Business notebook: Bloom takes root in a new location downtown

Big, pink mylar balloon letters spell the news across the back wall of Jocelyn Anderson's shop: "BLOOM IS BACK."

She bought the intellectual property of Bloom from Michaelyn Ross before Christmas, and when Mollie Paperie opened where Bloom had been at 2121 Broadway, Anderson began looking for new retail spots, settling at 115 Broadway.

She said she considered several sites, but the shopfront next door to Minglewood Brewery felt right.

"Just the fact that it's downtown," she said. "There is so much that's happened in the past three years."

From improvements to events and other shop openings, she said the area is showing exciting growth.

Balloons hanging on the back wall of Bloom announce its return at 115 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"I thought, 'If I'm going to move the business, downtown is the place to take it,'" she said. "This space just fit."

Anderson has expanded the range of items for sale while keeping the product lines such as Lilly Pulitzer, Kate Spade, ban.do and Voluspa. The store sells candles, cards, totes, mugs, scents, stationery and other glittery gifts and essentials.

The furniture arranged about the shop represents a partnership with Southfork Lighting's home collection and is available for purchase, she said, as well as the doTerra line of essential oils.

After a couple of weeks in the new space, Anderson held her store's grand opening May 6.

"It's been incredible," she said of the community's response.

From previous Bloom customers to new customers and other downtown business owners, Anderson said people have come by to welcome her.

But a friendly downtown isn't the only thing that's helped get Bloom up and running, Anderson said.

Southeast Missouri State University's Small Business and Technology Development Center helped her focus her efforts and make useful contacts within the business community, she said.

Anderson plans to continue offering paint-party nights and additional doTerra events this summer, she said.

"We're definitely working to pick right back up where the previous owner left off," she said.

Midamerica Hotels wins awards

Guests rated Midamerica Hotels Corp.'s Hampton Inn on Mount Auburn Road the second-highest of more than 1,200 Hampton Inns worldwide in 2016, according to a news release.