Business Notebook 3/22/21: Chamber Notes

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday recognized recipients of the organization's 2021 awards during the chamber's March membership breakfast.

All of the award recipients were announced in video presentations during the chamber's annual dinner March 3 at Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, but Friday's breakfast was an opportunity for them to be recognized in person and receive their award plaques.

Receiving their plaques Friday were 2021 Businesses of the Year SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare System; Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Hailey Mouser; R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award recipient Kenny Loos; Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Becky Wichern; and Women's Impact Network Woman of the Year Sheila King. Also acknowledged Friday but unable to attend were representatives of Small Business of the Year GearHeads Auto & Diesel Repair.

A ribbon-cutting hosted by the Jackson chamber is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at The Gloss Boss, 1529-B W. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in observance of its 10th year in business.

A ribbon-cutting to mark the expansion of R&R Estates Investments LLC, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. March 30 at 3270 Highway 177, north of Cape Girardeau. The event will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with area chambers of commerce, will present a legislative impact webinar from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday. The online event will feature Missouri lawmakers and will include discussions of various legislative projects impacting the business community. The webinar is geared for employers who are interested in gaining insight into what's happening in Jefferson City.