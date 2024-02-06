As the Southeast Missourian's business editor, one of the things I routinely do is scan other newspapers in the region for information about what's happening on the business horizon. One day last week, I noticed a front-page headline in The Courier out of Marion, Illinois, about a new $175 million resort and casino proposed for rural Williamson County.

According to published reports, the project has the support of the Illinois General Assembly and now needs a gaming license to move forward.

Tentatively dubbed The Resort at Walker's Bluff, the casino developers say it would fill an underserved market in the region. However, sources at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau say the region's casino market may already be saturated. In addition to Isle Casino, there are casinos in Metropolis, Illinois; Caruthersville, Missouri; Evansville, Indiana; and multiple casino operators in the St. Louis area.

Time will tell.

We also learned last week of the passing of former Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce director Kenneth "Ken" Parrett who had been living in Jefferson City, Missouri, before his death June 3. Parrett, 61, served as director of the Jackson chamber from 1998 until 2004 when he left to become director of the Poplar Bluff (Missouri) Chamber of Commerce, serving there until 2007.

Services for Parrett were held Friday in Steeleville, Missouri, with burial and full military honors at the Fort Leonard Wood State Veterans Cemetery.

Our condolences to the Parrett family.

Now on to the rest of this week's Business Notebook ...

Ken's Cleaners to move

Site preparation is underway at the southwest corner of West Drive and Independence Street in Cape Girardeau that will become the new location for Ken's Cleaners.

According to Southeast Missourian records, the business dates to 1949 and was originally known as Cape Drive-In Cleaners. Ken Keller purchased the business in 1973, which is where the name "Ken's Cleaners" originated.

Today, the business is owned by Keller's grandson Lance Keller who noted his children represent the fourth generation of the Keller family to be involved in the business.

Keller said he expects Ken's Cleaners to be in its new 6,000-square-foot location by early September, depending on weather and other factors.

County to participate in sales-tax holiday

The Cape Girardeau County Commission unanimously agreed at its June 3 meeting to participate in the annual Missouri Sales Tax Holiday from Aug. 2 to 4.

Missouri law establishes a sales tax holiday during a three-day period beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and ending at midnight on the Sunday following. Certain "back-to-school" items, such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items as defined by statute, will be exempt from sales tax during this period.

People on the Move

Jen Berti

Jen Berti has been named vice president of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. Berti, who has been with the Jackson chamber since January 2017, will take on expanded responsibilities with the organization while continuing to recruit members to the chamber and businesses to Jackson as retail director for the City of Jackson, according to a release.

Since joining the chamber staff, Berti has recruited and retained members, planned and executed various chamber events, assisted in the creation and success of the chamber's Business Leadership Series, coordinated the Jackson Leadership & Development program and started the Women's Impact Network, which is the fastest-growing program of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, the release stated.

A trio of board certified nurse practitioners, Bobbi J. Palmer, Heather N. Schenimann and Shannon D. Toole, have joined medical practices owned by Saint Francis Healthcare System, according to a news release.

Bobbie Palmer

Palmer has become affiliated with Cape Primary Care while Schenimann has joined Immediate Convenient Care. Both practices are at 1702 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Toole has joined Farmington Physician Associates in Farmington, Missouri. All three practices are affiliated with Saint Francis, the release stated.

Palmer earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Southeast Missouri State University in 1987 and received a Master of Science in nursing from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in 1990, according to a news release. She then went on to earn a Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1997.