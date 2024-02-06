Old Town Cape's grant was $996, just $4 below the maximum allowable grant amount, and will be used for banners, yard signs, posters and other signage to promote the Cape Riverfront Market.

Other farmers markets that received grant funding are in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas as well as Arnold, Springfield, Joplin, Sedalia, Peculiar, Pleasant Hill, De Soto, Lee's Summit, Lake St. Louis, Harrisonville, St. Joseph, Boone County, Monett, Steeleville, Nixa and Washington.

The Cape Riverfront Market's 2021 season will start May 1 and be held from 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays through the fall on South Spanish Street. In past years, the market has been limited to a parking area on the west side of the street, but beginning this year, a portion of Spanish Street will be closed to traffic to allow for additional vending space.

Although not required, face masks and social distancing will be encouraged at least during the initial weeks of the farmers market season.