Burned out business owners learn to relax, delegate, say 'no'

NEW YORK -- Candace Barr showed all the signs: She was exhausted, stressed out and "starting to resent my clients."

Barr had so much work in her resume-writing business it was a struggle to get it all done.

In short, she was burned out.

While burnout is a common phenomenon in the workplace, it's particularly frustrating for entrepreneurs whose dream was to escape the daily grind of employment and find fulfillment in running their own companies.

"I had major deadlines every week," recalls Barr, owner of Birmingham, Alabama-based Strategic Resume Specialists, who discovered burnout can occur even when a business is flourishing.

Like many owners who realize they're burned out, Barr made adjustments. She scheduled breaks and turned down some requests.

"Saying 'no' does not come easily when someone says they might get their dream opportunity," she said. But, Barr said, putting quality over quantity makes the process easier.

Exhaustion, feeling overwhelmed and even getting sick can make owners dread the very things about their companies that once brought them joy.

Victoria Bogner, who describes herself as a perfectionist and control freak, burned out after becoming head of two financial advisory firms.

"I eventually found myself spinning some huge plates as a CEO, chief investment officer, and a financial adviser with my own clientele," said Bogner, a co-owner of McDaniel Knutson Financial Partners in Lawrence, Kansas.

Bogner started getting sick and felt light-headed. Her doctor told her she was stressed out, needed to take a vacation and to figure out how to dial back. Her husband had a warning of his own: "It's affecting our marriage."

At about that time, Bogner became pregnant with her first child. She realized she had to delegate tasks to staffers and relinquish her need for perfection. And set firm boundaries between work and her personal life.

Now, at home with her two children, "I put my computer and phone away and focus on them. No insidious multitasking that makes us all believe we can answer emails and be present with our family at the same time," Bogner said.