Bon Bon’s relocating to new Kingshighway storefront

A Cape Girardeau restaurant is moving across town — but its owner is expecting a quick timetable to the relocation.

Stephenie Gardiner, owner of Bon Bon’s of Cape Girardeau, is preparing to move the establishment from its current 125 N. Water St. location to 1707 N. Kingshighway. She said she had not been actively looking to move the five-year-old restaurant, but the location fell into her lap. Gardiner plans to open in the new spot in February, with a special Valentine’s Day event planned for that holiday.

“The new place that we’re going has to get equipment and all that installed. All those people are on standby; we’re just waiting on permit approval through the city,” she said.

Bon Bon’s will be opening earlier and closing later in the new location, most likely starting an 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. timeframe.