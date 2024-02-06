Business Notebook is a weekly wrap-up of business news in Southeast Missouri. To submit news, reach business editor Jay Wolz at business@semissourian.com.

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — For the second time in less than a year, the Tidy Cats brand production facility in Bloomfield has announced a significant plant expansion.

"We have begun two new projects," Tiffany Gildehaus at the Nestle Purina North America offices in St. Louis told the Southeast Missourian last week.

Those projects, which represent an $83 million investment in the Bloomfield plant, will enhance the facility's packaging and warehousing capabilities.

In February 2019, Purina announced a 110,000-square-foot, $115 million expansion in Bloomfield, bringing the total expansion investment to nearly $200 million by 2021.

The company says plant expansion is necessary to accommodate demand for its Tidy Cats LightWeight cat litter and Tidy Cats scoop cat litter.

"The factory's head count will increase by approximately 30 people once projects are completed," Gildehaus said in an email statement. "The factory is still actively hiring, primarily in our maintenance department."

In addition to its Bloomfield plant, Purina has Missouri facilities in Springfield, St. Joseph and St. Louis, where the company has been headquartered for more than 125 years. The Bloomfield facility has been in operation since 1976.

Local realty firm rebrands itself

Realty Executives of Cape County announced through social media Friday it has rebranded itself as Realty Executives Edge.

The real estate agency noted that over the past 17 years, it has moved "well beyond" Cape Girardeau County, having also completed real estate transactions of all types in Scott, Perry, Ste. Genevieve, Bollinger, Stoddard and St. Francois counties, as well as several others.

Government awards lease contract

Rust Communications Inc. has been awarded a contract from the General Services Administration for lease of 6,646 square feet of office space on the upper level of the Rust Center for Media, 325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The lease, which is a renewal of the Federal Public Defenders office space, is for a 17-year term, 15 years firm, in a total amount of $1.9 million.

People on the Move

Christy Benton

River Radio in Cape Girardeau has announced the retirement of Christy Benton, who has served as the general manager for the Cape Girardeau market for the past three years. Benton will be succeeded by Mike Renick, who has been the operations manager for the River Radio family of stations and program director for K103 and SEMO ESPN 1220.

Mike Renick

Before becoming general manager, Benton was the business manager for the entire River Radio family of stations, including those in the Southern Illinois and Poplar Bluff markets. She was employed by Max Media, owner of River Radio, at KBSI/WDKA for five years before moving into radio 16 years ago this month.

"I am excited about my retirement, of course, but I am also excited for the future of River Radio in Mike's hands," Benton said. "He brings great leadership and knowledge to the position, and his depth in the community is a great asset."

Renick graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in mass communications with a radio emphasis. An employee of River Radio for nearly 20 years, Renick is a member of the Cape Girardeau Lions Club and fronts the Mike Renick Band.

Paul Mills

Paul Mills of the Cuba Financial Group in Cape Girardeau was recently promoted to the position of wealth adviser within the organization and will help the firm's senior adviser team advise and manage client relationships.

He will also assist the team in developing and implementing retirement planning strategies for physicians and retirees and will also provide comprehensive financial planning services for millennial clients.