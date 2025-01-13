All sections
BusinessJanuary 13, 2025

Bon Bon’s relocating to new Kingshighway storefront

Bon Bon’s of Cape Girardeau is relocating to 1707 N. Kingshighway, with plans to open in February. The new spot will expand hours and menu offerings, including daily brunch and new beverages.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau, a restaurant serving a variety of dishes and pastries, is moving to a new location at 1707 Kingshighway in February. Owner Stephenie Gardiner said she will offer new menu items and longer operating hours there.
Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau, a restaurant serving a variety of dishes and pastries, is moving to a new location at 1707 Kingshighway in February. Owner Stephenie Gardiner said she will offer new menu items and longer operating hours there.Courtesy of Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau social media

A Cape Girardeau restaurant is moving across town — but its owner is expecting a quick timetable to the relocation.

Stephenie Gardiner, owner of Bon Bon’s of Cape Girardeau, is preparing to move the establishment from its current 125 N. Water St. location to 1707 N. Kingshighway. She said she had not been actively looking to move the five-year-old restaurant, but the location fell into her lap. Gardiner plans to open in the new spot in February, with a special Valentine’s Day event planned for that holiday.

“The new place that we’re going has to get equipment and all that installed. All those people are on standby; we’re just waiting on permit approval through the city,” she said.

Bon Bon’s will be opening earlier and closing later in the new location, most likely starting an 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. timeframe.

“We’re actually going to have our brunch menu every day. We’ll be adding our biscuits and gravy and pancakes and stuff that we’d normally do on Sundays, we’re now going to offer them every day,” Gardiner said.

The new location will also feature new types of burgers, bottomless mimosas and boba tea and coffee. The Bon Bon’s team will post updates about the move on social media.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

