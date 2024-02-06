Business Notebook 3/22/21: Business license applications

Gabriele Ruggieri of Cape Girardeau has submitted a business license application to operate Le Bistro at 117 Themis St. in Cape Girardeau. The application, dated March 9, indicated an opening date of March 20 for the new venture in the former location of The Bar on the southeast corner of the intersection of Themis and North Spanish streets.
Jason Beuchaw of Cape Girardeau has filed a business license application to open Black Velvet Tattoo at 523 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The business is expected to open soon.
Juan Francisco Hernandez has submitted a business license application as the new owner of El Torero Mexican restaurant, 2120 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The new ownership, according to the application, became effective March 1.
John K. Stucker Jr. of Cape Girardeau filed a business license application with the City of Cape Girardeau last week to operate J.K. Stucker Trucking LLC in Cape Girardeau. The business has an administrative office at 1021 Kingsway Drive, Suite 11-A.
