Business notebook: Bloom takes root in a new location downtown

Big, pink mylar balloon letters spell the news across the back wall of Jocelyn Anderson's shop: "BLOOM IS BACK."
She bought the intellectual property of Bloom from Michaelyn Ross before Christmas, and when Mollie Paperie opened where Bloom had been at 2121 Broadway, Anderson began looking for new retail spots, settling at 115 Broadway.
She said she considered several sites, but the shopfront next door to Minglewood Brewery felt right.
"Just the fact that it's downtown," she said. "There is so much that's happened in the past three years."
From improvements to events and other shop openings, she said the area is showing exciting growth.
"I thought, 'If I'm going to move the business, downtown is the place to take it,'" she said. "This space just fit."
Anderson has expanded the range of items for sale while keeping the product lines such as Lilly Pulitzer, Kate Spade, ban.do and Voluspa. The store sells candles, cards, totes, mugs, scents, stationery and other glittery gifts and essentials.
The furniture arranged about the shop represents a partnership with Southfork Lighting's home collection and is available for purchase, she said, as well as the doTerra line of essential oils.
After a couple of weeks in the new space, Anderson held her store's grand opening May 6.
"It's been incredible," she said of the community's response.
From previous Bloom customers to new customers and other downtown business owners, Anderson said people have come by to welcome her.
But a friendly downtown isn't the only thing that's helped get Bloom up and running, Anderson said.
Southeast Missouri State University's Small Business and Technology Development Center helped her focus her efforts and make useful contacts within the business community, she said.
Anderson plans to continue offering paint-party nights and additional doTerra events this summer, she said.
"We're definitely working to pick right back up where the previous owner left off," she said.
Guests rated Midamerica Hotels Corp.'s Hampton Inn on Mount Auburn Road the second-highest of more than 1,200 Hampton Inns worldwide in 2016, according to a news release.
The property was awarded the Conrad Hilton Award for Service and Cleanliness, aka Connie Award.
Midamerica Hotels' other Hampton Inn & Suites, in St. Louis, was rated No. 3 of more than 850, making 2016 the fifth consecutive year the St. Louis Hampton Inn has won a Connie.
"It is an honor to be recognized in the top five service hotels in the United States, because this comes straight from our guests. Our team cares about our guests and it is very rewarding to see how much the guests love our service," Matt McDowell, general manager of Hampton Inn Cape Girardeau, said in the release.
"This award is a testament to our commitment to ensure our guests have an outstanding experience during their stay with us and reinforces our culture of exceeding guests expectations and leaving each guest with a memorable experience," said John Echimovich, director of operations for Midamerica Hotels Corp. in Cape Girardeau.
The Holiday Inn Express and Suites Cape Girardeau, another Midamerica Hotels property, also received the 2016 Torchbearer Award. It is the fifth consecutive year it has received the award.
"We are so happy to win the Torchbearer Award because it recognizes the effort and care for our guests provided by our team. I'm proud of our entire team that makes our guests feel at home every day," hotel general manager Karla Clifton said.
A Winks Convenience Store is set to open Tuesday at Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville.
The Lutheran Home received the Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement Accreditation Award for the first quarter of 2017, according to a news release.
It was one of 15 nursing homes in Missouri to receive it and the only one in Cape Girardeau.
"This is a great accomplishment, and we are so proud of our staff and their hard work," Teresa Brown, administrator of the Lutheran Home, said. "Our goal is to employ and empower dedicated and qualified staff to provide a culture of positivity and compassion. We work hard to utilize the talents, education and experience, along with our foundation of Christian principles to provide superior-quality care for our residents of our campus community."
Saint Francis Medical Center has been named one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience by the Women's Choice Award, according to a news release.
The award signifies women's preferences and outstanding clinical performance and commitment to women's health.
"Winning the Women's Choice Award is an extraordinary honor," Steven C. Bjelich, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said. "However, providing exceptional care to women and their families each and every day is our proudest accomplishment."
East Missouri Action Agency in Cape Girardeau will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, effective June 12.
