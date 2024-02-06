Business Notebook 3/22/21: People News

Keith Holloway, founder and owner of Professional Packaging Inc. in Cape Girardeau, has been appointed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators. His appointment was announced Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson.

Pending confirmation by the Missouri Senate, Holloway's six-year term as a curator will run until Jan. 1, 2027. He will represent Missouri's 8th Congressional District and will succeed David Steelman on the board. Holloway is a member of the University of Missouri's extension council in Cape Girardeau County, the Three Rivers Endowment Trust Board, ERASE (Education, Responsibility, Aspiration, Steadfastness and Empowerment) Foundation Board, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Missouri Forest Products Association. He has also served on the board of directors of the National Wood Pallet Container Association.

He received a Bachelor of Science in business administration and finance from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

n

Mayson Capital Partners recently added two new positions to its leadership team.

Lindsey Curtis

Lindsey Curtis has been named the company's director of real estate. In her new position, she will developing Mayson Capital's real estate portfolio and identifying new investment opportunities. She will also be responsible for tenant relations and maintaining facilities.

Curtis received a Bachelor of Science from Southeast Missouri State University, where she majored in agribusiness. Before joining Mayson Capital, she worked in the banking industry as a commercial agriculture lender.