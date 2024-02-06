The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's mission includes attracting and retaining talent, and the organization is making a special effort to reach out to young workers, said Taylor Laws, chamber marketing and communications specialist.

"We want to retain university students, but also give opportunities to high-school students, people who've moved away and are looking to come back," Laws said.

One outreach effort is Emerge -- Young Professionals Summit, set for April 26 at Ray's Plaza Banquet Center, Laws said.

"Last year was our first year, and we did a lot of research, read a lot of feedback," Laws said. "This year's event, we molded to what our community wants."

There will be two tracks of sessions, she said: one for a fresh-out-of-college attendee, and one for a more seasoned worker.

"It's a defined group, but broader than we expected," Laws said of the attendees.

Kendra Elaine will be the keynote speaker at Emerge — Young Professionals on April 26. The event is being presented by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Submitted

And, she said, keynote speaker Kendra Elaine will present on being the leader you need.

"Hopefully, people will leave feeling empowered," Laws said.

That's the most prominent event coming up, but an ongoing joint effort between the chamber and the Small Business Development Center on Southeast Missouri State University's campus attempts to highlight topics of interest to the wider business community: a Facebook Live series whose episodes tie in with the chamber's Business Builders series.

Jakob Pallesen, SBDC director, said that about two years ago, his team wanted to do a Facebook Live session about small-business loans.

"That was a fun, interesting thing to do," Pallesen said, and he looked for ways to make it a more consistent project.

"The real challenge was, I didn't see how to justify fitting it into my scope of work," he said. "I brought it up to the chamber, and at the end of the day, the chamber's mission and SBDC's have a lot of similarity: supporting local businesses."

So they worked together, building a list of topics that seemed interesting, and would be relevant for almost all businesses.

"There's no point in trying to create different brands when something is working already," Pallesen said of the decision to combine the series with Business Builders.

The Facebook Live series' episode topics generally align with the Business Builders' workshop topic for each month, Pallesen said, noting it creates a nice symmetry.

"Really, the purpose of these conversations is, we have some really smart, experienced, talented people. If we can get them to sit for 10, 15 minutes, tell us how they solve particular problems, I hope in the grand scheme, this helps companies improve even a little bit," Pallesen said.

Laws said the chamber is also continuing its Capable program, which pairs high-school students with business leaders in the community for job shadowing.

"That's been very successful," Laws said.

More information is at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce office at 220 N. Fountain St., by phone at (573) 335-3312 or at www.CapeChamber.com.

Salon honored by trade magazine

Belladona Salon & Spa in Cape Girardeau, owned by Linda Springs and Becky Davidson, was recently named to the Salon Today 200 by Salon Today, a business media for salon and spa owners.

The issue profiled the selected salons in its January/February 2019 edition.

The 200 salons were honored for their best business practices from applications submitted by Salon Today readers, who represent the 20,000 top-producing salons and spas in the country.

The magazine honored applicants in 11 best practice categories: Compensation and Benefits, Customer Service, Employee Education, Inventory Management, Philanthropy, Profit Center, Retail and Merchandising, Retention and Referral Programs, Salon Culture, Technology and Growth. Belladona Salon & Spa was honored in Inventory Management and Technology.

Membership Basics at the Jackson Chamber

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host The Basics of Membership from 9 to 10 a.m. April 4 in the chamber board room at 125 E. Main St. in Jackson. The event will give members a chance to learn all of the benefits of being a chamber member, and to give feedback to the chamber.

The event is free to attend, but RSVPs are requested. Contact the chamber at (573) 243-8131 with questions.

Business After Hours set in Jackson

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 5 p.m. April 9 at 2320 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. This month's sponsor is Alliance Bank.