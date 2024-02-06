Unemployment rates throughout Southeast Missouri — and much of the state — rose significantly at the end of 2020, according to data obtained Friday by the Southeast Missourian.

The new numbers might be an indication the state's economic recovery from layoffs and business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic could be slowing as nearly 51,700 Missourians filed initial unemployment claims in December.

According to a county-by-county spreadsheet provided to the Missourian by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Cape Girardeau County's jobless rate increased 1.9 percentage points in December, from 3.3%, where it was in both October and November, to 5.2%.

The number of first-time unemployment claims files in Cape County also increased, from 355 filed in November to 527 submitted in December.

The story was the same in adjacent counties.

Perry County's December unemployment rate increased 1.5 percentage points, from 2.7% in November to 4.2% with 99 initial unemployment claims. Meanwhile, in Bollinger County the rate went from 3.8% to 5.8% with 88 first-time claims for jobless benefits, while Scott County saw an even larger unemployment percentage increase, from 3.7% to 5.8%, with 345 initial claims filed.

Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, unemployment rates rose several percentage points. December jobless percentages in other Southeast Missouri counties included:

Butler — 6.8%, up from 4.2%.

Carter — 7.2%, up from 4.3%.

Dunklin — 7.7%, up from 4.9%.

Iron — 7.4%, up from 4.6%.

Madison — 6.0%, up from 3.9%.

Mississippi — 6.1%, up from 4.1%.

New Madrid — 6.3%, up from 3.9%.

Pemiscot — 8.8%, up from 5.9%.

Ripley — 7.7%, up from 5.2%.

St. Francois — 6.3%, up from 4.1%.

Ste. Genevieve — 4.9%, up from 3.1%.

Stoddard — 6.2%, up from 3.8%.

Wayne — 6.9%, up from 4.3%.

Carroll County, with a population of about 10,000 in the northwest quadrant of Missouri, had the state's highest unemployment rate in December at 13.2%, making it the only county in the state with double-digit unemployment that month. The state's lowest unemployment rate in December was in Holt County in the state's northwest, corner where the jobless rate was listed at 3.4%.

Missouri's overall unemployment rate in December was 5.8%, up 1.4 percentage points from November's 4.4% jobless rate, but still several percentage points below April's peak jobless rate of 10.2%.

The national unemployment rate in December was 6.7%, unchanged from November's rate.

Free job posting service offered to area employers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Area employers seeking to recruit Three Rivers College students and alumni — as well as those from other community colleges in Missouri — are now able to post an unlimited number of job openings at no charge on the Missouri Community Colleges Jobs Consortium website.

The site, www.collegecentral.com/moccjobs, gives employers the opportunity to register once and upload information about job openings, which are then posted throughout the state.

"Preparing our students to be skilled and knowledgeable additions to area businesses is one of our main goals," said Three Rivers College president Wesley Payne. "This new website makes it easier for local employers to connect with our highly-qualified students."

In addition to Three Rivers, other Missouri community colleges affiliated with the Missouri Community Colleges Jobs Consortium are East Central College, Jefferson College, Mineral Area College, Moberly Area Community College, Ozarks Technical Community College, St. Charles Community College and State Fair Community College.

Prospective employers can register and list job openings at www.collegecentral.com/moccjobs.

Free business seminars to be available online

The Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University will host a pair of free online workshops this month of interest to new businesses and businesses in need of brand development.

SBDC director and business consultant Jakob Pallesen said the two seminars scheduled for this month are "popular demand" topics.

They are:

Creating Your Brand Experience — 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday. This workshop will look at ways to create and implement a powerful brand. To register for the seminar, go to www.Missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22578 .

Ready, Set, Startup — 10 until 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16. The goal of this set up is to cover steps and checklist a startup business needs when laying its foundation. Register for the seminar at www.Missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22605 .

Links to Zoom meeting connections will be emailed prior to each seminar.

Support for the SBDC online workshops is provided by Regions Bank.

Local nursing programs earn state rankings

Nursing Schools Almanac, which reviews and ranks thousands of nursing education programs throughout the United States, has listed two Cape Girardeau programs among the best in Missouri in its 2020 rankings.

SoutheastHEALTH's College of Nursing & Health Sciences ranked 20th and the nursing education program at Southeast Missouri State University placed 22nd among Missouri's top 40 nursing schools.

Programs were evaluated based on several metrics, including each institutions academic prestige and perceived value, the breadth and depth of educational offerings within each program, and student success, particularly on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

Among its national rankings, Nursing Schools Almanac ranked three nursing programs in Missouri among the nation's top 100 for 2020. They were the Goldfarb School of Nursing in St. Louis at No. 47; Saint Louis University, which ranked 77th; and the University of Missouri-Columbia, listed at No. 95.

More information is available at www.nursingschoolsalmanac.com.

People on the Move

Nicholas Steimle

Certified public accountant Nicholas Steimle was recently promoted to member/partner status at the Cape Girardeau CPA firm of Begley, Young, Unterreiner & White LLC. His promotion became effective Jan. 1.