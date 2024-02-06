Business Notebook 3/22/21: People News

Keith Holloway, founder and owner of Professional Packaging Inc. in Cape Girardeau, has been appointed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators. His appointment was announced Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson.
Pending confirmation by the Missouri Senate, Holloway's six-year term as a curator will run until Jan. 1, 2027. He will represent Missouri's 8th Congressional District and will succeed David Steelman on the board. Holloway is a member of the University of Missouri's extension council in Cape Girardeau County, the Three Rivers Endowment Trust Board, ERASE (Education, Responsibility, Aspiration, Steadfastness and Empowerment) Foundation Board, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Missouri Forest Products Association. He has also served on the board of directors of the National Wood Pallet Container Association.
He received a Bachelor of Science in business administration and finance from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Mayson Capital Partners recently added two new positions to its leadership team.
Lindsey Curtis has been named the company's director of real estate. In her new position, she will developing Mayson Capital's real estate portfolio and identifying new investment opportunities. She will also be responsible for tenant relations and maintaining facilities.
Curtis received a Bachelor of Science from Southeast Missouri State University, where she majored in agribusiness. Before joining Mayson Capital, she worked in the banking industry as a commercial agriculture lender.
Allyson Bradshaw has joined the organization as its office administrator. In her new role, she will serve as a liaison among several Mayson Capital departments, its team members and clients.
She graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in communications disorders, and has held positions focused on building relationships within the professional recruiting and facilities management industries. She has also worked with an on-demand ridehail and food delivery technology company.
Mayson Capital is a private investment firm based in Cape Girardeau. Its core investments include convenience stores, restaurants, hotels and a community bank. Other operating companies include an urgent care clinic and affiliated medical billing company, a general contracting firm and a mortgage loan origination business.
Financial adviser Chance Franklin has joined Visionary Wealth Advisors and is working with Steve Elefson at the Visionary Wealth Advisors office in Jackson.
Franklin, a resident of Jackson, began his career in financial services in 2016 with Wells Fargo Advisors. At Visionary, he will work directly with clients in all aspects of wealth management.
He received both an undergraduate degree and Master of Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a member of the Cape Girardeau Lions Club, Toastmasters International, and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Headquartered in O'Fallon, Illinois, Visionary Wealth Advisors is an independent registered investment firm, founded in 2014 by Brett Gilliland and Tim Hammett. In addition to the company's offices in Jackson and O'Fallon, Visionary Wealth Advisors has locations in St. Louis; Edwardsville, Illinois; Overland Park, Kansas; Buena Vista, Colorado; and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The company provides financial planning and wealth management services for retirement, college and estate planning, life, health and disability insurance, and small-business retirement plans.
