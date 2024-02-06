Business notebook: 36 Restaurant opens a catering service

Two years after opening 36 Restaurant and Bar downtown, owners Vanessa and John Eric Klein launched Moments Catering to bring their restaurant's food to events around the Cape Girardeau community.
"It's been excellent so far," John Eric said of their downtown restaurant. "The community has really supported us, and we've been blessed."
The addition of a catering service, the Kleins said, was something they set as a goal from the outset.
"We just wanted to wait to get the restaurant established and to get things into place," Vanessa Klein said. "It's just a way to expand services."
"And grow the business," her husband added.
Moments Catering will offer a fully personalized menu with serving options including plated dinner, buffet, drop-off and on-site, depending on the event.
Catering will be available within about a 30-mile radius of Cape Girardeau, Vanessa Klein said, including nearby parts of Illinois.
She said Moments Catering has been in soft-opening development for the past six months by hosting private dining at the Loft at 36 above the restaurant and by catering events.
"This month, we've had four off-site events," she said.
"You can host an event upstairs here, or we can host things at your homes or business locations," she said.
The pricing schedule is based per-person, with options typically ranging from $15 to about $40, Klein said.
"We can go to over $40. It just depends on what you want," she said. "If it's lamb chops or soft-shell crab, we're flexible on what we can do."
They also can provide a full bar with a bartender and a wine selection, she said, adding Moments Catering allows hosts to customize their event.
"We can do themed parties," she said. "We have one coming up that's Barcelona-styled."
For business events, birthdays or anniversaries, she said Moments Catering is ideal.
"We believe in creating remarkable experiences," Klein said in a news release. "Now that we are officially launching Moments Catering, we can help our patrons make the most of their events by offering 36-quality food wherever they choose -- even their homes."
She said reservations must be made at least two weeks before an event and can be made by calling (573) 803-2333 or visiting 36restaurantcape.com/moments-catering.
