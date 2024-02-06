Business notebook: 36 Restaurant opens a catering service

Two years after opening 36 Restaurant and Bar downtown, owners Vanessa and John Eric Klein launched Moments Catering to bring their restaurant's food to events around the Cape Girardeau community.

"It's been excellent so far," John Eric said of their downtown restaurant. "The community has really supported us, and we've been blessed."

The addition of a catering service, the Kleins said, was something they set as a goal from the outset.

"We just wanted to wait to get the restaurant established and to get things into place," Vanessa Klein said. "It's just a way to expand services."

"And grow the business," her husband added.

Vanessa Klein of 36 Restaurant & Bar pours its signature wine, Hall Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon on Thursday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Moments Catering will offer a fully personalized menu with serving options including plated dinner, buffet, drop-off and on-site, depending on the event.

Catering will be available within about a 30-mile radius of Cape Girardeau, Vanessa Klein said, including nearby parts of Illinois.

She said Moments Catering has been in soft-opening development for the past six months by hosting private dining at the Loft at 36 above the restaurant and by catering events.

"This month, we've had four off-site events," she said.