshop series is an attempt to have a bigger impact, he added.

Since the company operates under the economic development umbrella, Pallesen said, if they can help businesses move forward, that will give business owners and employees a better chance at success. That helps create jobs, which gives the area's economy a better foundation.

To that end, "Resources make a difference," Pallesen said.

So how to get those concepts, ideas and topics in front of people in a meaningful way?

Well, a workshop series, offered at no cost to attendees, Pallesen said.

The series is sponsored by EBO MD, and Pallesen said topics were chosen to be of broad interest to the business community.

"We're looking to plant a seed," Pallesen said, then be available for follow-up.

"The staff here will facilitate each workshop," Pallesen said. "Although we love to partner with area businesses and people with expertise to come in and teach."

Pallesen said the SBTDC is part of a statewide network, so if a particular issue comes up for a business and there isn't an expert in Pallesen's office who can help address that need, there's likely someone in the network who can offer some guidance, he said.

Pallesen, business development associate Kayla Ray and two graduate assistants are there to help, he said.

Registration is open for the series, set to kick off in April.

More information is at https://engage.semo.edu/trainings/.

Business Success Series 2019 Workshops

Strategic Growth, April 3, Cape Girardeau

Leadership Style, April 10, Cape Girardeau

Quickbooks Online, April 11, Perryville, Missouri

Exporting Opportunities, April 24, Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Food and Consumer Trends, May 3, Kennett, Missouri

Online Marketing Tools, May 7, Cape Girardeau

Strategic Business Planning, May 22, Perryville

Strategic Business Planning, May 29, Poplar Bluff

10 Ways to Innovate, June 5, Cape Girardeau

Exporting Opportunities, June 12, Perryville

Quickbooks Online, June 13, Cape Girardeau

Strategic Growth, June 19, Poplar Bluff

Website Setup, June 26, Sikeston, Missouri

City to approve work at Burger King site

According to the agenda for tonight's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, improvements to the stormwater infrastructure at the Burger King restaurant and future corporate headquarters facilities at 195 S. Mount Auburn Road were recently completed. Mid-America Hotels Corp. constructed the public improvements by a private contract.

Perry County transfer station price to increase

Changes are coming to the Perry County Transfer Station. Beginning today, the price will go from $48.40 per ton with a $2 tipping fee, to $51 per ton and no tipping fee. A minimum charge of $5 will be assessed to customers with loads under 196 pounds.

Additionally, the hours of operation at the facility are being extended: New hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The decision to increase rates was made by Perry County Solid Waste Committee, which oversees the removal of trash locally.

Committee members include the Perry County Commission, the Perryville city administrator and mayors from Perryville, Altenburg and Frohna, Missouri.

2018 saw the consolidation of the Perry County Recycling Center and the Perry County Transfer Station to be one cohesive department after the committee requested Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission conduct a study on trash removal and recycling options available for businesses and the more than 19,000 residents of Perry County.

Ribbon cuttings

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will hold a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Friday at 2122 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Franchise owner Eric Schneider confirmed Friday the restaurant will open at 6 a.m. Feb. 12.

People on the Move

Kenny Foeste

Kenny Foeste, owner and president of Kenneth E. Foeste Masonry Inc. in Cape Girardeau, recently was inducted into the Mason Contractors Association of America's Masonry Hall of Fame.

Foeste's career began in 1963, when he was 22, as a hod carrier. In 1973, he founded Foeste Masonry, and in the years since, has been a longtime member of the Mason Contractors Association of America and the Mason Contractors Association of St. Louis, among other organizations.

Foeste also formerly served as an instructor at the bricklaying school in Cape Girardeau.