Andre Borrelli stands with his hands crossed over his chest, neck arched, so he can take in all of the work near the ceiling in the under-construction Courtyard by Marriott hotel lobby in the former H-H Building at 400 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Borrelli is a plasterwork specialist with Borrelli Plastering & Sons, based in St. Louis.

He said the work he did at 400 Broadway was well within his skill set, but presented challenges.

Many areas were damaged, partially broken or entirely missing, he said -- and the damage wasn't uniform.

As to how many linear feet of work he did, "well, it's hard to tell," he said.

Restored ornamental designs are seen in plaster along the ceilings of the lobby in the former H-H Building on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"So many areas, there was just nothing," he said. "Portions of it were OK, others were not."

He was on the job for nine weeks straight, he said, and another two months of work was done in his shop, for a total of about five months.

In the shop, workers cast 180 pieces, including the decorative capitals to cap off more than 10 columns in what will be the lobby area.

Then Borrelli himself came in with the pre-cast pieces, installed them, and worked with his hand tools -- knives, mitre rods, even tools similar to dental picks -- to fill in the areas that needed work.

He did on-the-spot, position molding in some areas, he said.

Andre Borrelli points out ornamental designs he restored in the lobby of the former H-H Building as he gives a tour Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Another spot, he built a mold on site, then refined that mold and cast another one so the plaster pieces would come out with defined edges.

The ornamental plaster design includes, from top to bottom, corbels, which are bracket-like structures, Borrelli said.

Then a row of "egg and dart" is beneath the corbels, then a friese panel and bottom molding.

Underneath the corbels and the beams are coffers, or small recessed areas, he added.

"There's a lot going on over there," he said.

Restored ornamental designs are seen in plaster along the ceilings of the lobby in the former H-H Building on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

A design Borrelli called "lamb's tongue" runs along some sections.

"This is what I do," Borrelli said. "But because there are different layers, there's a lot going on."

But he's done crown moldings for the likes of Ralph Lauren and Estee Lauder, he said.

These designs, while intricate, are common in ornamental plaster, he added.

"But look at the treasure they exposed," Borrelli said. "Look how beautiful this will be. I love that they chose to preserve this rather than take it down or cover it up."

Andre Borrelli points out ornamental designs he restored in the lobby of the former H-H Building as he gives a tour Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Developer Jeff Maurer of Mayson Capital Partners LLC said while leading a recent tour of the building that the plasterwork was rediscovered during initial renovation work.

Maurer had said the lobby will have an ornate, old-world feel, and as guests move to the back, the atmosphere will transition to a more industrial look, according to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian.

The hotel is expected to open in late summer, Maurer said Friday.

Telemedicine at SoutheastHEALTH

SoutheastHEALTH recently announced a new partnership with Avera eCARE services to bring technological advancements in care for critically ill patients. SoutheastHEALTH's new virtual intensive care unit program (eICU) combines predictive analytics, data visualization and advanced reporting capabilities to help deliver vital information faster to bedside caregivers, according to the release. Remote providers are able to view real-time patient information such as cardiac monitors, lab results and medications, as well as care notes via electronic medical record interface.

"With the current shift to value-based care, it's critical for SoutheastHEALTH to prioritize both quality and cost of care. Achieving this double aim has its challenges," Ken Bateman, CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, said in a news release. "The impressive clinical and financial outcomes Avera has achieved through their eICU program reveal how connected technology and remote monitoring programs can not only improve clinical outcomes, but also help patients and families of southeast Missouri get the personalized care they need, when they need it. The program is one more example of how our healthcare system is continuously pursuing clinical excellence through collaborative partnerships."

According to the release, the not-for-profit Avera eCARE is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has worked since 2004 to connect specialists to patients in areas where immediate access to these services does not exist.