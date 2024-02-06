Business Notebook 3/22/21: Business license applications

Gabriele Ruggieri of Cape Girardeau has submitted a business license application to operate Le Bistro at 117 Themis St. in Cape Girardeau. The application, dated March 9, indicated an opening date of March 20 for the new venture in the former location of The Bar on the southeast corner of the intersection of Themis and North Spanish streets.

n

Jason Beuchaw of Cape Girardeau has filed a business license application to open Black Velvet Tattoo at 523 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The business is expected to open soon.