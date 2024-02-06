Christen Edmonds, owner and proprietor of women's clothing store Brickwood Boutique, has a new location in Cape Girardeau at 430 Broadway — known as Scout Hall.

The business is by no means new, however.

Edmonds, a 2009 Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate, started Brickwood in April 2016 in the Indie House, a couple of blocks away at 605 Broadway.

The entrepreneur, a University of Mississippi alumna who also spent two years at University of Missouri-Columbia, is the daughter of Chris Edmonds, founder/president of Element 74, now part of Red Letter Communications.

Edmonds's dad and other family members gave her some direct counsel, which she chose to follow.

"The advice was to start as small as I could, which is why I started out in the smallest rent space in the Indie House basement with about 500-square-feet," she said.

"It was kind of a pop-up business there except I did have regular hours. The store grew and I ended up moving upstairs at Indie House and taking two rooms, essentially 800-square-feet. Brickwood continued to grow and we ended up with the entire top floor. It was important for me to follow that original advice to start small and test my market."

History

Edmonds has been a small-businesswoman for more than a decade, dating to her college days.

"Long story short, in 2011, I was making and selling headbands to my sorority sisters at Mizzou to finance my way for a church mission trip to Africa," she recalled.

"The headbands became very popular on campus. I did a ton of trunk shows during events such as mom's weekends and other events. Honestly, the headbands were kind of an accidental business but I began seeing interest from Missouri boutiques looking for information. We started a website for Bandiez Couture and sold online for awhile," Edmonds added.

"My mom and grandma taught me how to sew and we picked out unique fabrics for the headbands — spandex materials and lace — not just for working out but to wear everyday around campus."

Moving to Indie

"I was expanding my brand online and created a boutique section and became interested in the retail side of things. One of my vendors was Laurie Everett of Annie Laurie's and she had the idea to rehab the historic Indie House. Before too long, I was a tenant there," Edmonds said.