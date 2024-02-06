When you first meet someone, many people say a smile is the first thing that's noticed. For Cape Girardeau dentists Drs. Trevor and Ashley Blattner, it was teeth, more specifically.

When asked whether they noticed each other's teeth right off the bat, Ashley replied, "100%."

"I guess it was really our second year of dental school before we finally started dating," said Trevor, a Cape Girardeau native. "She turned me down at least a couple of times."

"I actually remember the day I saw him by himself at church," Ashley said. "I thought, 'Well maybe ...'"

Dr. Trevor Blattner is an endodontist with Blattner Endodontic Care and Dr. Ashley Blattner is a general dentist at Bennett Family Dentistry, both in Cape Girardeau.

The Blattner family in an undated photo. From left, Ashley, Trevor, Kate, 7, Nora, 5, and Lenna, 3. Submitted

Growing up in Kansas City, Missouri, Ashley's family dentist was an inspiration for her future profession.

"I absolutely loved him. He reminded me so much Mr. Rogers," she said, describing him as the "kindest, most loving, gentle man you'd ever meet."

Ashley always wanted to be a dentist, even when she was a child.

"I can remember being 4 or 5 and telling my mom that I was going to be a dentist, and she thought it was really strange," Ashley said. "She remembers me looking at people's teeth growing up."

When she was 18, Ashley wanted to go to dental school, but her parents encouraged her to get an undergraduate degree first, which she received in dental hygiene, and worked as a dental hygienist for a few years in Kansas City, before going to dental school.

Ashley and Trevor Blattner pose for a portrait at Blattner Endodontic Care on Friday in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

For Trevor, the field of dentistry wasn't a childhood dream, but he knew he wanted to do something in the medical field.

For both of them, the late Dr. Michael Bennett played a role in either the decision or affirmation of choosing the dental profession.

"Honestly, Mike Bennett was a pretty heavy influence on me in terms of just the kind of guy that I wanted to be like," Trevor said. "He was my dentist, and he just loved his job. I thought, 'Man, if I can do something like he does and be that happy, that would be pretty good.'"

Trevor shadowed Bennett and a couple other dentists in the area, and by his second year in college, he knew dentistry was his calling — endodontics, to be specific, which deals with root canals.

"I'm not a multitask-type person," he said. "I like to get very focused on something and go very deep into it and get really good at it. I decided on endo because the residency was shorter and oral surgery, you have to take call."

Trevor also chose endodontics for its ability to bring comfort to patients who are in a lot of pain and anxiety because of a pending root canal.